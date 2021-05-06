Conoil, Courtville soar as NGX ASI plummets

The Nigerian Stock Exchange market maintained the bearish momentum speculated by analysts. The All-Share Index decreased by -0.81% to close at 39,114.73 from 39,433.81.

• Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at N20.64 Trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -2.87%.

• The market breadth closed negative with the bears as CONOIL led 25 Gainers, and 20 Losers topped by BOCGAS showing a hint of consolation.

Top gainers

1. CONOIL up +10.00% to close at N18.70

2. COURTVILLE up +10.00% to close at N0.22

3. SEPLAT up +9.99% to close at N604.40

4. LINKASSURE up +8.62% to close at N0.63

5. ACCESS up +5.19% to close at N8.10

Top losers

1. BOCGAS down -9.99% to close at N12.25

2. LIVESTOCK down -9.90% to close at N1.73

3. SCOA down -9.66% to close at N2.15

4. REDSTAREX down -9.59% to close at N3.11

5. REGALINS down -9.38% to close at N0.29

Outlook

The Nigerian stock market continued the bearish run held yesterday as it posted losses once again at the end of the trading session today.

• Market sentiments tend toward consolidations as the NGX ASI closes with 25 Gainers and 20 Losers.

• Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.