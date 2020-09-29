Connect with us
nairametrics

Cryptocurrency

Crypto robber steals $15 million

Eminence, an upcoming project being built by Yearn’s Andre Cronje has been drained of $15 million.

Published

2 hours ago

on

Bitcoin robbers move 3503 BTC worth $38.5 million, Twitter cyber hackers gained $100,000 worth of cryptos, SEC warns against illegal cryptocurrency operator and its products, Crypto-Criminals on a rampage, capitalizing on COVID-19 Pandemic

The DeFi crypto community’s strong appetite for unverified code has once again ended in pains for investors, with the losses amounting to millions of dollars.

Eminence, an upcoming project being built by Yearn’s Andre Cronje, has been drained of $15 million.

Eminence is an unfinished “economy for a gaming multiverse.” In a series of tweets, Cronje gave a detailed analysis of the cyber robbery.

“Yesterday we finished the concept behind our new economy for a gaming multiverse. Eminence. As per my usual methodology, I deployed our staging contracts on ETH so we can continue developing on it.”

GTBank 728 x 90

 

He spoke on the operational details of the project:

“These contracts, not the ecosystem are final, yesterday alone you will notice I deployed 2 separate batches of the contracts, this is my usual “test in prod” process.

GTBank 728 x 90

“We started releasing some of the art teasers to showcase all the different clans in the game on Twitter. We posted the first clan “Spartans”. And I went to bed.

“Around ~3 AM I was messaged awake to find out a) almost 15m was deposited into the contracts b) the contracts were exploited for the full 15m and c) 8m was sent to my yearn: deployer account.”

However, Cronje later announced that the Yearn treasury would help in refunding users back the $8 million he received from the hacker according to a snapshot of EMN balances prior to the hack.

What you must know: There are multiple protocols providing yield (returns) on the capital that you lend.

These yields vary from one protocol to the next. YFI automates & optimizes lending such that you can earn maximum value on your capital without researching each protocol.

It has two major uses:

Fidelity ads

Lend your digital assets: Earn maximum interest among a pool of lending protocols such as Compound, Aave, et. al.

Vaults: Lend your digital assets to yield farming strategists (think hedge fund managers) who deploy advanced strategies leveraging liquidity mining tokens to maximize returns.

Related Topics:

Olumide Adesina is a French-born Nigerian. He is a Certified Investment Trader, with more than 15 years of working expertise in Investment Trading. Member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society. Behavioral Finance, Duke University. You can follow Olumide on twitter @tokunboadesina or email [email protected]

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Cryptocurrency

Investor moves $133 million worth of Bitcoins, suspected from Coinbase

An unknown individual(s) moved 12,565 BTC in block 650,441worth about $133million.

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 29, 2020

By

World's biggest sovereign wealth fund now owns cryptos, Investors cashing in big time, as 95% BTC wallets are currently in profit, blockchain technology, Bitcoin giving better returns than the Nigerian stock market, What it will take Bitcoin to hit $100,000?, Buying signal; Bitcoin whales with 1000 BTC or more continue to rise

Large entities are fast increasing their transaction sizes in the world’s most important crypto market at a spontaneous rate.

Data obtained from Bitcoin Block Bot, a crypto analytic tracker, revealed that someone (probably from Coinbase) moved 12,565 BTC in block  650,441, estimated to be worth about $133million, some hours ago.

 

Why it’s happening; It should also be noted that the amount of BTCS on major crypto exchanges has hit its lowest levels in about two years meaning a new generation of investors, crypto traders are putting its money in it for the long term.

GTBank 728 x 90

While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.

There’s no reason to sell now when you have large institutional investors like MicroStrategy, Grayscale Investments buying the world’s flagship crypto

Quick fact:

GTBank 728 x 90
  • At the BTC market, investors or traders who own large amounts of bitcoins are typically known as Bitcoin whales.
  • This means that a BTC whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.
  • As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, Bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend bitcoin finds itself in.

Meaning that over time, it’s possible that as BTC approaches its fixed supply of 21 million, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.

Continue Reading

Cryptocurrency

Oil prices down, COVID-19 weighs hard on traders

Oil traders are concerned about the blurred demand outlook in the short term.

