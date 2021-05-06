Energy
Brent nears $70 for the first time in 2-months as commodities rally persists
Oil prices have risen steadily in the past three weeks, with Brent Crude rising steadily from $64 in April to $68 today.
Oil prices have risen steadily in the past three weeks, with Brent Crude rising steadily from $64 in April to $68 today, 6th May.
Oil prices have remained fairly steady since the 1st of April OPEC+ meeting where the organisation voted to ease production cuts. The fact that prices responded positively despite an increase in supply means there is a significant demand for oil to be met.
A $70, oil is within the target of what investment banks like Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, etc. predicted towards the middle of the year. As more countries approach their vaccination targets, it is fair to say that oil prices will continue to rise despite India’s current covid-19 struggles.
What are the factors behind the oil price hike?
Asset Rotation
The general consensus is that asset rotation by money managers is driving the commodity price up. Over the past few weeks, there has been a sell-off in the equity market to cryptocurrency and commodities, as demonstrated by the surge in the price of lumber and copper.
Increasing demand for travel and heating
Travel has picked up towards the second quarter of the year and this has pumped up demand for crude oil by aviation stakeholders who need jet fuel to power their airlines. With the EU discussing the possibility of opening up for tourists and holidaymakers, airlines, aviation companies and travel agencies are in for a busy summer.
Another unexpected driver for rising crude oil prices is the weather. Many countries around Europe are still experiencing heavy snow in May. This typically drives the demand for oil and surges in oil prices.
There have been loud shouts for $100 per barrel of crude oil, with Bloomberg reporting an increase in $100 call options. Although, this would be a tough task as India struggles with the coronavirus. Stories about how Seychelles, the most vaccinated nation, is still struggling with COVID-19, proves the worst is yet to be over.
At the time of writing this report, WTI is at $65 and Brent is at $68.
Nigeria needs about 100,000MW of power – Elumelu
Tony Elumelu has disclosed that Nigeria needs about 100,000MW to power the economy.
Nigeria needs to increase its electricity generation from about 5,000 to 100,000 Megawatts to power the nation’s economy.
This was disclosed by the Chairman of Transcorp Group, Tony Elumelu in an interview on Arise TV on Wednesday. According to him, the nation needs to stabilize its transmission lines, provide adequate gas supply and strengthen her payment plans.
He said, “Nigeria needs about 100,000 MW to power the economy. It also needs to stabilize the transmission lines and ensure access to gas supply.
READ: Electricity: FG to inject 700MW to grid through Zungeru Hydroelectric – Minister
For Nigerians to heave a sigh of relief in the sector, it needs to boost generation, fix gas supply to GenCos, boost payment of distribution and ensure power generated are taken by DisCos. Here I must commend the CBN Governor because he has helped to maintain peace in the space.
Before the end of 2020, NBET used to pay about 20% but it now pays about 50%. It is still a critical sector that still needs investment and stakeholders must ensure it works.”
Business
NERC approves N215 billion for Ikeja and Eko DisCo upgrade
The NERC said the approved upgrades would improve the distribution of power supply by the DisCos.
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) announced it has approved the sum of N121.92 billion for Ikeja Electric Plc infrastructure upgrade for the next 5 years and also N93.76 billion for Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) infrastructure upgrades within the same period.
The NERC disclosed this in its Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) and Extraordinary Tariff Review Application which was released on Monday and signed by NERC’s Chairman, Mr. Sanusi Garba, and Mr. Dafe Akpeneye, Commissioner, Legal, Licensing and Compliance.
PIP and Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) program is expected to take effect from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2026.
READ: What to do if your DisCo has not complied with reversed electricity tariff this week
The NERC said the approved upgrades would improve the distribution of power supply by the DisCos citing public hearing scrutiny in its PIP and Extraordinary tariff review applications in a bid to ensure accountability.
The approved CAPEX for Ikeja Electric Plc would be N24.38 billion annually from 2021 to 2026, while for Eko Electricity, it would be N18.75 billion for the same period, totaling N93.76 billion.
The upgrades would be in the areas of existing network capacity, technological enhancements to reduce outages, and the acquisition of tools to improve network performance.
READ: DisCos record N273.42 billion shortfall in 2020, receive N542.73 billion from customers
What you should know
Recall Nairametrics reported that a new Extraordinary Tariff Review Applications, 5-year Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) and Capital Expenditure, CAPEX, for the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) was approved by the NERC.
For the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, the company proposed to undertake numerous interventions to improve service delivery to customers. Over the next five years, the proposed interventions will allow AEDC to achieve substantial improvement in service delivery and increase the number of new customers from the current level of 1,214,259 to 3,450,695.
