IT is a fundamental part of virtually every business landscape today. As the world continues to digitally transform, we’re all relying more heavily on tech to keep things moving smoothly. Whether you’re working in a hybrid environment, in the office, or supporting remote teams, you need a strategy in place for managing your IT assets, wherever they are. Having the right plan available for managing IT assets is how you ensure that your business and operations continue to run smoothly. If you can’t keep your technology from crumbling, then you won’t be able to run an efficient organization. Here are some strategies for boosting your IT asset management strategy.

Use Cataloging Correctly

A modern IT asset management solution helps to ensure that everything in your organization is running effectively as it should be. With that in mind, it’s important to check you’re tracking the right information, about the correct products, or assets. Create a catalog that outlines all of the information you need about various IT solutions, complete with insights into your asset life cycles. Understanding the lifecycles of each of your assets from purchase through to disposal is crucial. This will make it easier for professionals to determine the best time to do asset maintenance, and even update to new solutions.

Implement Automation

Automation is a growing area of focus in essentially all aspects of the technology landscape. While you can set aside regular chunks of your time to check up on your assets manually, this process will usually take a great deal of time and employee input. It’s much cheaper, and more productive, to look into an asset management solution that can automate some of the work on your behalf. An automated asset management solution can track important details like depreciation and value of your assets, maintenance needs, contract management, and so on. You can even use automated tools to improve your reporting processes, so you can give your team a better overview of the asset environment at any given point.

Integrate ITAM and ITSM

IT Asset Management and IT Service Management shouldn’t be two separate concepts. The two tools both focus on helping you to get the most out of your IT investments. Reducing the gaps between these tools can help you to get a better end-to-end view of your technology stack. A modern IT service management solution can eliminate the barriers to employee support and make it easier to track and rectify problems.

It’s also useful for analyzing crucial configuration changes. Your IT service management solution will often work alongside your ITAM service within a comprehensive IT service desk. This service desk should act as a full internal hub for incident management and consolidation, prioritization of various service and support requests, and tracking of both standard assets and services within the IT landscape. When you bring both parts of your IT asset and service environment together into one space, you reduce the silos in your business that can make it harder to fully analyze your IT ROI and outcomes.