Real Estate and Construction
Bad loans to real estate up by 66.5% in 2020, as operators blame COVID-19
Loans in the real estate sector rose by 12.87% to N56.03 billion at the end of 2020 from N49.65 billion in December 2019.
The total Non-Performing Loans (NPL) recorded by banks for the real estate and construction sectors increased by 66.57%, as the NPL rose to N226.62 billion in 2020 from N136.05 billion in the same period in 2019.
This was disclosed by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its Selected Banking Sector Data: Sectorial Breakdown of Credit, ePayment Channels and Staff Strength report.
Highlights of Loans to the Real Estate Sector
- NPLs in the construction sector surged by 97.44% to N170.59 billion in December last year from N86.4 billion in 2019.
- The construction sector contracted by -7.68% last year, compared to a growth of 1.81% in 2019 and 2.33% in 2018.
- The real state sector shrank by -9.22% in 2020, compared to a contraction of -2.36% in 2019 and -4.74% in 2018.
What they are saying about Bad Loans in Real Estate
Experts blamed the development on the challenges facing the real estate sector, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic, as they tasked the Federal Government to pay adequate attention to the sector.
The Managing Director, Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc, Dr Olabanjo Obaleye, explained that many companies affected by the pandemic had folded up, as housing subscribers were finding it difficult to service their mortgage payment.
He said, “There are two companies that have just collapsed due to the inability of their owners to get foreign exchange for the importation of raw materials.
“On the level of government support on COVID-19, there is nothing visible we have seen. We have read so many pronouncements on that from the government but we haven’t got any palliative in that respect. We have made proposals to government through our relevant authority but there is a need for certain funds to be set aside for this.”
A real estate practitioner and also the Vice President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, (LCCI) Gbenga Ismail, said:
“Now, people won’t be able to pay rents or buy houses as planned. We are not sure of where the monetary issues are going now and not sure if lending will continue in the real estate sector. We are yet to see some of these things going on.”
Real Estate
FG to unveil dedicated portal for sale of houses to Nigerians
The Federal Government has announced plans to launch a dedicated web portal for the sale of buildings to Nigerians in the next few weeks.
The platform is expected to help contributors to the National Housing Fund (NHF) access mortgage loans on a first-come, first-serve basis.
This disclosure was made by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola while speaking at the ninth meeting of the National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development in Jos, Plateau State.
Fashola, who was represented by the Minister of State for Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu, pointed out that the ministry is currently at the completion stages of the first phase of the national housing programme in 34 states of the federation, which provided land for it.
He said, “We urge the state governments to alert their residents to this opportunity for interested persons to apply.”
Fashola commended the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) for being at the forefront of the cooperative housing initiative at the federal level, adding that it has the advantage of allowing cooperative members to choose what they design and build to fit their budgets.
They can leverage their members to get group discount for the purchase of building materials as well as the engagement of contractors.
Fashola disclosed that FMBN as the driver of the housing initiative has engaged 86 co-operatives in projects; approved N35, 784 billion cumulatively; disbursed N10.95 billion; and processed as at January, 57 co-operative housing development loans.
Fashola emphasized that what the Federal Government can do directly in housing is limited compared to what states can do, just as state governments are also limited, compared to what the private sector and individuals can do.
He said, “The majority of houses available for sale or rent belong to individuals and private companies compared to what states or Federal Government has available. Therefore, many of the tenants who owe rent, who face eviction or who seek to rent or buy property are dealing with private citizens or companies and less so with government agencies.’’
My recommendation for improving access and affordability to housing in the Covid-19 era is for private companies and individuals to give back some of what they control to citizens in the way the Federal Government has given back to citizens some of what it controls.’’
He explained, “for example in cases where the rent of businesses or individuals are due for renewal, the private landlords can give back, by accepting monthly, quarterly or half-yearly rent instead of one year, two or three years rent in advance.”
Bottom line
Nigeria has been bedevilled by a housing crisis that has left Africa’s most populous nation ill-equipped to properly provide accommodation for its citizens and inhabitants.
Some of the housing problems in the country include unresolved rent tenure arrangements, high cost of building materials, access to infrastructure, deficiency of housing finance arrangements, stringent loan conditions from mortgage banks, time to process legal documents and inadequate government housing policies.
Business
Why prices of Iron Ore, others may rise soon
The underdeveloped mining of iron ore in Nigeria has led the nation to import the mineral which can be produced locally.
Iron ore is an important commodity currently in high demand, due to population and infrastructure growth in developing countries, especially Nigeria.
The underdeveloped mining of iron ore in Nigeria has led the nation to import the mineral which can be produced locally. This development is expected to lead to an increase in the price of the commodity, as the nation relies solely on imported iron ore.
Why is the increase imminent
A surge in steel consumption is certain, as the world emerges from its pandemic-induced slump. This is set to drive iron ore to an unprecedented high as the biggest miners struggle to keep up with the frenzied pace of demand.
An Estate Surveyor and Developer, Tunji Lawal, told Nairametrics that expectations are that benchmark prices can get to $200 a ton – topping the record $194 hit more than a decade ago.
According to him, this is happening as Chinese steel producers ramp up production in defiance of government attempts to rein in output to control the industry’s carbon emissions.
He said, “That’s tightening an iron ore market that hadn’t fully recovered from a supply shock more than two years ago.
Iron ore prices could go higher in the short-term and exceeding $200 a ton is definitely possible and that will also push the price up in Nigeria. The price here, which is about N325,000/ton (8mm), is bound to go northward and may increase by N100,000 within a month.”
He added that the increasing demand had been boosting steel prices from Asia to North America.
The hike is not limited to steel, as other building materials are also expected to rise further.
Meanwhile, Dangote Cement, which increased from N2,600 to N3,800 barely a month ago, stands at N4,000/bag and still counting. The price may rise over N4,000 depending on market forces.
Lafarge Cement and BUA Cement also increased from N2,400 and N2,250 to N3,600 and N3,250 respectively, within the same period. Their prices may also rise further.
Tunde Oluwole, a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Builders, explained that the development was caused by high-interest rates, inflation, increasing exchange rate and scarcity of forex in the country.
He said, “The increasing prices in Nigeria is a result of the combined effects of high-interest rates, devaluation of the naira, inflation, and non-effective distribution network of the materials.”
What you should know
The mining of minerals in Nigeria accounts for only 0.3% of its gross domestic product, due to the nation’s overdependence on its vast oil resources.
China accumulated a majority of the global iron ore imports in 2019, with a 69.1% share of total global imports. Japan followed behind distantly with a 7.5% share of iron ore imports.
