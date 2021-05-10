Energy
FG to subsidize transportation, distribution costs of cooking gas – PEF
The bridging scheme for gas is to ensure its affordability and accessibility across the country, as well as the addition of value to the economy in many ways.
The management of the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) has announced plans to subsidize the transportation and distribution costs of Liquefied Petroleum Gas otherwise known as cooking gas.
The bridging scheme for gas is to ensure its affordability and accessibility across the country, as well as the addition of value to the economy in many ways.
This disclosure was made by the Executive Secretary of PEF, Ahmed Bobboi, on Sunday, May 9, 2021, while speaking at a press briefing in Abuja.
Bobboi also urged oil marketers to start moving Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol, through the expanding rail network across the country.
READ: NCDMB says Nigerian Oil and Gas Park will be completed in Q4 of 2022
Comments from the Executive Secretary of Petroleum Equalization Fund
Bobboi, in his statement, said, “We are looking at the possibility of getting marketers to transport their products by rail because the government is reviving many of the critical rail lines.”
On moves by the agency to equalize gas price, Bobboi said the management board of Petroleum Equalisation Fund was considering the plan because of the huge success recorded in the over 45 years of petrol price equalization.
He said, “We are trying to introduce the bridging scheme to gas because the government has declared this year till 2030 as a decade of gas.
“And we say if this (petrol price equalization) is working for the economy for over 45 years now effectively if we can extend the practice to gas we believe that it will add value to the economy in so many ways in the value chain.”
The PEF boss said that consumers would also get some incentives as the gas marketer would bring down his price and the product would be affordable and accessible to the consumer.
READ: Oil marketers advise government on how to curb smuggling of petroleum products
What you should know about the PEF
The Petroleum Equalization Fund is an agency of the Federal Government under the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources whose mandate is to ensure uniform prices for petroleum products across the country.
The fund also ensures the reimbursement of petroleum companies on any loss in Nigeria arising from the distribution of petroleum products nationwide.
Energy
Caverton reveals MRO and Simulator Training facility to open in Q2 2021
The MRO and Simulator facilities are expected to boost top-line revenues.
Nigeria’s leading aviation and marine company, Caverton Offshore Support Group revealed its Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility and Simulator Training facility will commence business in the second half of 2021.
This was revealed by the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Bode Makanjuola via a press release published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
“Our Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility and our Simulator Training facility, both in Lagos, are expected to officially commence business operation in the 2nd half of 2021 and when completed will herald a new age in the Nigerian aviation sector and better fortune for the Group.”
The facility is expected to boost revenues for the company in the second half of this year and beyond. Caverton has endured a tough 2020 impacted negatively by the Covid-19 induced lockdowns which affected the oil industry which depends largely on its services.
In its first-quarter 2021 results, the company posted revenue of N8.1 billion representing a 3.8% increase when compared to the N7.9 billion posted same period in 2020. Earnings per share printed at 16 kobo compared to 13 kobo same period in 2020. Caverton claimed it is still facing the consequences of Covid-19 as activities of international and local oil and gas companies remain subdued.
“This result came even in the face of the serious negative impact that the Covid-19 pandemic continues to have on business operations in Nigeria and the rest of the world, which has caused significant reduction in activities by International and Local Oil and Gas companies who are the major clients of Caverton.”
Caverton currently trades at N1.0 per share with a price to earnings ratio of 4.85X. It is also trading at a massive discount to book value posting a price to book ratio of 0.293x. Caverton share price is down 6% YTD but gained 9% last week.
Energy
FG committed to ending estimated electricity billing – Deputy Senate President
The Deputy Senate President has said that the FG is committed to increasing economic productivity through power.
The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has assured Nigerians that the federal government is committed to ending the era of estimated electricity billing, citing the mass metering programme initiated by the government.
The Senator disclosed this at the breaking ceremony of the Power Sub-Station in Orogun constructed by Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) and National Integrated Power Project (NIPP), Ughellli North Local Government Area of Delta, on Saturday.
What the Senator said about ending mass metering
“I remind the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) of its obligation to customers and the government regarding the mass metering initiative of the Federal Government aimed at ending the era of estimated billing syndrome,” he said.
“That is what President Muhammadu Buhari and members of the National Assembly want.
All over the world, you pay for the energy you consume. The only obligation government has is to provide the enabling environment for it to be made available,” Omo-Agege said.
READ: How to reduce your electricity bill in Lagos
He disclosed that the FG will introduce more power-related policies when the implementation of the 2021 budget begins, as the FG is committed to increasing economic productivity through power.
“The objective has been to ensure that the number of people who use modern energy should increase to reduce social cost than to increase social benefits. The establishment of this power sub-station is one of the several initiatives of this administration aimed at addressing the energy poverty in our nation,” he added.
READ: Buhari moves against DISCOs that collect money for prepaid meters
What you should know
Recall Nairametrics reported in March that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disbursed N123.34 billion to Distribution Companies (DisCos) to boost electricity supply in the country for the procurement of meters and other equipment needed to improve power.
CBN disbursed N33.45 billion to nine DisCos for the procurement of 605,852 meters, while N89.89 billion was disbursed under the Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility (NEMSF 2) to 11 DisCos to improve electricity supply in the country.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Caverton Offshore Support Group reports profit after tax of N520 million in Q1 2021.
- Okomu Oil proposes dividend worth N6.7 billion for shareholders.
- Ardova Plc confirms appointment of Oladeinde Nelson-Cole as secretary.
- Cadbury Nigeria Plc set to hold 56th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 16.
- FCMB Group Plc appoints Muibat Ijaiya as Director.