Book launch: Built for the Storm by Bridget Oyefeso Odusami

Bridget Oyefeso Odusami launches new book, Built for the Storm. In this book, the author takes us on a journey through the process of pain and healing. Using real-life experiences, she talks about the scars that remain afterwards, and how to live with these scars.

What first catches your attention is the title of the book. It emphasises the importance of a name – her name, “Bridget” is an Irish name which means the “Enduring one” – a recurring theme in her story. Bridget was named strong and so was her book. The book takes us through how to change your point of view when life seems hopeless and figure out what you can do to make everything better and find happiness.

‘Built for the storm’ is the ultimate game-changer. Step-by-step, readers are empowered and encouraged so that you can turn any setback into a major comeback while understanding that in life, there are times, seasons and reasons.

In this inspirational, but practical self-help book for women and men, Bridget Oyefeso-Odusami talks at length about her husband’s illness and how she copes. Bridget talks about several issues that pop up when the unexpected happens. She talks about her realisation that in caring for the sick, she herself needs help, needs healing to crawl back to life; to show up despite it all.

Bridget is also conscious of the fact that other ears are tuned to her musings and are likely to glean a few truths from her journey; so she uses anecdotes, analogies, even Bible verses and stories to season her musings. She uses her scars and their reminders to tell us about life, about love, about being a wife, a mother, a career woman and one determined to be herself regardless of her circumstances.

Built for the storm is a must-have manual for those experiencing any kind of life adversity. The book tells the story of how love is sweet but can be painful; love forgives, love keeps “no records of wrongs” but more importantly, love grows and when it is rooted in abiding faith, it blossoms like a rose among thorns.

Built for the storm comes to us during a time of deep unrest, a time when our empathy for others is so needed to guide the choices we will make. This book will open hearts. It teaches readers how to shift their mindset and do the internal work to discover the divine purpose of obstacles and how to position them to become their stepping stool for success. You can overcome any adversity and land back on top! There is a reason that you are still alive. You were built for the storm.

Built for the Storm is a searing and pain-filled musing on what can happen when life throws you a curveball. It is a simplified workbook and a sobering reminder that our life can seem no more than a lottery and winning or losing is often up to chance and fate and God, if you believe in him. And for those who believe in God, this is a book that will strengthen your faith and also try your faith beyond measure. This book will stir emotions in you that you did not realize you were capable of. This book will test your faith then make it strong.

This book is about hurt and healing, adversity and resilience as well as grace under pressure. ‘Wound’ appears 24 times, ‘wounded’ appears 9 times while ‘wounds’ is used 9 times. Reading through, what becomes increasingly obvious is that Bridget has taken vicious blows from life and has been wounded over and over again but through prayer and faith and the kindness of friends and strangers as well as a huge support system she has healed but the scars remain.

That is a summation of the most important lesson from this sobering and beautiful book; scars can be beautiful things and we need not be ashamed of them. Built for the Storm illuminates God’s faithfulness in the life of the author as He orchestrates times and seasons amidst the storms, setting people and situations in place to help her journey towards healing and purpose. Like a line in the book says, “this isn’t where your story ends… Seasons come, seasons go but God is constant.”