Business
Reps to investigate train ticket racketeering after Nairametrics report
Lawmakers allegedly found that ticket racketeering is done by operators of the Abuja and Kaduna railway stations.
Legislators in the House of Representatives are set to investigate alleged railway ticket racketeering after Nairametrics uncovered the menace in a special report in March.
The House of Representatives resolved to do this after they allegedly found that ticket racketeering activities were being carried out by operators of the Abuja and Kaduna railway stations.
Welcome to a new legislative day in the House of Representatives, Speaker @femigbaja is presiding.#HousePlenary pic.twitter.com/HuVZWFl8DU
— House of Reps NGR (@HouseNGR) May 4, 2021
READ: Nigerians lament over hike in train fare caused by black market racketeering
What lawmakers are saying about racketeering
Zayyad Ibrahim of APC from Kaduna at the plenary, on Tuesday, said:
“The e-Ticketing System for the Abuja-Kaduna train services enabled commuters to book tickets online, thus curbing ticket racketeering and the stress of purchasing tickets at the train stations.
“[We are] concerned that ticket racketeering, which the e-Ticketing System sought to eradicate, is still going on unabated, as tickets can no longer be adequately accessed online due to the mischievous activities of some people, who buy wholesale tickets and resell to passengers at exorbitant prices.
“Taking cognizance of the fact that if the activities of racketeers are not curbed, passengers will continue to be denied the privilege of accessing the train services as, sometimes, a train may leave the station without carrying the required number of passengers, because the tickets are not accessible or affordable to the majority of passengers.”
READ: Sanwo-Olu says Lagos rail projects will cost over N100 billion
The House urged the management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to strengthen their internal mechanisms with a view to eradicating ticket racketeering.
In his ruling, the Speaker of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, mandated the Committee on Land Transport to investigate the matter and report back within two weeks for further legislative action.
What you should know about the e-Ticketing system
The Abuja-Kaduna train services were officially commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari on 26th July 2016, to provide an alternative to road transportation in the area.
There had been a tremendous increase in passengers at Idu and Kubwa stations in Abuja, as well as at Rigasa in Kaduna, due to increased patronage following security challenges on the Abuja and Kaduna Expressway. But it appears that that the increase in passengers led to ticket-racketeering, an ugly practice.
READ: Train 7 project: NLNG reacts after NNPC, others delay decision
On March 16, 2021, Nairametrics published a special report where Nigerians lamented over the recent hike in train fares, which many of them said was illegal.
Aside from the difficulties and over 100% hike in the fares, most of the victims, who spoke with Nairametrics, urged the Federal Government through the Rotimi Amaechi-led Ministry of Transportation to investigate the allegations and expose the activities of the corrupt individuals involved in the menace.
Business
Insecurity: Lagos to roll out extensive policies in May to keep the state safe
Governor Sanwo-Olu has assurred Lagos residents of his government’s intention to tackle impending security challenges in the state.
The Lagos State Government has said that it would in the month of May roll out extensive policies to tackle impending security challenges in addition to providing far-reaching support to all security operatives to keep the state safe.
This follows the high rate of insecurity which is characterized by kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, armed robbery and so on, in different parts of the country.
This was disclosed by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, while speaking at the 3rd session of the 34th Synod of the Diocese of Lagos, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) held at Our Saviour’s Anglican Church, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.
Sanwo-Olu assured that Lagos will be a state that everybody would be proud of, adding that his administration will deliver on all the THEMES six-pillars developmental agenda for ‘Greater Lagos.’
READ: Lagos takes steps to prevent third wave of Covid-19, facilities on high alert
What the Lagos State Governor is saying
Sanwo-Olu in his statement said, “Talking about security, we can say Lagos is relatively better but I sit on it and I know what we are doing and the things we need to do. We know we have issues to deal with as a country and Lagos will certainly be leading that conversation because we know how critical this State is to the nation.
“This is the melting pot for our nation where anybody can come in with a lot of aspirations and do well. Lagos is a state that gives hope to a lot of Nigerians. Lagos is a state that gives hope to all of Nigeria. So, we cannot afford anything to happen here. I can assure you with every sense of commitment that we will stop at nothing to make sure that Lagos remains safe and secure.
