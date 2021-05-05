Economy & Politics
FG to merge ministries, departments, agencies and reduce personnel costs
The FG has indicated that it plans to cut down on its personnel costs and merge Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) due to persistent low revenue.
This is as the government has pointed out that Nigeria’s current expenditure pattern of spending more money on running the government than on investing on new infrastructure is unsustainable.
This indication was given by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, while speaking at the ongoing National Policy Dialogue on Corruption and Cost of Governance in Nigeria held in Abuja on Tuesday May 4, 2021.
At the programme organised by the Independent Corrupt Practice Commission (ICPC), the minister said that the government would also remove some items from the budget, going forward, to reduce government expenditure.
What the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning is saying
She said that current government spending cut has become imperative because, “We still see government expenditure increase to a terrain twice higher than our revenue.
We need to work together, all agencies of the government to cut down our cost. We need to cut down unnecessary expenditures. Expenditures that we can do without.
Our budgets are filled year in year out with projects that we see over and over again and also projects that are not necessary.
Mr President has directed that the salaries committee that I chair, work together with the Head of Service and other members of the committee to review the government payrolls in terms of stepping down on cost.”
The minister said that government would look to merge 2 agencies with the same mandate.
The Director-General Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, had earlier said that low revenue collection and high recurrent costs have resulted in actual capital expenditure below N2 trillion ($4.88 billion) a year for a decade.
Bottom line
It can be recalled that the Steve Oronsaye Committee on the restructuring of government MDAs whose report had been submitted years ago, had not been implemented due to lack of political will.
The high cost of governance which is characterized by padding of payroll, the existence of ghost workers and other inflated recurrent expenditure, has been identified as a major source of corruption in the country.
This negatively impacts the expenditure on critical infrastructure and social services which are grossly inadequate.
Lagos places some unemployed graduates on N40,000 monthly salary
The Lagos State Government has announced that it has placed 4,000 unemployed graduates on N40,000 monthly salary for a period of 6 months.
The initiative which is implemented through the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment’s Graduate Internship Placement Programme (GIPP) is intended to address the challenge of unemployment among unemployed graduates in Lagos State.
This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs Yetunde Arobieke, during the 2021 Ministerial Press Briefing in commemoration of the Second Year in the Office of Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu.
Arobieke said the programme, which was planned to last for six months, was meant to expose interns to a particular job, profession or industry and enhance networking.
She pointed out that through this initiative, interns will be given the opportunity to excel and possibly learn a job with the organisation; as they are exposed to professional skills and interpersonal relationships in a structured setting.
What the Lagos State Commissioner of Wealth Creation and Employment is saying
Arobieke said the programme would expose interns to the possible niche of entrepreneurial opportunities and provide an opportunity for the graduates to have employability skills and exposure to today’s world of work.
She said, “The GIPP is meant to assist Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and other companies to choose from the state’s database of groomed talent/interns, to enhance productivity and boost their businesses, thereby, promoting economic growth at no cost through the intervention of the state government.
A total of 51,514 graduates applied for the internship online, over 1,932 companies indicated interest to onboard the interns after their training and 4,736 applicants attempted the Online Assessment Test.
About 1,000 candidates who scored a minimum of 60 per cent were invited for the first tranche of the employability skills training, while 4,000 interns are targeted to be placed on a monthly stipend of N40,000 for six months.
You will agree with me that the state government under Sanwo-Olu is leaving no stone unturned in mitigating the unemployment scourge,” Arobieke said.
She said the ministry’s Employability Department, during the period under review, organised youth-focused programmes which included the “Mindset Re-Orientation Programme,” a program aimed at reorientating the mindset of the unemployed youths in facing the realities of the present day labour market.
Going further, she said, “Hence, the need for reorientation of the mindset of the job seekers to imbibe learning vocational and technical skills to be self-employed.”
The 2020 edition of this programme had 2,163 unemployed youths that participated in the webinar with seasoned practitioners in various fields or areas of specialisations as facilitators.
Insecurity: House of Reps urge FG to suspend 2021 census
The House of Reps has asked the FG to suspend the proposed 2021 census due to the rising spate of insecurity across the country.
The House of Representatives has asked the Federal Government to suspend the proposed 2021 census due to the rising spate of insecurity across the country, citing that conducting such exercise when many Nigerians have been displaced from their homes is a breach of “constitutional rights.”
The motion was moved at the Wednesday plenary session by Rep. Shehu Beji (APC-Niger) on the floor of the House on Wednesday, in Abuja.
Why the House of Reps wants Census suspended
“In the circumstance, a large number of Nigerians have fled their homes, while many others are being held captive by kidnappers.
As such, conducting such census without them means infringing on their constitutional right. Posting enumerators or ad hoc staff to volatile areas of the nation in the name of conducting census will be irrational, as it would be like giving them out to criminals,” the Rep said.
Rep Shehu Beji added that conducting a census might be a waste of depleting government revenues, also citing that with the coming 2023 elections, there won’t be time for census activities as campaigns resume.
The House of Reps agreed on a suspended Federal census until the rising state of insecurity is controlled and also invited the Chairman of the National Population Commission to ask if a census is feasible in 2021.
What you should know
Recall Nairametrics reported last year that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the disbursement of N10 billion to the National Population Commission (NPC), for the continuation of the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in the remaining Local Government Area (LGA) of the country.
The FG also approved an additional N45 billion, which is to be included in the 2021 Budget for completion of the exercise, as part of the preparations for the next census.
