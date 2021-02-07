Exclusives
GTB, Zenith, UBA lead banks with highest social media followers
Here is a ranking of Nigerian banks with the highest social media followers.
GTBank, Zenith Bank and UBA are the top 3 Nigerian banks with the most followers on social media.
In a bid to improve the digital experience of their users, banks have leveraged social media to keep customers updated and also handle feedback and complaints faster.
Every day, more banks are making social media a priority and are producing digital content that allows them to engage as well as get instant feedback from their customers.
Remarkably, 11 Nigerian banks made the global list of top 100 banks in English speaking countries that utilized social media for their business in the third quarter of 2019.
Even though social platforms have been around for almost forever, it was only recently that commercial banks decided to join the bandwagon and grow their social following. As a result, the top commercial banks, have rapidly expanded their social following, and in many cases, the number of followers has more than quadrupled.
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn are some of the most popular social media platforms in Nigeria, but for our metrics, we will be focusing on the first three.
Here is a ranking of Nigerian banks with the highest social media followers;
1. GTBank: Taking the top spot is Guaranty Trust Bank with the most social media engagement. Guaranty Trust Bank is the most social bank with the highest number of Youtube views and subscribers, Instagram followers, Twitter followers and Facebook page likes.
The Segun Agbaje-led bank has 1,676,773 followers on Twitter, 720,151 on Instagram, and over 6 million followers on Facebook. GTbank is a social media savvy bank and it constantly puts out relevant and relatable content on its social platforms.
2. Zenith Bank: The Jim Ovia-founded bank is the second on the list with 1,324,373 followers on Twitter, 494,838 followers on Instagram, and 6,087,385 followers on Facebook. Zenith Bank, now run by Ebenezer Onyeagwu recently emerged as the Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria in the Banker Magazine Top 500 Banking Brands 2021.
3. UBA Group: Third on the list is the United Bank for Africa (UBA) with 817,196 followers on Twitter, 318,686 followers on Instagram and 2.8 million followers on Facebook.
The bank is also known to make use of A-list celebrities like Wizkid to help endear its numerous services to target audiences. UBA currently operates in 20 African countries, the United Kingdom and France. It is also the only African bank with a commercial deposit-taking presence in the United States.
4. First Bank: Coming in fourth place is First Bank with 579,996 followers on Twitter, 697,801 on Instagram, and over 2.8 million on Facebook. It would be recalled that Access Bank acquired Diamond Bank in early 2019, and this might have contributed to the rise in its number of social media followers. Tier-1 bank, First Bank recently launched virtual payment cards which is a suitable alternative to cash or cheques to foster financial inclusion.
5. Access Bank: Led by the charismatic Herbert Wigwe, Access is fifth on the list with 1,324,373 followers on Twitter, 494,838 followers on Instagram, and over 2.6 million followers on Facebook. Access Bank recently became the first full-service bank to acquire merchants who will accept American Express Card payments in the country after partnering with American Express.
6. Stanbic Bank: The bank has 310,103 followers on Twitter, 122,909 on Instagram and over 1.1 million followers on Facebook. By the end of 2020, Stanbic Bank recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of N83.211 billion with gross earnings of N234.446 billion.
7. Union Bank is seventh on the list with 221,587 followers on Twitter, 106371 on Instagram and 1,058,653 on Facebook. Founded in 1917, Union bank remains one of Nigeria’s oldest banks.
8. Fidelity Bank: With 196,773 followers on Twitter, 134,040 on Instagram and 1,038,239 on Facebook, the bank ranks in the eighth position. Fidelity bank has become one of the top financially stabled banks in Nigeria with a strong presence in all the states and major cities in Nigeria.
9. FCMB Bank: The Ladi Balogun-led bank ranks ninth on the list with 147,927 followers on Twitter, 152,119 on Instagram and 1,634,836 on Facebook. FCMB was the first bank to be established in Nigeria without government or foreign support.
10. Sterling Bank: On the tenth position is Sterling Bank with 118,244 followers on Twitter, 106,773 followers on Instagram and 641,131 followers on Facebook. Formally established in 2006 through a merger of five banks and now led by Abubakar Suleiman, the bank has maintained a significant presence on social media. It refers to itself as Nigeria’s most DISRUPTIVE bank and brags about its speedy responses to enquiries & issues resolution. Of course, we can’t forget the Bank Wars which they initiated and got a lot of Twitter users amused.
Optics
It is quite commendable that Nigerian banks have finally come to the realisation of how important the effective use of social media can help their brand and are seizing the opportunity to build on this.
Amazing that what used to be an afterthought for banks is now given special priority with experts being employed to manage these social media accounts. Also, the banks now set aside a huge portion of their marketing/communications budget to care for social media strategy.
Banks, today have had to drop their very official image and become more social, as well as conduct more social engagements on social media, so as to improve the popularity of their brands amongst the young people who form the group of the most active users on these platforms and also, the majority of their customers.
