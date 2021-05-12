Hospitality & Travel
Cargo handling business records boom in Q1 2021, firms make N2.63 billion
Aviation handlings firms made N2.63 billion from cargos handling against N2.53 billion recorded in same period in 2020.
Cargo handling businesses recorded a boom in the first quarter of 2021, as aviation handling companies made N2.63 billion (import and export) against N2.53 billion recorded in the same period in 2020.
This was extracted from the Q1 2021 financials of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc and Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (major Aviation handling firms in Nigeria).
For instance, SAHCO, the Aviation handling firm, made N1.44 billion from its cargo handling services, up from the N1.32 billion recorded in Q1 2020.
Cargo handling in SAHCO Plc also includes income from cargo documentation services rendered to airlines, which include import and export cargo facilitation through Nigeria’s biggest network of customers, bonded warehouses in Lagos, Kano, Abuja, and Port-Harcourt.
In the case of NAHCO Aviance Plc, it made N1.19 billion from import and export cargo handling within the first three months of 2021. This is against the N1.22 billion recorded in the same period in 2020.
Cargo handling includes invoices raised for cargo documentation services for airlines, import, and export.
What led to the cargo revenue growth?
While commercial airlines are still struggling to come out of the woods after they recorded losses from their passenger businesses in 2020, cargo handling companies were able to avoid a similar fate.
The cargo aspect of their revenues has witnessed an increase over the years, as airlines continued lifting goods, especially essential items such as medical supplies, and personal protective equipment (PPE) during the pandemic.
What you should know about cargo revenue
NAHCO, Nigeria’s oldest cargo handling company, recorded revenue growth in import cargo handling from N3.60 billion in 2019 to N3.65 billion at the end of 2020, according to Nairametrics.
Revenue from its export cargo business rose from N348.6 million to N397.4 million in 2020.
Cargo handling includes invoices raised for cargo documentation services for airlines, import, and export.
SAHCO, on the other hand, reported that its import handling revenue rose from N4.436 billion in 2019 to N4.865 billion. It also grew its cargo handling export revenue from N318.38 million recorded in 2019 to N447.90 million in 2020.
Hospitality & Travel
National Carrier to benefit from Single Africa Air Transport Market – Aviation Ministry
The Aviation Ministry has stated that the proposed national carrier will improve Nigeria’s position with the Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASA).
The Ministry of Aviation has disclosed that the proposed national carrier will enable Nigeria take full advantage of the Single Africa Air Transport Market (SAATM), reduce air rates through competitive pricing, and improve Nigeria’s position with Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASAs) with other nations.
This was disclosed by Mr James Odaudu, the Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation, in an interview with NAN on Tuesday in Abuja.
“Establishment of the national carrier will also make Nigeria take full advantage of the Single Africa Air Transport Market (SAATM), introduce competition leading to competitive fares, better services and generate employment,” the Director said.
He added that Nigeria had worked out the arrangements needed with stakeholders for a national carrier to begin domestic flights, stating that the national carrier project would be private-sector driven, made up of international airlines, leasing companies, aircraft manufacturers, and institutional investors, with the FG holding not more than 5%.
On the part of the FG, he added that the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) had completed a feasibility study of the proposed airline, in line with the FG’s goals to create a business climate to sustain the airline.
“The next phase is the placement of Request For Qualification (RFQ) in local and international media as part of the procurement exercise,” he said.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported this week that the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had held a discussion with the government of the United States of America over the establishment of a national carrier for Nigeria, stating that the FG was aiming to launch Nigeria Air by the end of the year.
Hospitality & Travel
FG’s latest COVID-19 restrictions do not affect our operations – Airline
Airline operators have disclosed that the Federal Government’s latest COVID-19 announcement does not affect their operations.
Airline operators have disclosed that the Federal Government’s latest COVID-19 announcement does not affect their operations.
One of them, Air Peace Limited, informed its patrons via its Twitter handle that its operations are still intact despite the lockdown restrictions.
It tweeted, “Be informed that the latest COVID-19 announcement by the Federal Government does not affect our flight operations for now, as we’re still servicing our regular routes.
We’ll keep you posted via our social media platforms as new updates on this emerge.”
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Seplat Petroleum Development Company postpones Q1 2021 dividend payment date.
- FMDQ approves quotation of MTN’s Commercial Paper worth N73.5 billion.
- MTN Nigeria issues a 7-Year Series 1 bond worth N110 billion.
- Caverton Offshore Support Group reports profit after tax of N520 million in Q1 2021.
- Okomu Oil proposes dividend worth N6.7 billion for shareholders.