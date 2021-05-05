Business News
Sterling Bank posts gains amid dip in GT Bank and Zenith
The NGX Banking Index saw another decline for the second time in the month of May. The index points dropped to 345.00 depicting a loss of -1.69%. Technical analysis shows that the bears dominated the trading session from start to finish. The NGX Banking Index saw 4 gains opposing 5 losses with 1 stalemate.
Sterling Bank’s performance was outstanding again today with a profit of +8.11% pushing the price upwards from its previous close of N1.53 to N1.60. Technical analysis shows that bullish momentum was maintained throughout the trading session. Access bank also posted a profit of +3.36% pushing the price upwards to N7.70 from N7.45 from its previous day’s close.
Jaiz bank posted a profit of +1.67% pushing the price upward from N0.60 to N0.61. Ecobank was also saved from the claws of the bears as it held profits of +0.97% pushing the price to N5.20. Technical analysis says that the price went up to meet selling pressure plunging it downwards. However, the fall was not sufficient as Ecobank still closed in profit.
Guarantee Trust BANK saw its shares crashing down as it took a -3.65% loss plunging the price downwards from N30.10 at the previous day’s close to N29.00. Technical analysis shows that there was a steady sell-off as the bearish trend was maintained with minimal interruptions.
Zenith Bank was the 2nd biggest loser as it saw its share price crash down by -3.18% pushing price downwards from N22.00 to N21.30. Technical analysis shows that consolidation was maintained almost throughout the trading session before breaking to the selling pressure at the end of the trading session.
Wema Bank saw a dip of -1.64% pushing the price from N0.61 to N0.60. Union bank also posted similar losses of -1.02% to settle the price at N4.85 from N4.90. Fidelity bank was not left out of the loss as it plunged -0.44% settling price at N2.24.
UBA held a stalemate, settling its price N7.20.
Outlook
- Market sentiments trend bearish as 5 losses were held with 4 gains and 1 stalemate.
- Nairametrics advises cautious participation amid growing uncertainties.
Reviews
Book launch: Built for the Storm by Bridget Oyefeso Odusami
‘Built for the storm’ is a must-have manual for those experiencing any kind of life adversity.
Bridget Oyefeso Odusami launches new book, Built for the Storm. In this book, the author takes us on a journey through the process of pain and healing. Using real-life experiences, she talks about the scars that remain afterwards, and how to live with these scars.
What first catches your attention is the title of the book. It emphasises the importance of a name – her name, “Bridget” is an Irish name which means the “Enduring one” – a recurring theme in her story. Bridget was named strong and so was her book. The book takes us through how to change your point of view when life seems hopeless and figure out what you can do to make everything better and find happiness.
‘Built for the storm’ is the ultimate game-changer. Step-by-step, readers are empowered and encouraged so that you can turn any setback into a major comeback while understanding that in life, there are times, seasons and reasons.
In this inspirational, but practical self-help book for women and men, Bridget Oyefeso-Odusami talks at length about her husband’s illness and how she copes. Bridget talks about several issues that pop up when the unexpected happens. She talks about her realisation that in caring for the sick, she herself needs help, needs healing to crawl back to life; to show up despite it all.
Bridget is also conscious of the fact that other ears are tuned to her musings and are likely to glean a few truths from her journey; so she uses anecdotes, analogies, even Bible verses and stories to season her musings. She uses her scars and their reminders to tell us about life, about love, about being a wife, a mother, a career woman and one determined to be herself regardless of her circumstances.
Built for the storm is a must-have manual for those experiencing any kind of life adversity. The book tells the story of how love is sweet but can be painful; love forgives, love keeps “no records of wrongs” but more importantly, love grows and when it is rooted in abiding faith, it blossoms like a rose among thorns.
Built for the storm comes to us during a time of deep unrest, a time when our empathy for others is so needed to guide the choices we will make. This book will open hearts. It teaches readers how to shift their mindset and do the internal work to discover the divine purpose of obstacles and how to position them to become their stepping stool for success. You can overcome any adversity and land back on top! There is a reason that you are still alive. You were built for the storm.
Built for the Storm is a searing and pain-filled musing on what can happen when life throws you a curveball. It is a simplified workbook and a sobering reminder that our life can seem no more than a lottery and winning or losing is often up to chance and fate and God, if you believe in him. And for those who believe in God, this is a book that will strengthen your faith and also try your faith beyond measure. This book will stir emotions in you that you did not realize you were capable of. This book will test your faith then make it strong.
This book is about hurt and healing, adversity and resilience as well as grace under pressure. ‘Wound’ appears 24 times, ‘wounded’ appears 9 times while ‘wounds’ is used 9 times. Reading through, what becomes increasingly obvious is that Bridget has taken vicious blows from life and has been wounded over and over again but through prayer and faith and the kindness of friends and strangers as well as a huge support system she has healed but the scars remain.
That is a summation of the most important lesson from this sobering and beautiful book; scars can be beautiful things and we need not be ashamed of them. Built for the Storm illuminates God’s faithfulness in the life of the author as He orchestrates times and seasons amidst the storms, setting people and situations in place to help her journey towards healing and purpose. Like a line in the book says, “this isn’t where your story ends… Seasons come, seasons go but God is constant.”
Economy & Politics
Lagos places some unemployed graduates on N40,000 monthly salary
The Lagos State Government has announced that it has placed 4,000 unemployed graduates on N40,000 monthly salary for a period of 6 months.
The initiative which is implemented through the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment’s Graduate Internship Placement Programme (GIPP) is intended to address the challenge of unemployment among unemployed graduates in Lagos State.
This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs Yetunde Arobieke, during the 2021 Ministerial Press Briefing in commemoration of the Second Year in the Office of Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu.
Arobieke said the programme, which was planned to last for six months, was meant to expose interns to a particular job, profession or industry and enhance networking.
She pointed out that through this initiative, interns will be given the opportunity to excel and possibly learn a job with the organisation; as they are exposed to professional skills and interpersonal relationships in a structured setting.
What the Lagos State Commissioner of Wealth Creation and Employment is saying
Arobieke said the programme would expose interns to the possible niche of entrepreneurial opportunities and provide an opportunity for the graduates to have employability skills and exposure to today’s world of work.
She said, “The GIPP is meant to assist Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and other companies to choose from the state’s database of groomed talent/interns, to enhance productivity and boost their businesses, thereby, promoting economic growth at no cost through the intervention of the state government.
A total of 51,514 graduates applied for the internship online, over 1,932 companies indicated interest to onboard the interns after their training and 4,736 applicants attempted the Online Assessment Test.
About 1,000 candidates who scored a minimum of 60 per cent were invited for the first tranche of the employability skills training, while 4,000 interns are targeted to be placed on a monthly stipend of N40,000 for six months.
You will agree with me that the state government under Sanwo-Olu is leaving no stone unturned in mitigating the unemployment scourge,” Arobieke said.
She said the ministry’s Employability Department, during the period under review, organised youth-focused programmes which included the “Mindset Re-Orientation Programme,” a program aimed at reorientating the mindset of the unemployed youths in facing the realities of the present day labour market.
Going further, she said, “Hence, the need for reorientation of the mindset of the job seekers to imbibe learning vocational and technical skills to be self-employed.”
The 2020 edition of this programme had 2,163 unemployed youths that participated in the webinar with seasoned practitioners in various fields or areas of specialisations as facilitators.
