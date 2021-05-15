American business magazine, Forbes has released its annual ranking of the highest-paid athletes in 2021. The list is compiled and calculated based on on-field earnings which include salaries, bonuses, endorsements etc., and off-field earnings.

The top 10 list of highest-paid athletes in the world, according to Forbes, has football dominating with 3 entries (Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar); followed by basketball and American football with 2 entries each (Kevin Durant and LeBron James for basketball; Tom Brady and Dak Prescott for American football).

The athletes on the top 10 list earned a combined amount of $1.05 billion in the past 12 months which is 28% more than last year’s top earners, according to Forbes.

This year, Mixed Martial Arts fighter, Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time and also marked his second appearance on it. He earned a total of $180 million with the bulk of his earning coming from the recent sale of his majority stake in whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve to Proximo Spirits for $150 million.

Footballers, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as well as NFL quarterback Dak Prescott also shot past $100 million in total earnings this year.

Top 10 highest-paid athletes of 2021

10. Kevin Durant

Sport: Basketball

Salary/Winnings: $31 million

Endorsements: $44million

Total: $75million

9. Tom Brady

Sport: American football

Salary/Winnings: $45 million

Endorsements: $31 million

Total: $76 million

8. Lewis Hamilton

Sport: Formula One

Salary/Winnings: $70 million

Endorsements: $12 million

Total: $82 million

7. Roger Federer

Sport: Tennis

Endorsements: $90 million

Total: $90 million

6. Neymar

Sport: Football (Soccer)

Salary/Winnings: $76 million

Endorsements: $19 million

Total: $95 million

5. LeBron James

Sport: Basketball

Salary/Winnings: $31.5 million

Endorsements: $65 million

Total: $96.5 million

4. Dak Prescott

Sport: American football

Salary/Winnings: $97.5 million

Endorsements: $10 million

Total: $107.5 million

3. Cristiano Ronaldo

Sport: Football (Soccer)

Salary/Winnings: $70 million

Endorsements: $50 million

Total: $120 million

2. Lionel Messi

Sport: Football (Soccer)

Salary/Winnings: $97 million

Endorsements: $33 million

Total: $130 million

1. Conor McGregor

Sport: Mixed Martial Arts

Salary/Winnings: $22 million

Endorsements: $158 million

Total: $180million