Even though these banks have fully embraced the usage of social media, clearly, some banks are better than others at utlizing social media.
However, more banks need to observe trends and move towards building consumer-focused brands so that they can engage with their customers and provide information through social media.
Cryptocurrency
How social media reacted to the CBN crypto ban
The recent crypto prohibition by the CBN has stirred the reactions of Nigerians on social media.
The Central Bank of Nigeria in a circular recently notified Deposit Money Banks, Non-Financial Institutions, other financial institutions against doing business in crypto and other digital assets.
The apex bank’s circular read in part:
“Accordingly, all DMBs, NBFIs and OFIs are directed to identify persons and/or entities transacting in or operating cryptocurrency exchanges within their systems and ensure that such accounts are closed immediately.”
“Please note that breaches of this directive will attract severe regulatory sanctions. This letter is with immediate effect.”
READ: How Crypto can curb Nigeria’s high unemployment rate
News of the CBN’s decision to prohibit banks from facilitating crypto-related transactions through the banking system has since gotten very harsh reactions on social media with many condemning the policy as a deliberate attempt by the government to impoverish young Nigerians who have been able to create wealth for themselves through crypto trading.
Some have also noted the lack of policy cooperation between financial regulators in Nigeria due, to the fact that the SEC had only a few months ago proposed a new set of rules that will regulate crypto-token or Crypto-coin investments when the character of the investment qualifies as securities transactions.
Crypto exchange, Binance had taken to Twitter to urge their Nigerian customers to “Withdraw your NGN as early as possible to avoid potential channel issues,” while also noting that the new CBN law is a “one step back” on crypto adoption in Nigeria.
READ: Atiku says crypto prohibition will restrict inflow of capital into Nigeria
Received notice from our channel partners that NGN deposits and withdrawals will be affected. Still confirming details on when/how. Please withdraw your NGN as early as possible to avoid potential channel issues. Will share more details as they become available. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/Nr2ba4lfwI
— CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) February 5, 2021
Two step forward, one step back…
— CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) February 5, 2021
To demonstrate Binance’s importance in the Nigerian Crypto space, Nonso Obikili, an Economist stressed that Crypto transactions in Nigeria already dwarfed the daily transaction volume on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Binance alone.
“How important is crypto in Nigeria? On binance today the value of BTC/NGN trades was worth N13.4bn. For context the volume of trade on the Nigerian stock exchange today was N5.6bn. And Binance is just one exchange,” Obikili stated.
READ: Ethereum breaks above $1,520 amid strong buying demand
How important is crypto in Nigeria? On binance today the value of BTC/NGN trades was worth N13.4bn. For context the volume of trade on the Nigerian stock exchange today was N5.6bn. And binance is just one exchange.
— Nonso Obikili (@nonso2) February 5, 2021
Still, on Binance, other crypto enthusiasts called for calm and urged Nigerians to change their Naira balance to USDT (Tether) stablecoin on the platform in a bid to be careful against CBN prohibited deposits.
Do not deposit naira again on Binance
Immediately swap your naira for USDT if you have naira balance
Do not sell your crypto assets in panic.
It's a global trading system that CANNOT be affected by Nigeria CBN policies.
Decentralized Finance is the future.
You can't stop it!
— Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) February 5, 2021
On the policy side, Nigerians faulted the CBN directive, saying there is no logical reason to prohibit crypto enabled transactions, as the directive appears to contravene the Buhari-led administration’s promise to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.
“They can’t claim crypto traders in Nigeria are faceless. You register with your BVN. You are verified based on KYC principles. This is nothing but a desperate attempt to ensure we are happy with “poverty alleviation” moves. Instead of the wealth innovation brings,” Japheth Omojuwa, a popular social media commentator noted.
READ: How Cryptocurrency is driving economic growth
They can’t claim crypto traders in Nigeria are faceless. You register with your BVN. You are verified based on KYC principles. This is nothing but a desperate attempt to ensure we are happy with “poverty alleviation” moves. Instead of the wealth innovation brings.
— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 5, 2021
Nigeria can ban crypto trading overnight, but has been discussing on banning open grazing for almost a decade??
— ebovi wali (@ebovi_wali) February 5, 2021
In Nigeria
You do business- govt policies ruin it.
You do trade- govt close borders.
You do farming- herdsmen kill you.
You want dollars- govt hoards it.
You enter crypto- govt bans it.
The destruction of the lives of young people in Nigeria is NOT a mistake.
It is well planned.
— #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) February 5, 2021
On the investor side of things, CEO of TalentQL, Adewale Yusuf warned that Nigeria’s government policies that restrict ease of business for tech startups are a worry for foreign investors. Others warned of general risks as the policy fails to fix monetary bottlenecks and tackle why Nigerians are adopting crypto.
