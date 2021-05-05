Columnists
Insurance Recapitalization: The quest for efficiency
To tap into this, however, would require players to come up with innovative products.
As the phase II deadline for the recapitalization of the Nigerian Insurance Industry draws nearer, cracks are beginning to emerge from the wall. The most recent being the National Insurance Commission’s (NAICOM) revocation of UNIC Insurance Plc’s license with effect from the 25 March 2020. Consequently, the firm was handed over to a receiver/ liquidator to ensure a seamless liquidation process.
According to Mr Sunday Thomas, the Insurance Commissioner, the company currently manifests every symptom of a business that would not survive the recent wave and all efforts to resuscitate it are being frustrated by its owner.
Over the years, especially since the last recapitalization in 2007, the industry has been engulfed in a brawl between the laggards and the high-fliers. While the underperforming entities constantly have issues of delay in claims payment, which has created distrust for the general insurance proposition in Nigeria, the “high-fliers” have continued to battle that narrative through increasing levels of efficiency.
NAICOM has also been coming up with policies to ensure seamless insurance delivery. Recall that in 2019, NAICOM instituted measures to ensure that players in the industry make prompt claims and benefits settlement a priority as part of its quest to restore the eroding public trust for Insurance in Nigeria.
Since the policy of recapitalization was proposed by the regulator, activities have intensified in the industry as players seek to meet the stated deadlines. For instance, we saw a flurry of bonus issuance of shares in December 2020, as firms sought to meet the Phase I deadline by converting retained earnings to paid-up capital as directed by NAICOM. This followed in the track of the series of takeovers that were announced in late 2019 and early 2020. We note that beyond improving underwriting capacity in the industry, the recapitalization exercise would eliminate operationally weak firms that have been a spanner in the wheel of the industry over time.
In our view, there is enormous potential for the players in the insurance industry in Nigeria given its untapped potentials as insurance penetration remains significantly low. To tap into this, however, would require players to come up with innovative products.
One of such innovative ideas in our view is developing products targeted at millennials and Gen Z, who are currently excluded from the insurance net in Nigeria; despite constituting a sizeable number of Nigeria’s population. Opportunities in the insurance industry are widely unexplored and a combination of favourable policies from NAICOM and efficient delivery by surviving players can help open more untapped areas.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Columnists
First Bank debacle: Was the CBN’s action correct?
If Adeduntan was not sacked, would the CBN have allowed FBN to continue to operate without the perfection of collateral or repayment from internal borrowers?
FBN Holdings Plc (FBN) has about 1,201,447 individual shareholders. What does the average shareholder make of the sack of the entire board of FBN Ltd and FBN Holdings Plc? What does the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) communicate with these actions?
The issue at stake here is Credit Risk. FBN identified credit risk as the “single largest risk for the group.” Credit risk is essentially the possibility that a customer of the bank will borrow cash from the bank, promising to repay at an agreed interest rate, and then default on that promise.
The Genesis
The CBN Governor’s statement says that in 2016, the CBN conducted an audit of FBN and found out the institution was in “grave financial condition” with inadequate capital and loans given to the internal customer who had not paid back those loans.
READ: Full statement of Emefiele’s sacking of FBN Holdings Board
Why is this “grave?”
All businesses make money by adding a positive contribution from operations. That’s just a fancy way of saying a business makes money by ensuring it sells a good or service at a profit after coving all its costs.
A bank is set up by the promotors pooling capital together to form a company. FBN promoters created and issued fully paid up Capital of 35.89 m shares of 50k each thus a value of N17b.
Then that company gets a license from the regulator to accept deposits and create loans. The cash available to the bank to lend to customers comes from two sources; initial contribution by owners called “Capital” and subsequently Deposits.
The bank will then begin to seek new deposits from the public and in return pays a fee to rent cash or investments from the public. When the bank gets a deposit, it pays interest to depositors, so it carries a cost called Interest Expense. Eventually, a bank’s deposits grow larger than the Capital contributed. FBN in its 2020 Final Year-End results had N768 billion in Capital and N4.89 trillion in deposits. Banks then make loans and charge interest for renting out cash. It’s the payment of the rental that creates profit for the bank. So the bank takes its combined Capital and Deposits and offers them to the public as loans at a fee.
READ: CBN issues ultimatum to First Bank of Nigeria on divesting its interest in Honeywell Flour Mills
How does a bank make profit?
When a customer borrows cash from the bank, the bank makes revenue called Interest Income,
A bank makes money primarily when its interest income exceeds its interest expense, in essence, the bank “buys” cash at a low-interest cost and sells that cash at a higher interest cost. When the bank makes a positive net interest income, it makes a profit, and profit is then shared out to the promoters and shareholders of the bank as dividends, the balance is retained by the bank to do more business, thus the Capital Base of the bank grows.
What if the bank has a negative Net Interest Income, meaning the banks lent cash to borrowers who did not payback? The reverse happens, the bank makes a loss, capital depreciates.
READ: How does a bank make N19 billion a month?
Losses are bad for banks
So when CBN says the situation was grave, the CBN is saying FBN losses from loans made were threatening its ability to continue business as a bank, in essence, the bank’s capital was insufficient to allow it to keep making loans. When a bank takes collateral for a loan, the banks have to take temporary ownership of the collateral and it must internally account for that collateral. Thus, if a borrower gives FBN shares in ExxonMobil worth N2b to borrow N1b cash in yr 2000, FBN must continue to value that collateral to ensure its value remains at N2b. When the value falls below N2b or the customer fails to repay, the bank must take a charge to her income and make a provision that that loan may not be repaid.
