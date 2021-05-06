Business News
NCC signs MoU with NigCOMSAT for 5G services in Nigeria
The NCC announced that it has signed an MoU for the use of the C-Band Spectrum to boost 5G services in Nigeria with the NigComSat Ltd.
This was declared in a statement by the NCC on Tuesday.
What the NCC is saying
“In recent times, precisely from the last quarter of 2019, several administrations have begun to license Spectrum for commercial deployment of 5G. Today, 5G services have already been deployed in the United States of America, South Korea and many more countries
Telecommunication evolution from inception to date has led to improvement in user experience witnessed from 2G, 3G and later 4G. The global impact of 4G brought about increases in mobile usage and network performance.
5G will build on this momentum, bringing substantial network improvements, including higher connection speeds, mobility and capacity, as well as low-latency capabilities.
The NCC added that 5G will also provide massive machine-type communications, where a lot of devices will seamlessly connect and independently interact with the internet without human intervention.
5G’s full socio-economic impact is dependent on access to a variety of spectrum resources.” NCC Boss, Prof. Akande said.
What you should know
Broadband and Internet penetration has been gaining some steam lately in Nigerian telecoms circles as Nairametrics reported earlier this week that the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy revealed a joint project between the FG and Microsoft for the development of high-speed internet infrastructure across the six regions in the country.
Hospitality & Travel
NGX lauds Transcorp Hotels over operational efficiency
Transcorp Hotels Plc achieved business continuity by enhancing the organization’s operational efficiency.
The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited has lauded the efforts made by the Board and Management of Transcorp Hotels Plc towards achieving business continuity by enhancing the organization’s operational efficiency.
This was disclosed by the Divisional Head, Listings Business, NGX, Mr Olumide Bolumole, when the management of the Hotel led by the Managing Director (MD)/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Transcorp Hotels, Mrs Dupe Olusola, presented its Facts Behind the Figures to capital market stakeholders.
Speaking at the event, Mr Bolumole said, “Recently, NGX hosted the CEO, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Mrs Dupe Olusola to a digital Closing Gong Ceremony to commemorate the formal listing of their ₦10Billion rights issue.
We are pleased that Transcorp Hotels has again chosen to utilise our platform to engage the market about the financial performance as well as strategic and operational developments within the organization.
What Transcorp is saying
Olusola noted that “Despite the adverse effect of the COVID 19 pandemic on all our business segments, Transcorp Hotels Plc remained resilient and took a critical and fundamental decision to remain open and maintain operations at both the Transcorp Hilton Abuja and Transcorp Hotels Calabar.
Our primary goal was to survive as individuals and as a business, to adapt and to thrive in a new, changing, and unprecedented environment. Post-COVID-19 starting from September, we recorded an improvement in all our KPIs as compared with the industry performance.
Today, leisure has become very important to us more than ever. As a hospitality business, we will constantly continue to challenge ourselves to ensure that we meet the diverse customer needs and provide excellent experience across all touchpoints.”
What you should know
Given that information asymmetry affects the decision-making of investors, NGX continues to encourage more issuers to take advantage of its platform to deliver timely, relevant, and accurate information to the market.
Business News
Lagos State inaugurates 9-member committee to boost Entertainment & Tourism
The Lagos State Government inaugurated a Committee Chaired by Veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, to boost tourism and entertainment in the state.
The Committee was inaugurated by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday at the Lagos House in Marina, citing that intervention and schemes by the state Committee will boost and fund the sector most affected by the pandemic.
Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, is the Chairman of the nine-member committee. Other entertainment sector members of the Committee include Tunde Kelani, Mo Abudu, Kunle Afolayan, Peace Anyim-Osigwe; while government representatives in the Committee are Adebukola Agbaminoja, Ferdinand Tinubu, Taju Olajumoke and Mrs Funke Avoseh.
What the State Government said
“The scheme is to support creative ideas of movie and entertainment producers, who are constrained by funds to bring their concepts into reality. Applicants are to be supported with funding based on the financial plans of their projects, the grant may be as much as N40 million for each beneficiary.
This is a signpost of all pockets of intervention we have created for the development of creativity and the tourism sector. This is with the belief that we can further raise the status of our creative output and commercialise the returns to a level where it can compete with Hollywood and Bollywood.
We realised most of our film production experts and directors face a lot of funding impediments. We are intervening to close this gap and bring credible veterans who have the knowledge and have demonstrated capacity in the industry to drive this project,” Sanwo-Olu said.
The Governor added that the State carefully selected five key practitioners in the industry to lead, to be supported by four government officials to limit bureaucracy for the committee to achieve its objectives.
He said the state wants to create entertainment and tourism business leaders who will use their creativity to enhance the market share of the sector.
“We want to support industry practitioners to raise capacity, support development of local content and discourage the action of taking proceeds from the industry out of the country, thereby denying local practitioners the benefits of their talents,” the Governor said.
What you should know
Recall Nairametrics reported last year that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced the approval of a N1 billion seed capital for investment in the tourism and hospitality sector in the state. The N1 billion seed capital is to help drive new growth in that sector.
