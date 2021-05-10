Content Partners
Leadway Pensure celebrates the Nigerian Workforce on Workers’ Day
Leadway Pensure PFA provides top-notch services that assure customers of the safety of their funds and competitive returns on investment.
The economy of Nigeria rests on the shoulders of working men and women who leverage their unique skills, knowledge, interests, and passion to create value every day. Leadway Pensure believes that these dedicated men and women should be celebrated and as such, took to the airports in a surprise move to celebrate workers and especially their customers on the 1st of May 2021.
Leadway Pensure had Brand ambassadors positioned at the departure lobby, departure lounge, and arrival walkway of the local airports in Lagos and Port Harcourt and engaged traveling workers who took advantage of the public holiday to return home and reunite with their loved ones; welcoming and celebrating them with a warm smile, warm workers’ day wishes; while those registered with Leadway Pensure PFA and have downloaded the Pensure App on their mobile devices, were appreciated. The Pensure App is a one-stop-shop for customers to stay updated on their accounts and initiate major transactions.
“Showing appreciation and recognizing effort helps people feel valued and worthy. As an organization in the business of helping people get more out of life, we are committed to doing things that constructively affect the lives of our customers at the moment and in the future,” said Ronke Adedeji, Managing Director/CEO of Leadway Pensure.
Certainly, every worker deserves commendation for their hard work and the value they bring, and it’s noteworthy that Leadway Pensure continues to take up this initiative.
Leadway Pensure PFA can be reached reach via several touchpoints namely, Online Enrolment Portal, Mobile App, Interactive SMS 07018000800, Pensure Online (P-Online.leadway-pensure.com), SureCal (Pensure Calculator) and these are platforms that provide convenient and transparent access to your pension funds under management.
Branch announces free unlimited money transfers and Nigeria’s leading investment returns at 20%
Branch has provided over 3 million loans to Nigerians and is now expanding to offer 20% investments and free money transfers.
Africa’s leading finance app invites Nigerians to compare and save
With over 23 million downloads, Branch is one of the most popular lending apps in the world. The app now offers 2 new noteworthy services:
- Unlimited free money transfer (unmatched amongst today’s finance apps)
- 20% per annum investment returns (amongst Nigeria’s highest)
These new offerings complement instant loans up to N500,000, free bill pay, airtime top-ups, and other existing services found within the app. Taken together, customers can now enjoy a single app to manage their money with unmatched value.
“Finding the best deal when it comes to your money can be overwhelming. We have made it simple. Compare our 20% returns and free money transfers to see how Branch is better than your bank” says Dayo Ademola, Managing Director of Branch Nigeria.
A better deal — what’s the catch?
No catch.
Branch’s unlimited free transfers to recipient bank accounts have no hidden fees or restrictions. Most financial apps today charge a transfer fee or cap the number of free transfers.
Unlike other investment platforms where the money is locked for a fixed period, our customers can withdraw their investments after a 24-hour period. Branch’s 20% per annum return is paid weekly. Investments through the Branch app are channeled into low risk financial instruments with capital preservation as the ultimate goal. Branch also forfeits its commissions to customers in order to provide returns that are amongst Nigeria’s highest.
To further encourage new customer trials, Branch is offering a limited time additional incentive: for each deposit of N300 or more using the wallet, customers receive a N50 bonus – up to N6,000 in bonuses per year.
There are so many apps. Why trust Branch?
Branch is licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria as a Finance Company and authorised to provide services such as credit and fund management. Over 23 million people have installed Branch’s app with a 4.4 star rating by over 300,000 reviews on Google Play. Branch is backed by some of the world’s biggest investors, including Andreessen Horowitz (early backers of Facebook & Twitter) and Visa. Since 2018, Branch has provided over 3 million loans to Nigerians and is now expanding to offer 20% investments and free money transfers.
