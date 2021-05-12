Cryptocurrency
How to protect your Crypto assets from thefts, hacks and frauds
According to data released by CipherTrace Cryptocurrency Intelligence, crypto theft for last year stood at $1.9 billion in 2020, down from $4.5 billion in 2019.
It’s no longer news that Crypto assets are fast gaining traction in today’s world. The amazing word “Crypto” has completely altered the way we view global financial systems and money, revealing the power of blockchain technology. However, with great power comes great responsibility and part of that responsibility is knowing how to protect your crypto assets.
As a Russian cybersecurity firm, Kaspersky recently affirmed, hacking of crypto accounts is on the rise. “We should expect more fraud, targeting mostly BTC, due to this cryptocurrency being the most popular one,” they stated.
Predictably, the popularity and surge in BTC prices and the upcoming Ethereum mean that virtual currencies often become a target for hackers that want to take advantage of these valuable and appreciating assets.
According to data released by CipherTrace Cryptocurrency Intelligence, crypto theft for last year stood at $1.9 billion in 2020, down from $4.5 billion in 2019.
In 2018, cryptocurrency crimes were about $1.7 billion in value, according to CipherTrace’s annual Crypto Anti-Money Laundering and Crime Report. This number surged by almost 165% year-over-year to $4.5 billion in 2019.
This data makes it crucial for you to protect your crypto assets and avoid falling victim to cyber hackers.
The most important process in securing your crypto assets is choosing a crypto wallet. This wallet works pretty much like a traditional wallet, save for the obvious fact that it is a digital wallet. Some popular examples are MetaMask, Trust wallet, Electrum, and Exodus.
A crypto wallet is used in keeping the private and public keys required to buy your crypto assets, thus enabling digital signatures to approve every transaction. It is safer to keep your crypto assets in crypto wallets as crypto exchanges can fall prey to cyberattacks and theft.
A private key (almost like a real key) unlocks your crypto assets from your crypto wallet.
You must also understand the power of your private key as losing such keys to cyber-attacks or carelessness will result in losing access to your funds. If someone else learns your key, they can spend those funds.
Seed phrases
It is also critical to understand that many crypto wallets have just one private key. They are hierarchical deterministic (HD) wallets, meaning they can hold a lot of different keys. All that is required of you is knowing the seed phrase, a collection of words that can be used to generate those keys. This may resemble the following:
story four mine sorrow many scare just fortitude amazing cast lie novice
Unless you intentionally prefer to use a single private key, you’ll probably be asked to back up a seed phrase when creating a crypto wallet.
To protect your crypto assets, ensure you work with reputable cryptocurrency wallets, exchanges, brokerages, and mobile apps and avoid sharing your secret key with others.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin bounces as Ether hits new all-time high
Data from coinmarketcap shows bitcoin erasing almost all the previous day’s losses to trade as high as $57,939.36 in the last 24 hours.
New all-time highs for Ether after sell-off earlier in the week. Bitcoin (BTC) also gained 4.03% in the last 24 hours as cryptocurrencies recovered losses despite increasing turmoil in global stock markets.
BTC price bullish
Data from coinmarketcap shows bitcoin erasing almost all the previous day’s losses to trade as high as $57,939.36 in the last 24 hours. The move came amid concerns in tech stocks, fueled by problems in Taiwan which saw the country’s equities index post its biggest one-day loss in history.
Bitcoin and altcoins had sold off with tech stocks more broadly earlier in the week, but the latest macro dip failed to worsen their performance. “BTC is bouncing here and Altcoins are recovering strongly,” popular Twitter commentator Rekt Capital summarized on Tuesday as the United States Federal Reserve buoyed the crypto cause by refusing to suggest that economic interventions could be lessened.
Bitcoin is currently trading $57,122.96 as of the time of writing this report.
Ethereum keeps breaking all-time highs
In continuation of “altseason,” Ether led gains, touching new all-time highs while maintaining support at $4,000. Gas fees, however, remain a headache for traders and Ethereum network users. Due to the network congestion, Ethereum gas fees are as high as $700 during peak periods. This presents a significant concern for investors and developers on the network.
Ether is currently trading $4,317.25 as of the time of writing this report.
Amid continued debate over “meme” coins, Dogecoin (DOGE) was flat, while Shiba Inu (SHIB) lost 23% to fall out of the top twenty cryptocurrencies by market cap. Weekly gains for the coin still stand above 1,500%.
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency market bearish as ICP and SHIBA make top 20 entry
ICP and SHIB made entries into the top 20 coins by market capitalization, taking the #5 and #17 spot respectively.
In the last 24hrs, the cryptocurrency market space took a hit amidst a decline in the Dow Jones Industrial Index, S&P500 and NASDAQ composite index. Although there is no known reason for the current decline, it is important to know that the cryptocurrency space is known for its volatility, and these types of dumps are expected.
With the decline in certain major cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Binance, it is important to also note that 2 coins, Internet Computer (ICP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) made entries into the top 20 coins by market capitalization, calculated by coinmarketcap, taking the #5 and #17 spot respectively.
Internet Computer (ICP)
ICP was listed yesterday on coinmarketcap with the price currently trading $459.24 which represents 213.58% gain from its all-time low. It has a market cap of $56,830,052,964 and a circulating supply of 123,747,068 units.
Internet Computer is the world’s first blockchain that runs at web speed with unbounded capacity. It also represents the third major blockchain innovation, alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum. It is a blockchain computer that scales smart contract computation and data, runs them at web speed, processes and stores data efficiently, and provides powerful software frameworks to developers. By making this possible, the Internet Computer enables the complete reimagination of software, providing a revolutionary new way to build tokenized internet services, pan-industry platforms, decentralized financial systems, and even traditional enterprise systems and websites.
Shiba Inu (SHIB)
The Shiba Inu is currently trading at $0.000032. The coin is up 108.12% in the last 24 hours as a result of its listing on the Binance exchange. It has a market capitalization of $12,527,102,361 and a circulating supply of 394,796,000,000,000 units.
Shiba Inu coin is a cryptocurrency meme token and allows users to hold trillions of them, according to its website. These tokens are listed and incentivized on the ShibaSwap, its decentralized exchange. Its website claims to have locked 50% of its total supply to Uniswap, while the remaining have been burned to Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin. The tokens feature the same Shiba Inu dog as Dogecoin, which has rocketed in popularity recently. The Shiba token is nicknamed the “Dogecoin Killer” as it aims to replicate and surpass the success of Dogecoin.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Seplat Petroleum Development Company postpones Q1 2021 dividend payment date.
- FMDQ approves quotation of MTN’s Commercial Paper worth N73.5 billion.
- MTN Nigeria issues a 7-Year Series 1 bond worth N110 billion.
- Caverton Offshore Support Group reports profit after tax of N520 million in Q1 2021.
- Okomu Oil proposes dividend worth N6.7 billion for shareholders.