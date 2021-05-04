Exclusives
New Management set to take charge at GT Bank as list of appointment and exit leaks
A major Management restructuring is at the final stages of completion at GTB, one of Nigeria’s most respected commercial banks.
Sources with knowledge of the matter informed Nairametrics that a clean sweep of top management staff above the age of 45 has been effected as current maverick MD/CEO Segun Agbaje prepares to retire as MD/CEO of the bank and proceed as MD/CEO of the bank’s Holding Company.
Segun Agbaje is expected to leave following the end of his 10-year tenure as Managing Director of the bank.
According to multiple sources, the bank is set to announce Miriam Olusanya as its new Managing Director. We understand the Central Bank has already been notified and a formal announcement could be made anytime soon.
In an internal memo dated April 28, 2021, and seen by Nairametrics, Thomas John has been appointed Managing Director of GTB West Africa while Bayo Veracruz was appointed Managing Director of GTB East Africa.
Others are Olayinka Odusote as Divisional Head, Digital Banking, an important position considering the bank’s ambition to transform into a full-fledged digital bank. Ijeoma Esemudje is appointed Divisional Head Corporate Bank Mainland & Agric.
As part of the management restructuring already in effect, two of the oldest and revered Executive Directors of the bank have already been asked to retire after illustrious years of service to the bank. Nairametrics also understands 4 General Managers out of 9 have also been asked to exit the bank paving the way for younger executives mostly under the age of 45 to take charge.
A list of appointments and exits purportedly approved by the board is already being circulated across several social media groups on WhatsApp and Telegram. Nairametrics cannot confirm the authenticity of the list and although officials at the bank did not confirm the list, they stated that a press release would soon be made to announce the appointments.
Recruitment vs Selection Process?
In September 2020, Agbaje disclosed during the bank’s investor earnings call that GTBank was already looking for its next Managing Director. According to him, five of the bank’s Executive Directors were in line for the top job and were at the concluding stages of the recruitment process.
He said:
“What we are looking for now is a Managing Director for Guaranty Trust Bank Nigeria. The process has started; we have 5 Executive Directors and so all of them are going through the process at the moment.
We are working with a consulting firm in the UK ….. at the end of this process which will end at the beginning of the fourth quarter, we will have a Managing Director for GT Bank Nigeria.”
Exclusives
Highest paid Nigerian MD/CEOs in 2020
The MD/CEOs of the 30 most capitalized companies (NSE 30) on the NSE earned about N5 billion in salaries in 2020.
The Managing Director/ Chief Executive is the most senior executive position in the company, charged with the responsibility of piloting the firm’s affairs and ensuring profitability and growth.
CEOs are the ones at the helms of affairs and therefore, receive criticisms for poor performances as well as credit for stellar company performances.
It is a fact that CEOs are also the highest-paid staff of every company. In Nigeria, the CEOs of the major companies are remunerated handsomely for their efforts. However, just as much as these companies have ranks in terms of asset size and profitability, so also do their CEOs’ earnings have ranks.
In typical Nairametrics fashion, we bring to you a list of the highest-ranking bank CEOs for 2020 based on their executive compensation (exec comps). The MD/CEOs of the 30 most capitalized companies (NSE 30) on the NSE earned about N5 billion in salaries in 2020 compared to N4.6 billion in the previous year.
The data was sourced from the published audited accounts of the companies and verified by Nairametrics Research.
Jordi Borrut Bel (Nigerian Breweries) – N379.4 million
Mr Jordi Borrut Bel is the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Breweries, appointed into the position in 2018.
- Prior to his position as the MD, He was Managing Director at Brarudii SA, Manager-Project Distribution at Heineken Slovensko AS, Brand Manager at Heineken France SAS and Director-Sales & Distribution at Heineken España SA.
- His last position before joining Nigerian Breweries was the Managing Director of Heineken Burundi.
- Mr Jordi earned a sum of N379.4 million as annual remuneration in 2020, a 40% increase compared to N271 million received in 2019.
- Nigerian Breweries posted a profit after tax of N7.53 billion in 2020, representing a 53.3% decline compared to N16.1 billion recorded in the previous year.
Segun Agabje (GT Bank) – N399.7 million
Segun Agbaje is the Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank plc, the most capitalized financial institution listed on the NSE. He has over 19 years experience in investment and international banking.
