The Lagos State Government has said that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration has delivered 14 housing schemes in its first 2 years, adding over 7,000 affordable housing units.

This is part of the state government’s effort to reduce the housing deficit and provide affordable homes for a larger number of residents.

This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Mr Moruf Akinderu-Fatai while speaking on the achievement of his ministry at the ongoing inter-ministerial briefing to commemorate Governor Sanwo-Olu’s second year in office.

He said that the Sanwo-Olu administration would be delivering 21 additional housing schemes before the end of 2023.

The Commissioner was optimistic that the administration would realise its mass housing programmes, despite the prevailing economic situation in the country, adding that policies initiated had enhanced access for low- and high-income families.

What the Lagos State Commissioner for Housing is saying

Akinderu-Fatai in his statement said, “The last two years have been eventful in the Ministry of Housing, as we have strengthened our efforts to realise the housing programmes of the current administration. We have completed and delivered various schemes across Lagos, including Lateef Jakande Gardens in Igando, Lagos State Affordable Public Housing Scheme in Idale Badagry, LagosHOMS Lekki Phase 2 and Babatunde Raji Fashola Estate, Courtland Villas, Igbokushu, among others.

We have four housing schemes recently completed and are due for commissioning in the coming days. They are located in Odo Onosa Ayandelu, Agbowa, Magodo/Omole, Gbagada and Ibeshe. In all, a total of 14 schemes have been completed and these added over 7,000 affordable housing units to the market. We have other ongoing housing projects, totalling 21 schemes, which are being developed through budgetary allocation and joint ventures.”

On the affordability and accessibility of the schemes, Akinderu-Fatai said the homes are for both low and high net worth individuals in highbrow and low-income settlements, including Igando, Igbokusu, Lekki, Badagry, Igbogbo, Odo-Onosa/Ayandelu, Agbowa, Sangotedo, Epe, Ilubirin, Epe and Egan-Igando.

The Commissioner hinted that the State Government was partnering with multinational development partners for the construction of mass housing estates as part of strategies to tackle the housing deficit.

He said henceforth, housing provision would be in the realm of thousands of homes to drastically reduce the burden.

He said, “The task of bridging the housing gap in Lagos is demanding and we are extending our willingness to private sector participants to come in and invest in the housing sector to reduce the hardship faced by the people in their quest for decent shelter.”

Bottom line

The completion of these housing schemes will be a huge boost to the state government’s effort to close the housing gap in the state.