President Muhammadu Buhari is set to embark on a 4-day trip to France on Sunday, for the African Finance Summit.

This was disclosed in a statement by Garba Shehu, media aide to the Presidency on Saturday evening. The summit is set to review reviving the African economy following the effects of the pandemic.

What the Presidency is saying about the African Finance Summit

The Summit, to be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron, will draw major stakeholders from global financial institutions and some Heads of Government, who will, collectively, discuss external funding and debt treatment for Africa, and private sector reforms.

President Buhari will meet with the French President to discuss growing security threats in the Sahel and Lake Chad regions, political relations, economic ties, climate change and partnership in buoying the health sector, particularly in checking the spread of Covid-19 with more research and vaccines.

President Buhari is also expected to meet with key oil and gas stakeholders, and also engineering and telecommunications stakeholders, European Council and European Union Representative for Foreign and Security Policy and Commission, and members of the Nigerian community.

Key government officials to accompany the president on the trip are the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, and Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.