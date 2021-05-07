Financial autonomy: Judiciary staff union strike to end soon – FG

The Nigerian Government says the strike by members of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) over judicial financial autonomy would end soon.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige after a meeting between the FG and the Unions in Abuja on Thursday. The Minister added that the Unions would take up the FG’s offers to their National Executive Committees (NEC).

What the Minister is saying

“A lot of work went in. We have exchanged briefs with JUSUN and PASAN.

They have their demands, which they had earlier submitted. The government has given counter offers and properly addressed the burning issue of financial autonomy for state legislature and judiciary,” Ngige said.

“We expect them to work on the documents from tomorrow and if they are satisfied, they should inform us.

And you know that when they are satisfied, the logical thing is to call-off the industrial action. So, we are to receive their views on the government offer by Tuesday morning,” he added.

Ngige urged the unions to resume work in courts and state houses of assembly citing that “We cannot also operationalise them when the courts are closed and heads of courts are not allowed into the courts or their offices.”

He added that the FG had provided documentation and statistics for the state houses of assembly to make appropriate laws and begged the Unions to open the courts and state houses of assembly.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported last month that the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) announced their strike with the closure of Federal High Courts in different states across the nation. The union said the purpose of the strike was to draw attention to the financial autonomy of Nigeria’s Judiciary.

Governors’ Forum Conference of Speakers of State Legislature and other governance stakeholders also announced that they reached a resolution over the implementation of financial autonomy for State Legislature and Judiciary.

“The issue is about implementation. There has been no objection from governors on judicial and legislative autonomy.

“As a matter of fact, it would not have passed if governors were not in support in the first instance. So, that issue has been fully and holistically addressed,” Kayode Fayemi said.