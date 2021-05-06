Stock Market
Conoil, Courtville soar as NGX ASI plummets
The All-Share Index decreased by -0.81% to close at 39,114.73 from 39,433.81.
• Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at N20.64 Trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -2.87%.
• The market breadth closed negative with the bears as CONOIL led 25 Gainers, and 20 Losers topped by BOCGAS showing a hint of consolation.
Top gainers
1. CONOIL up +10.00% to close at N18.70
2. COURTVILLE up +10.00% to close at N0.22
3. SEPLAT up +9.99% to close at N604.40
4. LINKASSURE up +8.62% to close at N0.63
5. ACCESS up +5.19% to close at N8.10
Top losers
1. BOCGAS down -9.99% to close at N12.25
2. LIVESTOCK down -9.90% to close at N1.73
3. SCOA down -9.66% to close at N2.15
4. REDSTAREX down -9.59% to close at N3.11
5. REGALINS down -9.38% to close at N0.29
Outlook
The Nigerian stock market continued the bearish run held yesterday as it posted losses once again at the end of the trading session today.
• Market sentiments tend toward consolidations as the NGX ASI closes with 25 Gainers and 20 Losers.
• Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.
Markets
Nasdaq continues to fall as Dow sets new high
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 97.31 points or 0.3% to close at 34,230.34, a new high.
The S&P 500 index increased by 0.1% to 4,167.59 points. However, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.4% to 13,582.42, as Amazon, Netflix, and Facebook both fell more than 1%.
The sharp drop in growth stocks the day before came after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen indicated on Tuesday that interest rates would need to rise to prevent the economy from overheating, with economic activity rebounding much faster than anticipated as vaccines are administered and social distancing requirements are relaxed. Later in her remarks, she clarified that she was not “predicting or suggesting” a near-term interest rate hike because the Federal Reserve makes that decision.
Nonetheless, some companies have stated that rising demand and supply chain shortages have driven prices higher, raising concerns among market participants about signs of overheating. According to an ADP study released on Wednesday, private payrolls increased by 742,000 jobs in April. This result fell short of economists surveyed by Dow Jones’ estimates of 800,000 jobs. The March report from ADP was revised upward by 48,000 workers.
According to economists polled by Dow Jones, the IHS Markit U.S. services purchasing managers index came in at 64.7 in April, beating expectations of 63.3. However, the ISM non-manufacturing index came in at 62.7, which was slightly below estimates. PMIs are measured so that readings above 50 indicate that an economic field is expanding.
After data from the American Petroleum Institute showed a sharp drawdown in U.S. oil inventory, oil prices initially soared, with futures for the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate topping $66 per barrel. The United States of America West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled at $65.63 per barrel, down 6 cents, or 0.09%.
As countries struggle to produce life-saving doses, the Biden administration declared on Wednesday that it supports waiving intellectual patent rights for Covid-19 vaccines. Following the story, large pharmaceutical firms that manufacture vaccines saw their stock prices plummet. Moderna’s stock has fallen by more than 6%.
Business News
Sterling Bank posts gains amid dip in GT Bank and Zenith
The NGX Banking Index saw another decline for the second time in the month of May.
The NGX Banking Index saw another decline for the second time in the month of May. The index points dropped to 345.00 depicting a loss of -1.69%. Technical analysis shows that the bears dominated the trading session from start to finish. The NGX Banking Index saw 4 gains opposing 5 losses with 1 stalemate.
Sterling Bank’s performance was outstanding again today with a profit of +8.11% pushing the price upwards from its previous close of N1.53 to N1.60. Technical analysis shows that bullish momentum was maintained throughout the trading session. Access bank also posted a profit of +3.36% pushing the price upwards to N7.70 from N7.45 from its previous day’s close.
Jaiz bank posted a profit of +1.67% pushing the price upward from N0.60 to N0.61. Ecobank was also saved from the claws of the bears as it held profits of +0.97% pushing the price to N5.20. Technical analysis says that the price went up to meet selling pressure plunging it downwards. However, the fall was not sufficient as Ecobank still closed in profit.
Guarantee Trust BANK saw its shares crashing down as it took a -3.65% loss plunging the price downwards from N30.10 at the previous day’s close to N29.00. Technical analysis shows that there was a steady sell-off as the bearish trend was maintained with minimal interruptions.
Zenith Bank was the 2nd biggest loser as it saw its share price crash down by -3.18% pushing price downwards from N22.00 to N21.30. Technical analysis shows that consolidation was maintained almost throughout the trading session before breaking to the selling pressure at the end of the trading session.
Wema Bank saw a dip of -1.64% pushing the price from N0.61 to N0.60. Union bank also posted similar losses of -1.02% to settle the price at N4.85 from N4.90. Fidelity bank was not left out of the loss as it plunged -0.44% settling price at N2.24.
UBA held a stalemate, settling its price N7.20.
Outlook
- Market sentiments trend bearish as 5 losses were held with 4 gains and 1 stalemate.
- Nairametrics advises cautious participation amid growing uncertainties.
- 2021 Q1 Results: FTN Cocoa Processor Plc reports loss after tax of N162.21 million
- Tantalizers Plc reports a loss after tax of N97.75 million in FY 2020 in Q1 2021.
- Courteville Business Solutions Plc proposes final dividend of 3 kobo per share for FY 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust records over 500% growth in Profit after tax.
- Sovereign Trust Insurance records a 43% surge in profit after tax to N392.1 million in Q1 2021.