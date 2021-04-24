Pay-Per-View: House of Reps says its working on legislative bill

The House of Representatives in Abuja stated that it is committed to passing the pay-per-view bill which it says will abolish “indiscriminate price increase” by satellite TV operators.

This was disclosed by Rep. Unyime Idem, Chairman ad hoc Committee on pay-per-view tariff on Friday in Abuja.

Rep. Idem stated that the bill has already passed second reading in the House and would give the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation regulatory powers to ensure compliance with the bill.

“I want to assure Nigerians that after the passage of the bill, the issue of indiscriminate price increase even when Nigerians do not expect and service not consumed will be a thing of the past.

I want to appeal to Nigerians to be patient and hopeful as the bill will soon come up for third reading,” he said.

What you should know

Recall Nairametrics reported last year that Multichoice stated the Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) billing model advocated by Nigerians is not technically and commercially feasible in addition to being impossible.

“The economies of scale model employed by broadcasters mean that subscribers pay less. We are yet to see a pay-TV business anywhere in the world that does PAYG in the sense intended here. We do not believe the model is technically or commercially feasible,” Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said.