The charges are called Impairment and Bad and Doubtful loan provisions. They reduce the bank’s cash, profits, and capital. This is what happened to FBN who created loans from her deposits, but earned no interest income from those loans, this led to capital depreciation, profits erosion, and cash depleting from the bank.
READ: How rich is Tony Elumelu and how does he make money?
Was CBN’s action correct?
The CBN back in 2016 blamed the FBN internal credit management oversight and supervised the replacement of the FBN CEO at the time with a new MD/CEO. Most importantly the CBN forced FBN to recapitalize the bank with N150b spread over 4years. From the tone of the CBN Governor’s statement, it appears FBN CEO Sola Adeduntan tried to address the insider credit of the bank by perfecting the collateral of the internal borrowers and met resistance leading to his earlier removal as MD/CEO. If this was the case, then the CBN actions seem right along the lines of protecting the customer’s deposits which (remember), are many times the capital of the internal owners of FBN.
A few questions however come to mind. If the erstwhile board had not replaced Sola Adeduntan with his deputy as MD/CEO, would the CBN have allowed the bank to continue to operate without the perfection of collateral or repayment from internal borrowers?
What about FBN Board Corporate Governance? The FY 2020 report says the FBN Audit Committee “reviewed the audit report on insider-related party transactions and is satisfied with their status as required by the CBN” dated March 8th, 2021. The CBN signed off on those annual reports, yet the CBN Governors statement in April 2021 says “as at December 2020, the insider loans were materially non-compliant, specifically non-perfection of liens. The CBN past enforcement in this regard was “reminders.”
What about the auditors? I read through the 2020 annual report, and you have to be an accountant to understand the way this issue is framed with “Expected Credit Loss,” “Lifetime Probability of Default,” “Credit Conversion Factor,” and “Loss Given Defaults.”
These measures are apt in context but if the common shareholder does not understand them, then there may be an opportunity for regulation to mandate that these annual reports be written in simple, non-technical terms. A model can be the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau set up to ensure banks and lenders “treat you fairly.”
On a final note, the CBN fired the Boards which included Oye Hassan Odukale MFR, and then appointed Tunde Hassan Odukale, these are brothers and insiders, but I digress.
Columnists
How to get more women to break into the technology industry
As we continue to close the gender gap, it is imperative to begin to explore ways to bring more women into the tech industry.
In Nigeria, many women are making waves in the tech community, although the representation of women in the tech space in Nigeria could still be better. I remember growing up, most of us as young women kept away from STEM courses (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) as we felt they were strictly for men. Women who studied STEM courses were usually said to be gamine.
Things are changing, however; more young girls are developing interest in STEM courses and building careers in information technology. Notwithstanding, issues such as poverty, cultural biases towards girl-child education, and inadequate mentorship are some factors keeping female representation in tech low. This has given rise to associations like ‘Women in Technology’ and others, whose primary goal is to get more women into the tech space.
Some ways to bring more women into the tech industry
Organizing hackathons and getting more women to participate
Getting more women involved in events like hackathons is a good way to get them into tech-related careers. Hackathons are exploratory programming events where people gather to take a shot at solving technical problems. It can also be an event where a certain product needs to be built and delivered to create a fully functioning prototype. It gathers project managers, designers, developers, and programmers to work together on various software projects. While it has a somewhat competitive spirit, the main goal of hackathons is creativity; creating something new and extraordinary. Today, hackathons are a normal way for programmers from all over the world to keep abreast of technological advancements.
Catching them at a tender age
Cultural biases and ancient narratives that keep women out of STEM courses need to be pulled down completely and more girls supported to take a chance at these precursor programs that lead to a career in information technology. Helping young girls get comfort with STEM subjects from an early age will give them the courage to pursue tech-related careers or build tech-related businesses in adulthood. In Nigeria, a number of governmental initiatives, NGO programmes and associations (such as WITIN) are doing a lot to empower young girls with technical skills. However, there is room for a lot more to be done.
Mentorships by established women playing in the tech fields
From ventures like Opay, Kuda and Piggyvest to individuals like Bosun Tijani, Omowale David-Ashiru, Funke Opeke, Odunayo Eweniyi, Nkemdili Beghos, etc., the Nigerian tech space is blessed with women who can serve as mentors for young girls, guiding and inspiring them through the journey to a career in tech. These women, who have made remarkable impact in Nigeria’s quest for technological advancement, are well-suited to blaze the trail for other women to follow, and to serve as role models for the younger generation of women to look up to.
Tech organisations should conduct more frequent training on coding, design and startup Bootcamp for women in Nigeria
To attract more women into tech, it is vital that tech organisations carry out more training on coding, design and startup Bootcamp for women, to enable them break into the technology industry.
Bottomline
In conclusion, the rapidly evolving tech space presents a unique opportunity for Nigerian women to carve a niche for themselves and become industry leaders. For this to happen, however, women must first increase their participation and representation in the Nigerian tech industry.
In general, the tech industry has great potential to create enough jobs to lift thousands of individuals and households out of poverty but for the full potential of this industry to be achieved, there needs to be increased female participation in it.
It is therefore crucial that all stakeholders begin to explore every available opportunity to draw more women into the tech industry.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2020 FY Results: UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust records over 500% growth in Profit after tax.
- Sovereign Trust Insurance records a 43% surge in profit after tax to N392.1 million in Q1 2021.
- Seplat Petroleum Company announces currency exchange rates for proposed final dividend in FY 2020.
- Ardova Plc posts profit after tax of N858.7 million in Q1 2021.
- 2021 Q1 Results: Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc reports a 131% increase in profit.