Published

1 day ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

Crude oil prices rebound ease investors’ concerns for Nigeria debt market, How substantial is compliance for the Oil market?, Crude Oil price soars high on new COVID-19 vaccine

Oil prices dragged lower at Monday’s trading session in Asia. Traders are deeply worried over rising COVID-19 cases upsetting hopes for a smooth recovery in energy demand, with both main oil benchmarks on track for their first monthly declines in multiple months after last week’s plunge.

What we know: Brent crude (LCOc1) dropped by 0.69%, to trade at $41.63 a barrel by 05.54 GMT after losing 2.9% last week.

West Texas Intermediate (CLc1) was down, trading at $39.44 a barrel, losing about 0.77%, following a 2.1% decline last week.

READ: NNPC says local operators must improve capacity to achieve low cost of oil production

Oil traders are concerned about the blurred demand outlook in the short term, as an unexpected build in oil production coupled with additional oil supplies by Libya, rattled the nerves of oil traders.

GTBank 728 x 90

Still, OPEC Secretary-General, Mohammad Barkindo, disclosed yesterday that commercial oil inventories in OECD countries are expected to stand only slightly above the five-year average in the first quarter of 2021, before falling below that level for the rest of 2020.

READ: Gold prices suffer worst W/W decline since March

Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on political macro weighing down on oil prices at the moment. He said:

GTBank 728 x 90

Reports that ministers in the UK are preparing to enforce ‘total’ social lockdown across many Northern Britain and London could cap prices this morning. Sure, this could be an ‘overreaction’ in an attempt to clamp down on further anti-lockdown protests after the massive anti demonstration at Trafalgar square on the weekend, which could eventually prove to be a Covid-19 hot spot.” 

READ: S&P 500 futures suffer longest run of losses since February

The surge in the Covid-19 onslaught, marked by record numbers of cases in Western Europe and the United States, prompted the strengthening of various countries’ COVID-19 restrictions which continue to weigh heavily on demand for gasoline.

Continue Reading

Cryptocurrency

18,500,000 Bitcoins in circulation

This means there is less than 2.5 million BTCs left, or about 11.9% of the total Bitcoin to be generated.

Published

1 day ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

Bitcoin users rise in Nigeria despite Senate, CBN campaign against it, Nigerians losing millions to crypto fraud, Investing in cryptocurrencies in this economic shutdown, Bitcoin could hit above $100,000 by August 2021, Hedge funds, Institutional investors rush to have a stake in Bitcoin, An unknown Bitcoin whale moved $1.3 billion in few mins. Binance, Bitfinex Coinbase, Huobi, receive about 40% of all BTCs , How to buy and sell bitcoins in Nigeria

There are now over 18,500,000 BTCs in circulation. A tweet, recently released by ChartBTC disclosed that the amount of BTC left is about 18.5 million.

This means that there is less than 2.5 million BTCs left, or about 11.9% of the total Bitcoin to be generated.

READ: Bullish Signs: 2.6 million Bitcoins are being held on crypto exchanges

 

GTBank 728 x 90

Explore the Nairametrics Research Website for Economic and Financial Data 

As the issuance of new BTCs is halved every 4 years, the last BTC is not expected to be mined until 2140. No new Bitcoin can be mined after that year.

Recall that about three months ago, Nairametrics wrote on how Bitcoin was becoming difficult, as about 60% of BTCs in circulation (18.5 million BTCs) were held by business entities or individuals that had never sold more than 25% of BTCs that they had been holding as long-term investments.

GTBank 728 x 90

READ: An all-time high 26,054,215 BTC wallets are smiling to the bank

What you need to know: Only 21 million BTCs are ever going to be produced in total, and presently, there are about 18.5 million BTCs in circulation. This shows a differential of about 2.5 million BTCs that are left to be produced.

Chainalysis, a crypto analytic firm, wrote a report explaining how most BTCs are held by those who treat it as digital gold, stating;

READ: BTC bounty: 69,000 Bitcoins worth $700 million waiting for you

“This digital gold is supported by an active trading market for those who prefer to buy and sell frequently. The 3.5 million Bitcoins used for trading supplies the market and in interaction with the level of demand, determines the price. With more people looking to trade Bitcoin, which is only becoming scarcer following the recent halving.”

Fidelity ads
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
ikeja electric
Advertisement
Advertisement
Patricia
Advertisement
FCMB ads
Advertisement
IZIKJON
Advertisement
Fidelity ads
Advertisement
first bank
Advertisement
bitad
Advertisement
deals book
Advertisement
financial calculator
Advertisement
deals book
Advertisement
app
Advertisement