Crypto aftershocks send Doge crashing by 10%

The Crypto market is currently undergoing some form of price correction amid intensified profit-taking and fear of regulatory oversights, thereby pushing Dogecoin below the 60-cent price levels.

On the broader crypto market, for the day, about 171,444 traders were liquidated. The largest single liquidation order happened on Bybit-ETH valued at $5.98 million.

The fast-rising crypto was trading at below 60 cent posting losses of about 10% for the day on the FTX exchange, after trading near 70 cents some hours ago.

Consequently, market pundits argue that the crypto asset doesn’t have any real case use.

READ:

“I worry that, once the enthusiasm rolls out, there are no developers on it, there are no institutions coming in. But it’s got this moniker of the people’s coin right now,” Galaxy Digital’s Michael Novogratz said on Squawk Box.

Dark clouds seem to be building upon recent reports that the Crypto market is about to face a wave of regulatory oversights when Janet Yellen the custodian of the world’s most powerful economy stated that the United States is yet to have the needed framework to deal with a host of money laundering, terrorist financing, and consumer risk protection that crypto raises.

Also, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair, Gary Gensler advised U.S lawmakers on providing more regulatory oversight to the cryptoverse.

“Right now, the exchanges, trading in these crypto assets, do not have a regulatory framework either at the SEC or our sister agency, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission,” said Gensler, who further added, “there’s not a market regulator around these crypto exchanges, and thus, there’s really no protection against fraud or manipulation.”

READ:

That being said, the crypto’s stellar performance over the past few months can’t be ignored as Dogecoin maximalists try to convince the world that crypto is a serious asset class with powerful billionaires like Elon Musk and Mark Cuban giving the Crypto asset endless support.

Crypto experts further anticipate that ongoing institutional interest will make it difficult to predict if the Doge bubble is ripe as they try to take advantage of its incredible bullish momentum, which could in turn, push the crypto value higher.