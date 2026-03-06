The Lagos State Government has notified property owners that it will soon begin enforcement actions against defaulters who fail to pay their 2025 Land Use Charge (LUC) bills.

The announcement follows the official release of the 2026 LUC bills, as the state reiterates its commitment to funding critical infrastructure and essential public services.

The disclosure was made in a post on the Lagos State Government’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, citing comments from the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Tajudeen Mahmud Alao.

What they are saying

The Permanent Secretary stressed the importance of compliance, urging property owners to fulfil their obligations as part of their civic responsibility to support Lagos State’s development.

“The Land Use Charge is not merely a statutory obligation; it is a civic responsibility that directly supports the growth and development of our State. Every payment made contributes to better roads, improved healthcare, quality education, enhanced security, and a cleaner environment. We urge all property owners to fulfil their obligations promptly and support the Government’s vision for a Greater Lagos.”

“Through deliberate policy implementation and sustained investment in infrastructure, the Government continues to drive sustainable development, attract investment, and position Lagos as a leading hub for commerce and innovation.”

Alao also encouraged property owners to pay their Land Use Charge through available channels, including internet banking, designated bank branches, USSD codes, Point of Sale terminals at LUC offices, the Lagos Online Assistant (LOLA) WhatsApp robotic platform, and the Lagos Revenue Portal.

More Insights

The Lagos State Government stated that the Land Use Charge remains a major revenue source used to fund public infrastructure and improve essential services across the state.

According to the government, revenue generated from the tax supports the development, maintenance, and upgrade of infrastructure such as roads, healthcare facilities, schools, and security systems.

Taxpayer contributions have also supported transformative transport projects including the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Blue Line and the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line, which are helping to improve mobility and reduce travel time across the city.

The funds have further been used for the construction and rehabilitation of strategic roads and bridges aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity across the metropolis.

Additional investments supported by these revenues include the expansion and modernisation of healthcare facilities as well as security initiatives designed to create a safer environment for residents and businesses.

The state government also encouraged eligible property owners to take advantage of the 15% early payment discount available for prompt payment of the Land Use Charge.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has previously introduced measures aimed at making the Land Use Charge process more accessible, especially for property owners living abroad.

In October 2025, the state launched a new online platform that allows property owners in the diaspora to resolve Land Use Charge complaints remotely.

The initiative is implemented through the Land Use Charge Assessment Appeal Tribunal (LUCAAT).

Through the platform, affected property owners can schedule and attend virtual dispute resolution sessions from anywhere in the world.

The government said the digital system was designed to make the complaint resolution process simple, secure, and stress-free for Nigerians abroad who wish to address their Land Use Charge assessments without travelling to Nigeria.