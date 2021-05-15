American business magazine, Forbes has released its annual ranking of the highest-paid athletes in 2021. The list is compiled and calculated based on on-field earnings which include salaries, bonuses, endorsements etc., and off-field earnings.
The top 10 list of highest-paid athletes in the world, according to Forbes, has football dominating with 3 entries (Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar); followed by basketball and American football with 2 entries each (Kevin Durant and LeBron James for basketball; Tom Brady and Dak Prescott for American football).
The athletes on the top 10 list earned a combined amount of $1.05 billion in the past 12 months which is 28% more than last year’s top earners, according to Forbes.
This year, Mixed Martial Arts fighter, Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time and also marked his second appearance on it. He earned a total of $180 million with the bulk of his earning coming from the recent sale of his majority stake in whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve to Proximo Spirits for $150 million.
Footballers, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as well as NFL quarterback Dak Prescott also shot past $100 million in total earnings this year.
Top 10 highest-paid athletes of 2021
10. Kevin Durant
Sport: Basketball
Salary/Winnings: $31 million
Endorsements: $44million
Total: $75million
9. Tom Brady
Sport: American football
Salary/Winnings: $45 million
Endorsements: $31 million
Total: $76 million
8. Lewis Hamilton
Sport: Formula One
Salary/Winnings: $70 million
Endorsements: $12 million
Total: $82 million
7. Roger Federer
Sport: Tennis
Endorsements: $90 million
Total: $90 million
6. Neymar
Sport: Football (Soccer)
Salary/Winnings: $76 million
Endorsements: $19 million
Total: $95 million
5. LeBron James
Sport: Basketball
Salary/Winnings: $31.5 million
Endorsements: $65 million
Total: $96.5 million
4. Dak Prescott
Sport: American football
Salary/Winnings: $97.5 million
Endorsements: $10 million
Total: $107.5 million
3. Cristiano Ronaldo
Sport: Football (Soccer)
Salary/Winnings: $70 million
Endorsements: $50 million
Total: $120 million
2. Lionel Messi
Sport: Football (Soccer)
Salary/Winnings: $97 million
Endorsements: $33 million
Total: $130 million
1. Conor McGregor
Sport: Mixed Martial Arts
Salary/Winnings: $22 million
Endorsements: $158 million
Total: $180million
