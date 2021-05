Nigeria’s inflation rate stood at 18.12% in April 2021, indicating a drop compared to 18.17% recorded in March 2021.

This is according to the Consumer Price Index report, recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Food inflation stood at 22.72% in April 2021 from 22.95% recorded in the previous month, while Core Inflation increased to 12.74% in April 2021 from 12.67% recorded in March 2021.

More details later…