- Prior to joining GT Bank in 1991 as a pioneer staff, he worked with Ernst & Young, San Francisco, USA. He rose to the position of Executive Director in GT Bank in January 2000.
- He was appointed Deputy Managing Director in August 2020, due to his diverse background and experience in almost all areas of the bank’s activities including commercial banking, investment banking, treasury, corporate planning and strategy, settlements and operations.
- Mr Agbaje serves on the boards of several other notable companies including Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited, Guaranty Trust Bank (Gambia) Limited, and Guaranty Trust Bank (UK) Limited. He is also a Director on MasterCard Advisory Board Middle East and Africa.
- He was elected to the Board of Directors of PepsiCo in 2020 and is set to take a bow as the MD of GT Bank.
- He is however expected to take a position on the Board of the newly restructured holding company.
- Mr Agbaje earned a sum of N399.7 million as his annual salary for the year 2020.
- GT Bank posted a profit after tax of N201.4 billion in 2020 from N196.8 billion in 2019.
Michel Pucheros (Dangote Cement) – N448 million
Mr Michel Pucheros, who was formerly with Lafarge Africa, earned a sum of N448 million from Dangote Cement in the year 2020. He is the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the most capitalized company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
- He was appointed to the position effective January 2020, after resigning from Lafarge Africa in the same year.
- According to information on the website of Dangote Cement, Michel has more than 20 years experience in the cement industry having served in various capacities at Lafarge.
- He served as the President & Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Halla Cement; Director of Strategy and Systems at Lafarge Gypsum.
- He also served as the Chief Executive Officer of Bamburi Cement and Hima Cement; and Chairman of Mbeya Cement in Tanzania.
- He resigned from Lafarge in January 2020 to join competitor brand, Dangote Cement Plc and was succeeded by Mr Khaled Abdelaziz El Dokani, the former country CEO of Lafarge Holcim Iraq.
- Dangote Cement recorded a 38% increase in profit after tax from N200.5 billion in 2019 to N276.1 billion in 2020.
Austin Avuru/RT Brown (Seplat Petroleum) – N484 million
Augustine Avuru is a Co-Founder of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc. He was the CEO of the company until 31st July 2020, when he resigned from his position and was replaced by Roger Thompson Brown.
- Before becoming the CEO of Seplat in 2010, Mr Avuru was the Managing Director at Platform Petroleum Limited, a company he founded.
- He had also spent over a decade at Nigerian National Petroleum Commission (NNPC), holding different positions including that of wellsite geologist, production seismologist, and reservoir engineer.
- He also worked as an exploration manager and technical manager with Allied Energy Resources in Nigeria, a pioneer deepwater operator, where he spent ten years before starting Platform Petroleum Limited in 2002.
- It is unclear how much of the remuneration was earned by Austin Avuru or Roger Brown, however, the CEO of the company earned a sum of N484 million in the year under review.
- According to information on the company’s website, the new CEO joined Seplat as Chief Financial Officer in 2013 and has grown through the ranks since then.
- Mr Brown, prior to joining Seplat, had held the position of Managing Director of Oil and Gas EMEA for Standard Bank Group. He has advised on some of the largest and highest-profile transactions that have occurred in Nigeria in recent years.
- Seplat however, posted a loss of N30.7 billion in 2020.
Ferdinand Moolman (MTN Nigeria) – N567 million
Mr Ferdinand Moolman is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigeria’s biggest telecommunication firm. A position he attained in December 2015 before being moved to Group Chief Risk Officer in March 2021.
- He was promoted to the position of CEO on December 1, 2015, as part of a major reshuffling of the telco’s operating structure which was aimed at strengthening operational oversight, leadership, governance, and regulatory compliance.
- He was the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) before he was promoted in 2015. A position he occupied immediately he was transferred from MTN Iran where he was the Chief Operating Officer (COO).
- According to information obtained from a disclosure signed by the company secretary, Mr Moolman joined MTN in 2002 and has held several senior positions within the Group, in Nigeria and Iran.
- He earned a sum of N567 million in 2020, 3.2% reduction compared to N586 million recorded in the previous year.
- It is worth noting that Mr Ferdinand Moolman was also the highest-earning CEO in 2019, and is currently occupying the position of MTN Group Chief Risk Officer.
- He was replaced by Mr. Karl Toriola, who is now the new CEO of MTN Nigeria.
- MTN Nigeria grew its profit marginally by 0.9% to stand at N205.2 billion.
