Altcoins giving investors weekly returns of at least 100%
4 cryptos are outperforming Bitcoin by a long distance, having registered weekly gains of more than 100% at press time.
The world’s most popular crypto, Bitcoin is presently trading above the $55,000 price levels amid profit-taking seen across market spectrums that currently leaves the world’s flagship crypto with weekly gains of about just 3.71%.
The leader of the pack is Telcoin which rallied by 291% in the last 7 days. The fast-rising crypto is an Ethereum-based decentralized crypto created about 4 years ago in Singapore to be the bridge between blockchain, cryptos, and the telecom industry.
The crypto project was created solely to partner with leading American Telcom firms in curbing the obstacle that is prevalent between billing platforms and mobile money, by providing users with very fast, cheap remittances fees when compared to mobile money platforms.
The crypto asset is an ERC-20 token meaning it thrives on the Ethereum Blockchain.
Ethereum Classic comes in second with a weekly gain of 166%. The five-year-old crypto is a hard fork of Ethereum, solely designed as a smart contract network, with the capability of supporting decentralized applications. Its native token is ETC.
The crypto asset gained its relevance for preserving the integrity of the existing Ethereum blockchain after a major hacking event that led to millions of Ethers stolen.
OKB comes in third on the account that it rallied by 117% over the past week, OKB is a fast-rising altcoin that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. The crypto asset currently has a supply of 300,000,000 with 60,000,000 in circulation.
The utility crypto is issued by the OK Blockchain Foundation with the major objective of connecting prospective crypto projects to OKEx users as well as investors.
The fourth is Dogecoin with a weekly gain of 102% at press time. The popular crypto asset facilitates peer-to-peer digital transactions. This means you can send money online with much ease. It is usually referred to as “the internet currency.”
It is different from BTC’s proof-of-work protocol in many ways, one of which is the Scrypt technology. The fast-growing altcoin also has a block period of 1 minute, and the total supply is unlimited, meaning that there is no limit to the amount of Dogecoin that can be mined.
Unknown whale moves $440 million worth of Bitcoin as institutional buying drops
Data retrieved from Btc Blockbot revealed the wealthy entity moved 7,970 BTC worth $440 million in block 681,99.
Wealthy investors have increased their transactional volume just as a Bitcoin whale moved about $440 million some hours ago. The world’s most popular crypto asset hovers around $54,500.
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 7,970 BTC ($440M) in block 681,990 https://t.co/7i5oUdrpic
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) May 5, 2021
In the past few weeks, the flagship crypto has relatively experienced a significant amount of selling pressure after touching $58, 0000 and plummeting as low as $47,000, suggesting that institutional inflow on the world’s most popular crypto asset seems to be faltering.
Adding credence to the weakening buying spree is data retrieved from Glassnode postulating that the Bitcoin number of Addresses holding 10+ Coins just reached a 4-year low of 147,046
The previous 4-year low of 147,094 was observed on 03 May 2021.
At the time of writing Bitcoin traded at $54,465.57 on the FTX exchange with a daily trading volume of about $70 billion. For the week, the flagship crypto asset is up by just 0.35% and it remains by far the most valuable crypto by market value with a valuation of $1.018 trillion.
Recent data reveal Bitcoins older than 6-months have not seen a meaningful increase in spending since the correction back in February, meaning long-term holders have paused their buying actions momentarily.
Previous instances of similar spending behaviour were observed during the December 2020 consolidation, just before breaking to a new all-time high, and during the first bull market correction in January.
What you must know
At the flagship crypto market, traders or investors who hold large amounts of bitcoins are typically referred to as whales.
This means that a BTC whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.
Usually, as these whales accumulate the flagship crypto assets, Bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend the crypto asset finds itself in.
Dogecoin breaks new high, far more valuable than Nigerian Stock Market
Dogecoin is currently the fourth most valuable crypto asset by a market value of $71 billion.
Dogecoin often referred to as DOGE has just posted a new all-time high and established its name around the top 5 most valuable crypto assets by market value. The crypto is now more valuable than Nigerian Stock market $55 billion (N20.8 trillion) amid strong buying pressures prevalent in the crypto market.
Dogecoin is currently the fourth most valuable crypto asset by a market value of $71 billion. It has a circulating supply of 129,461,434,269 DOGE coins and the maximum supply is not available.
The altcoin has posted massive returns of over 100% in the past one week and just recently, a major sports brand, Oakland Athletics announced it will be offering its fans the option of purchasing some special seats with dogecoin.
Join us at the ballpark as the Blue Jays roll into town!
Two-seat pods in the Plaza Infield are available for 100 Dogecoin for the series.
🔗: https://t.co/RizI8lp46i pic.twitter.com/wdDROnpLJc
— Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 3, 2021
At the time of writing this report, the fast-rising crypto asset traded at $0.548572 and with a daily trading volume of $26 billion, Dogecoin is up 37.50% for the day.
When Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer created Dogecoin in 2013, it was simply meant to be a joke to mock the cryptocurrency mania at that time. The token quickly faded into oblivion, with its value at almost next to nothing.
After being in oblivion for so long with a value close to nothing, Dogecoin shot back to the limelight in January 2021, soon after the Gamestop saga due to a tweet. Since then, it has been one euphoric rise over another with billionaires like Mark Cuban, celebrities like Mia Khalifa, and Snoop Dogg, among many others, all tweeting about it.
The most influential support has come from the world’s second-richest man and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, whose continuous tweets about Dogecoin made it increase in value significantly.
Recall Dallas Mavericks, and Sacramento Kings have also become sports brands using crypto assets for ticket sales and online merchandise.
Dogecoin is a type of digital coin that is decentralized and facilitates peer-to-peer digital transactions. This means you can send money online with much ease. It is usually referred to as “the internet currency.”
It is different from BTC’s proof-of-work protocol in many ways, one of which is the Scrypt technology. The fast-growing altcoin also has a block period of 1 minute, and the total supply is unlimited, meaning that there is no limit to the amount of Dogecoin that can be mined.