“In this month of May, you will see extensive pronouncements in that regard. You will see extensive policies and far-reaching support that would be given out to all our security operatives so that it is not just a talk show and film show; it is something we are committed to and we will continue to make sure that our Lagos remains safe, secure, prosperous and a place where all of you would truly be proud of.”
READ: Lagos announces the closure of Ikorodu Road inbound Anthony for 4 weeks
On some of the measures being taken by his administration to curb insecurity in the state, Governor Sanwo-Olu said “We will deal with the issue of motorcycle in systematic order and to have a human face to it, we would provide credible alternatives. We cannot throw the baby and the water away. The alternatives would be properly fashioned out before the end of the month of May.”
Governor Sanwo-Olu also appealed to citizens who have buildings that are either not completed or abandoned to get a professional security company to take them over so that they can monitor and police them well instead of leaving them open for criminals as hideouts.
WE’LL STOP AT NOTHING TO MAKE LAGOS SAFE, SECURE FOR ALL, SAYS SANWO-OLU@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @gboyegaakosile @gbenga_omo @HMOKUNOLA1#LASG #ForAGreaterLagos
Read More.. https://t.co/OnYlJ8Nxe0 pic.twitter.com/f5P3sWb38Z
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) May 3, 2021
Business
FG announces further extension of NIN-SIM linkage to June
The Federal Government has once again extended the deadline for the NIN-SIM linkage exercise.
The Federal Government has announced a further extension of the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) registration and linkage with Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) exercises to a new deadline of June 30, 2021.
This follows the request by stakeholders who asked for an extension for the exercise which was to elapse on May 6 to a new date of June 30 in order to make it easier for all citizens and legal residents to register.
This disclosure was contained in a statement jointly signed by the Head of Corporate Communications, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Kayode Adegoke and Director of Public Affairs of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, on Tuesday.
They noted that the extension was as a result of the virtual meeting chaired by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, and attended by the chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Adeolu Akande.
READ: Minister discloses that 7 SIM cards can be linked to one NIN
Other people in attendance were the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NCC, Prof Umar Garba Dambatta and the Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr Aliyu Azeez.
The statement from NIMC and NCC reads, “Significant progress has been made in the NIN-SIM verification process. For example, almost 54 million people have obtained their NIN and this can translate to up to 190 million mobile numbers since empirical evidence suggests that each unique NIN maps to 3 to 4 phone lines. The much-awaited Android enrolment system is now ready for deployment and this has the potential to significantly accelerate the speed and ease of enrolments.
“Furthermore, the telecom providers and other enrolment agents have also opened several centres across the country to make it easier for eligible citizens and residents to obtain and link their NINs.
“It is noteworthy that Sections 27 and 29 of the National Identity Management Commission Act 2007 provides for the mandatory use of National Identity Number for accessing several government services. This is similar to the use of Social Security Number and National Insurance Number for accessing services in the United States of America and the United Kingdom respectively.
READ: FG approves improved NIN slip, mobile app for identity card enrolment
“The Federal Government has approved the extension as part of its effort to make it easier for its citizens and residents to obtain the NIN and it is important to take advantage of the extension.”
Pantami thanked Nigerians for their patience and compliance with the Federal Government’s directive on the NIN-SIM registration exercise and reiterated the government’s commitment to continue taking decisions aimed at easing the pains of the citizens with regard to issues related to NIN and SIM registration.
What you should know
It can be recalled that about a month ago, the Federal Government announced the extension of the deadline for Nigerians to link their National Identification Numbers (NIN) to their Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) to May 6, 2021.
The approval to extend the period of the NIN-SIM linkage to May 6 was given at the meeting of the Ministerial Task Force on NIN-SIM data linkage and key stakeholders held on Thursday in Abuja.
The government in its statement noted that over 51 million people now have their NINs with a significant increase in the monthly enrolments.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2020 FY Results: UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust records over 500% growth in Profit after tax.
- Sovereign Trust Insurance records a 43% surge in profit after tax to N392.1 million in Q1 2021.
- Seplat Petroleum Company announces currency exchange rates for proposed final dividend in FY 2020.
- Ardova Plc posts profit after tax of N858.7 million in Q1 2021.
- 2021 Q1 Results: Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc reports a 131% increase in profit.