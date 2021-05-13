A former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Gen. Joshua Dogonyaro has died after a brief illness. He died in the early hours of Thursday, May 13, 2021.

The former CDS, who clocked 80 last September, was the officer who read the coup speech that ended the regime of Nigeria’s current President, General Muhammadu Buhari (Rtd), and brought General Ibrahim Babangida (Rtd) to power on August 27, 1985.

Joshua Dogonyaro, a former ECOMOG Commander was also the Chief of Defence Staff during the military regime of former Head of State, late Gen. Sani Abacha.

A former Governor of Plateau State, Fidelis Tapgun, said, “I just heard of his death and it is very sad. His death is indeed a big loss not only to the people of Plateau State but to Nigerians and the military in particular because whatever history is going to be written, the military is going to take a large chapter and he is one of those whose name will be mentioned severally on every chapter because of the great roles he played for the sake of the country.

So, we thank God for his life and we pray that God will console everyone and rest his soul.”

Funeral details are yet to be announced by the late General’s family.