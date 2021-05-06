NCC signs MoU with NigCOMSAT for 5G services in Nigeria

The Nigerian Communications Commission announced that it has signed an MoU for the use of the C-Band Spectrum to boost 5G services in Nigeria with the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited.

This was declared in a statement by the NCC on Tuesday.

What the NCC is saying

“In recent times, precisely from the last quarter of 2019, several administrations have begun to license Spectrum for commercial deployment of 5G. Today, 5G services have already been deployed in the United States of America, South Korea and many more countries

Telecommunication evolution from inception to date has led to improvement in user experience witnessed from 2G, 3G and later 4G. The global impact of 4G brought about increases in mobile usage and network performance.

5G will build on this momentum, bringing substantial network improvements, including higher connection speeds, mobility and capacity, as well as low-latency capabilities.

The NCC added that 5G will also provide massive machine-type communications, where a lot of devices will seamlessly connect and independently interact with the internet without human intervention.

5G’s full socio-economic impact is dependent on access to a variety of spectrum resources.” NCC Boss, Prof. Akande said.

What you should know

Broadband and Internet penetration has been gaining some steam lately in Nigerian telecoms circles as Nairametrics reported earlier this week that the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy revealed a joint project between the FG and Microsoft for the development of high-speed internet infrastructure across the six regions in the country.