About Branch
With over 23 million downloads, Branch is a leading finance app that provides Nigerians access to instant loans, free money transfers, bill payment, and an investment platform that offers a 20% interest rate per annum, all in one place. In addition to Nigeria, Branch International has offices in Kenya, India, and Silicon Valley. Founded in 2015, its mission is to provide world-class financial services to the mobile generation.
The Branch app is available on Android devices and can be downloaded on the Google Play Store. Learn more at Branch.com.ng.
Millionaires emerge in UBA Savings Promo as 10 customers win N1m each
This promo is intended to appreciate loyal customers of the bank who have stayed with the bank over the years.
Pan African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has rewarded 10 of its loyal customers with a total sum of N10m in the quarterly draws of the ongoing UBA Savings Promo.
This promo, which is held every quarter, is intended to appreciate loyal customers of the bank, who have stayed with the bank over the years, and offers fresh opportunities for potential and intending customers to join the growing number of UBA millionaires who have in the past benefitted from several Promo.
The virtual and transparent electronic draw which was held on Friday was transmitted live via zoom and the Facebook platform in strict compliance with social distancing rules as directed by the Federal and Lagos State Government.
UBA’s Head Personal Banking, Osita Ede, who addressed participants just before the draws, said there is no better time to give back and delight customers than this challenging economic period where people need all the support, they can get to make life more meaningful.
He said, “As a bank, UBA has been rewarding customers, we have been doing this for several years now; from the Wise Savers Promo, Bumper Draws, and now this. We have been doing this to touch lives and to show appreciation to our customers to tell them we are grateful for their business. This is also an opportunity to reward them for their loyalty to the bank.
Ede added that the promo is also a way of encouraging savings in a bid towards promoting financial inclusion, as statistics show that a lot of Nigerians are still largely underbanked.
“Our key objective is to encourage our customers to save regularly. We are here to support them and encourage them to save and ultimately grow as well, because we are aware that they are invaluable to all that we do;” Ede explained.
A representative of the National Regulatory Commission, Peace Ibadie, who witnessed the draws, congratulated the 10 winners and commended the bank for its efforts at rewarding loyal customers especially in the tough economic and business environment.
“Congratulations to all the winners, I am glad to be a part of this; UBA is always transparent in their promos and we can fully attest to this. It is important that the bank is also actively encouraging the savings culture. Again, I say congratulations,” she said.
The winners who cut across all the zones of the country are Emeka Onyemauche; Ezeigbokwe Oluebube Purity; Omoniyi A Jaiyeola; Olawale Omotayo Idowu; Zaharadeen Yandaki Umar; Aliyu Yaro Bakari; Samuel Enan Esua; Joseph Eze; Deborah Folusho Adebayo and Lucia Chinyere Adim.
When contacted via their mobile phone, the winners expressed their gratitude to the bank as they said the winnings will go a long way in meeting their pressing needs especially in these trying times.
One of the winners, Samuel Enan Esan, who was delighted at the news that he just won N1m, was full of praises. “Thank you UBA,” he stated.
Aliyu Yaro Bakari. who was extremely excited at the news, said, “Oh I am very happy, UBA is the best, you are the best, thank you very much,” he remarked when he learnt he was also one of the beneficiaries of N1m.
To qualify for the promo, new and existing customers of the bank are expected to make a one-time deposit of at least N30,000; before each draw date. Savings account holders eligible for this draw include Target, Bumper, Next Gen, Savings, Teens & Kiddies.
Apart from the savings promo which is held every three months, the bank also has the UBA Bumper Promo which is held monthly, where the first three winning customers are rewarded with N2m, Rent for a year at N1.2m and N500,000 respectively; with 20 others winning N100,000 each as consolation prices.
United Bank for Africa Plc is a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than twenty million customers, across 1,000 business offices and customer touch points, in 20 African countries. With presence in New York, London and Paris, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail, commercial and corporate banking, innovative cross-border payments and remittances, trade finance and ancillary banking services.
