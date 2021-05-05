Markets
Fears of higher rates plunges US stocks
Low trading volume, a lull in economic news, and the lack of a catalyst to raise stocks higher sparked a sell-off by investors on Tuesday.
Yellen said rates will likely rise as government spending ramps up and the economy responds with faster growth, comments that economists regarded as self-evident. In a subsequent interview, the former Federal Reserve Chair said she wasn’t predicting or recommending rate hikes.
The debate about whether government spending would lead to excessive inflation is taking place at a time when market valuations are nearing two-decade highs. Despite some astronomically high corporate profits, investors have been hesitant to extend rallies. Although the Fed has assured investors that interest rates will stay at current lows throughout the recovery, improving data has fueled fears that policymakers will tighten earlier than expected.
After slipping 1.5 percent at its low, the wide market index finished the session 0.7 percent lower at 4,164.66. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.9 percent to 13,633.50, its lowest level since March, due to pressure on some of the world’s largest technology firms. The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 1.59% on Tuesday
Apple, the world’s most valuable publicly traded stock, fell 3.5 percent. Alphabet, the parent company of Google, fell 1.6 percent, Facebook fell 1.3 percent, and Tesla, the electric car manufacturer, fell 1.7 percent. Nvidia and Intel both lost 3.3 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, as investors punished the market’s chipmakers.
Due to good results in Dow Inc and Caterpillar, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day in the green. After falling more than 300 points sometime on Tuesday, the 30-stock benchmark closed 19.8 points, or 0.1 percent, higher at 34,133.03.
Looking forward, the ADP jobs report for the United States is due today, while Chicago Fed President Charles Evans gives a virtual speech at a Bard College event on Wednesday. Loretta Mester, President of the Cleveland Federal Reserve, delivers a virtual address to the Boston Economic Club. Furthermore, the April U.S. employment report is released on Friday.
Funds Management
Nigeria’s pension asset dips N51.3 billion in February 2021
Nigeria’s pension asset fell to its lowest position in four months, lost N51.3 billion in February 2021
Nigeria’s total pension assets lost a total of N51.3 billion to stand at N12.25 trillion in the month of February 2021. This is according to the monthly pension report released by the Nigerian Pension Commission.
According to data compiled by Nairametrics Research, Nigeria’s pension assets fell to their lowest position in four months, characterized by the decline in bond prices, and profit-taking activities in the Nigerian equity market.
Highlights
- The total pension asset declined by 0.42% from N12.29 trillion recorded as of January 2021 to N12.25 trillion in February 2021.
- Federal Government bonds stood at N7.34 trillion, accounting for 59.6% of the total pension asset under management.
- Also, local money market securities, which stood at N1.62 trillion as of February 2021, accounted for 13.4% of the gross asset for the period under review.
- Mutual funds recorded a decline of 1.3% to stand at N158.96 billion from N162.1 billion recorded in the previous month.
- However, treasury bills increased by 5.5% from N670.34 billion recorded as of the last day of January 2021 to N676.91 billion at the end of February 2021.
A cursory look at the data revealed that the pension asset had reduced by N6.93 billion in the previous month, before losing N51.28 billion in the period under review.
As of February 2021, RSA Fund II accounted for 43.82% of the total pension asset, as it stood at N5.37 trillion, followed by Fund III with N3.16 trillion (25.79%), and CPFAs at N1.47 trillion (11.98%).
Why the decline?
While responding to questions regarding the recent decline in pension fund assets, Oguche Agudah, the CEO of Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp), stated that it was due to the decline in prices of fixed securities.
- He, however, called on pension contributors to increase their contributions as that would guaranty more funds. He also called on employers in the private and government sector to remit due pension contributions.
- Commenting on the reasons for the loss, Mrs Amaka Andy-Azike, the head of branding and communication of PenOp, stated that the losses are however unrealized losses and would have recovered in the month of March as the yield of government securities continues to trend upward.
- She, therefore, called on pension contributors to be calm as there was no cause for worry. Mrs Amaka also reiterated that the pension scheme prioritises secured investments rather than riskier instruments that could yield higher returns.
- Nairametrics had reported that Nigerian Pension Fund Administrators across the different fund types, dipped significantly in the month of February 2021 as only 22% of the funds recorded positive growth in the month.
Cryptocurrency
Unknown whale moves $440 million worth of Bitcoin as institutional buying drops
Data retrieved from Btc Blockbot revealed the wealthy entity moved 7,970 BTC worth $440 million in block 681,99.
Wealthy investors have increased their transactional volume just as a Bitcoin whale moved about $440 million some hours ago. The world’s most popular crypto asset hovers around $54,500.
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 7,970 BTC ($440M) in block 681,990 https://t.co/7i5oUdrpic
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) May 5, 2021
In the past few weeks, the flagship crypto has relatively experienced a significant amount of selling pressure after touching $58, 0000 and plummeting as low as $47,000, suggesting that institutional inflow on the world’s most popular crypto asset seems to be faltering.
Adding credence to the weakening buying spree is data retrieved from Glassnode postulating that the Bitcoin number of Addresses holding 10+ Coins just reached a 4-year low of 147,046
The previous 4-year low of 147,094 was observed on 03 May 2021.
At the time of writing Bitcoin traded at $54,465.57 on the FTX exchange with a daily trading volume of about $70 billion. For the week, the flagship crypto asset is up by just 0.35% and it remains by far the most valuable crypto by market value with a valuation of $1.018 trillion.
Recent data reveal Bitcoins older than 6-months have not seen a meaningful increase in spending since the correction back in February, meaning long-term holders have paused their buying actions momentarily.
Previous instances of similar spending behaviour were observed during the December 2020 consolidation, just before breaking to a new all-time high, and during the first bull market correction in January.
What you must know
At the flagship crypto market, traders or investors who hold large amounts of bitcoins are typically referred to as whales.
This means that a BTC whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.
Usually, as these whales accumulate the flagship crypto assets, Bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend the crypto asset finds itself in.
