Breaking: Billions of dollars lost in Crypto market, as over 500,000 investors get wrecked

The recent crypto-mania has presented investors who are nervous about the stock market with key opportunities to capitalize on, through alternative investments in cryptocurrencies.

The attendant effect of this led to the move which saw the total market capitalization of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP and other crypto assets surge above the $400 billion mark in Q4 2020 to more than $2 trillion in recent times – the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies are valued at about $1.74 trillion as of the time of drafting this report.

Despite the gains Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano delivered to their holders, the market performance of these digital assets since the beginning of April has been comparatively unimpressive. Of the three cryptocurrencies, only Ethereum maintains month to date gains in excess of 15%, while the month to date losses in others stand in excess of 12%.

The performance of these digital assets so far in April

Data tracked on Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange that provides a platform for trading various cryptocurrencies revealed that Ethereum’s month to date gains in the month of April is put at about 15% while the month-to-date loss of Bitcoin and Cardano is put at about 16% and 12% respectively.

Stocks on NSE delivered decent returns in the month of April, outperforming some cryptos. Some stocks on the Nigerian Stock Exchange have delivered impressive returns for their holders in the month of April, despite the recent lacklustre state of key shares listed on the exchange.

According to data tracked on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the shares of the following companies have delivered better returns than Bitcoin, Cardano, Ethereum and some other cryptocurrencies so far in this month.

Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc

(JAPAULGOLD), MtD gains: 46.83%

The rebranded and restructured mining company with a key focus on gold and other solid minerals exploration is the best-performing stock on NSE this month with a month to date gain of about 46.83%.

Despite the fact that the stock is currently trading slightly below its open price of N0.62 per share for the year, it has risen from a YTD low of N0.41 to the current N0.60 per share price in recent times. Thus returning a gain of 46.8% for its holders.

Meyer Plc (MEYER)

MtD gains: 29.16%

The shares of the key player in the paint and decorative industry increased from N0.41 per share at the open of trade this month, to N0.53 per share as of the open of market this morning, to print a month to date gain of 29.16%.

The stock of the paint manufacturer is presently trading about 6% higher than its open price of N0.50 per share for the month of April.

University Press Plc (UPL)

MtD gains: 19.77%

The shares of one of Nigeria’s foremost publishers of educational and general reading materials, University Press Plc have increased from N1.07 per share at the close of trade on the 31st of March, to N1.28 per share at the open of trade on the Nigerian Stock Exchange today.

The recent surge in the shares of the company was triggered by buying interest on the floor of the exchange and this renewed interest in the shares of the publisher has seen its shares return an impressive 19.77% month to date gains to investors since the start of this month.

What you should know