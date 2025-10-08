The Lagos State Government has announced that from October 8 to 28, 2025, property owners in the Diaspora will be able to resolve their Land Use Charge (LUC) complaints remotely through a newly launched online platform.

The development was announced via the official Facebook page of the Lagos State Government on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the initiative, implemented through the Land Use Charge Assessment Appeal Tribunal (LUCAAT), will allow affected property owners to schedule and attend virtual resolution sessions from anywhere in the world.

“The Lagos State Government, through the Land Use Charge Assessment Appeal Tribunal (LUCAAT), has made it easier for property owners in the Diaspora to resolve Land Use Charge complaints or concerns — no travel required!

“From 8th to 28th October 2025, you can schedule a remote resolution session from anywhere in the world,” the statement read in part.

The government described the process as simple, secure, and stress-free, noting that it was introduced to make it easier for Nigerians abroad to address assessment concerns without the need to travel to Nigeria.

Property owners can participate in the remote sessions by visiting the LUCAAT platform, where they will be required to provide details such as their Demand Notice Number, Name, E-mail Address, WhatsApp Number, and Property Usage.

The latter includes categories such as Owner-Occupied (Residential Property), Owner and Third-Party Occupied (Residential Property), Third-Party Only (Without Owner in Residence), Commercial Property (Used by Occupier for Business Purposes), Vacant Property, Open Empty Land, or Agricultural Land.

Participants will also need to specify the nature of their complaint and confirm their agreement to the tribunal’s dispute resolution terms.

What you should know

The Land Use Charge (LUC) is an annual levy imposed on property owners in Lagos. It consolidates ground rent, tenement rate, and neighborhood improvement charges into a single payment to simplify property taxation across the state.

Under the Lagos State Land Use Charge Law 2020, all property owners, including lessees with a lease of ten years or more and recipients of rental income, are liable to pay the charge. The law also applies to owners of vacant land within the state.

Property owners typically receive Land Use Charge Demand Notices from authorized officials, but these can also be obtained via email or directly at the LUC office.

Certain categories of property, however, are exempt from the charge. These include:

Properties owned and occupied by pensioners.

Public libraries and non-profit cemeteries.

Palaces of Obas and Chiefs.

Religious properties used exclusively for worship or educational purposes.

To benefit from an exemption, eligible property owners must apply through the Lagos State Commissioner for Finance with supporting documentation.

The Land Use Charge serves as a key revenue source for the Lagos State Government. In 2024, the government projected N700 million in revenue from the charge. By April of that year, it had already generated N300 million, although the full-year figure was not disclosed.

The introduction of remote resolution sessions marks a significant step in making the system more accessible, particularly for property owners abroad.