Bubbling under
Khaled Abdel Aziz El Dokani (Lafarge Africa) – N335 million
Baker Magunda (Guinness Nigeria) – N255 million
Mr Carl Cruz (Unilever) – N245 million
Ebenezer Onyeagwu (Zenith Bank) – N230 million
Mr Imrane Barry (Total Nigeria) – N215 million
Exclusives
Exclusive: New airlines to emerge in Nigeria, as NCAA vets 23 more applications
While some new entrants have expressed interest to commence ownership of airlines, others have reached various stages in the acquisition of their Air Operators Certificates (AOC).
It appears that the Nigerian aviation sector has defied the norms, as about 23 airlines (investors) are currently seeking to start their operations in the most populous black nation.
This was disclosed by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in an exclusive interview granted Nairametrics by its General Manager, Public Relations, Sam Adurogboye.
While some new entrants have expressed interest to commence ownership of airlines, Adurogboye disclosed that others have reached various stages in the acquisition of their Air Operators Certificates (AOC).
Some of the airlines are NG Eagle and Green Africa Airways, which have reached an advanced stage in the acquisition of an AOC. Rano Air, Northeast Shuttle and a host of others have expressed interest too but are still being considered.
He said, “We are currently treating and vetting about 23 applications. More are still coming to operate in Nigeria because they know and believe that there are several opportunities in the sector. Most importantly, a lot of them have seen the way safety issues have been tackled in the sector recently. These are the factors that must have boosted investors’ confidence in Nigerian airspace.
It’s a good thing to desire to come onboard. The process is a black and white thing. What you need to do in one phase to go to second, second to third, you fulfil it and the team that is in charge work as a team. It is not by the Director-General at any particular time. It’s a team of engineers, airworthiness inspectors, medical. It’s a team and nobody can influence the other.”
What they are saying
However, aviation experts appeared worried arguing that the nation does not need more airlines but big body aircraft, a friendly business environment and access to cheaper funds.
An Aviation Consultant, Muyiwa Lucas, told Nairametrics in a recent interview that what the nation needs are big body aircraft, as they can take more passengers and favourably compete with foreign counterparts, who seem to have an edge over them.
He said, “Currently Nigeria is experiencing low capacity. There are not enough aircraft seats to meet the demand of passengers. If airlines use bigger aircraft that can take more, it is cheaper than two or three airlines plying the same route and at the end of the day, they are not filled. So many people would want to fly now considering the security threats on the road; and air travel is also the fastest, safest and most reliable means of travel.”
Another hurdle that curbs growth in the industry is cheap credit. Capt. David Olubadewo, Managing Director, Starburst Aviation Limited and a Nigerian based in the UK, explained that most of the airlines and other industry stakeholders could not access cheaper loans because banks believe that the sector is too difficult to invest in.
“But that is wrong. It is not different from other sectors. We are all in it to make a profit at the end of the day. I don’t obtain loans from Nigerian banks, because I will end up with a 25% loss or more, but that is not happening in the UK where I pay far less interest rates.
If I take such a loan in Nigeria, it means I am -25 percent (interest rate) in red, and by the time you get to the top, you are owing millions. I cannot approach any of the banks to give me local money to do business in Nigeria. If I can go through that, you can imagine the experiences of the airlines.”
What you should know
Last March, Nairametrics reported on the stages airlines need to cross before they can secure their AOCs in Nigeria.
Phase 1 – pre-application phase:
The NCAA will appoint a certification team and process the pre-application statement of intent form (AC-OPS 001). Discussions on all regulatory requirements, the formal application and attachments and any other related issues will take place. This is usually a week’s process.
Phase 2 – It involves a formal application for intending entrant where documents and manuals (including the curriculum vitae of key management personnel) must be submitted for evaluation. The minimum timeframe for the formal application phase is two weeks.
Phase 3 – It is a document evaluation phase where the NCAA will review the applicant’s manuals and other related documents and attachments to ensure conformity with the applicable regulations and safe operating practices. The minimum time frame for the document evaluation phase is three months.
Adurogboye added that the processes is simple and straight forward enough and the requirements are not meant to deter any investor. Contrary to that, they are meant to show capacity for safety for the particular operations to be embarked on.
He stressed that new airlines only come on board once they have fulfilled all the requirements in the staging process stating that the most critical of those stages are stages three and handing over the AOC to the operator.