I just spoke with a foreign investor that invested in Gokada and a crypto startup in Nigeria. He's really worried.
— Adewale Yusuf (@AdewaleYusuf_) February 5, 2021
Investing in Nigeria will take the biggest hit. Why will anyone invest in a Nigerian fintech startup when their future could be terminated with a typo ridden memo? This is the same for all other regulated spaces. Other African countries will win. There is AfCTA now.
— Osaretin Victor Asemota (@asemota) February 6, 2021
The CBN directive to ban Crypto transactions is outrageous. There are so many young people innovating, creating so much despite the hostility of the Nigerian government. This is an assault on all those staking so much in investing themselves in Nigeria.
— Fakhrriyyah (@FakhuusHashim) February 5, 2021
Meanwhile, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar also warned that prohibiting crypto trade is harmful to the job prospects of young Nigerians as it also reduces inflow of capital to Nigeria.
The former Vice Presidential candaidate of the Peoples Democratic Party stated, “What Nigeria needs now, perhaps more than ever, are jobs and an opening up of our economy, especially after yesterday’s report by the National Bureau of Statistics indicated that foreign capital inflow into Nigeria is at a four year low,having plummeted from $23.9 billion in 2019 to just $9.68 billion in 2020.
“Already, the nation suffered severe economic losses from the border closure and the effects of the #COVID19 pandemic.
“This is definitely the wrong time to introduce policies that will restrict the inflow of capital into Nigeria, and I urge that the policy to prohibit the dealing and transaction of cryptocurrencies be revisited.”
This is definitely the wrong time to introduce policies that will restrict the inflow of capital into Nigeria, and I urge that the policy to prohibit the dealing and transaction of cryptocurrencies be revisited.
— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) February 6, 2021
However, true to the saying, necessity, they say is the mother of all inventions, the recent crypto prohibition has forced some Nigerians to suggest different ways to bypass the CBN regulation.
Chin, a tech and finance writer said, “Watch crypto exchanges use Ghanian banks as their contact points and watch the Ghanian economy benefit from the inflow of so much money.”
A Twitter user with the handle @sirpeeworld advise other bitcoin traders not to panic, but explore the option of transferring their bitcoins abroad.
“No one should panic yet. Many ways will be discovered soon. If you have anyone outside Nigeria, it will be easy for you to do your bitcoin things. You can transfer to anyone outside Nigeria. They will buy from you and send you naira,” he tweetd.
watch crypto exchanges use Ghanian banks as their contact points and watch the Ghanian economy benefit from the inflow of so much money.
— chin. (@_LXRE__) February 5, 2021
Crypto trading about to switch into full P2P mode in Nigeria and take flight. Time to buy more bitcoins
— Dolapo Oni (Retired Nigerian) (@Dolarpo) February 5, 2021
Remarkably, Nigeria attracts more interest in Bitcoin than any country in Africa. According to a recent report released by blockchain.com, Nigeria emerged as one of the fastest-growing crypto markets globally.
This increasingly growing interest is partly due to poorer monetary policies that cause devaluation and makes crypto a good alternative source to hedge against inflation. Judging by the reaction and responses on the internet, that interest will not end soon.
The Nigerians use crypto to decentralize against “government control,” and as a result, peer-2-peer crypto transactions are expected to rise over the next weeks, according to analysts.
Exclusives
Allen Onyema: From a lawyer to founder of Nigeria’s leading airline
Nairametrics’ profile focuses on a man who has risen from a humble beginning to become a top player in the Nigerian Aviation industry.
If you think of a Nigerian of Igbo extraction with the typical zero-to-hero story and no history of politics attached, the name of Air Peace boss, Allen Onyema would come top on the list with the likes of Innocent Chukwuma of Innoson Motors.
For many, Onyema came to the fore in 2019 after he offered the use of his Boeing 777 aircraft free of charge to evacuate Nigerians from South Africa during the Xenophobic attacks. It was a rare act that highlighted not only his patriotism but his humanity, especially considering that over N280 million was set aside for this purpose.
This week’s profile focuses on how Onyema went from his days of jumping buses and trains in search of a job in 1990, to becoming a top employer of labour in Nigeria.
READ: Air Peace to evacuate stranded Indians from Lagos to Kerala
Birth and education
Though a native of Mbosi town in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra state, Allen Ifechukwu Onyema, was the first of nine children born to his parents in 1964, in Benin City (now Edo state). He had his early education in several parts of Midwestern Nigeria including St. Anthony’s Secondary School, Azia; Urhobo College, Effurun; and Government College, Ughelli (all in current day Delta state) where he obtained his Higher School Certificate in 1984.
In the same year, he gained admission to read law at the University of Ibadan. He combined academic works with social activism to engender national peace. Onyema graduated in 1987 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1989.
With no naira to his name, he moved to Lagos in search of greener pastures and a better life. Onyema once recalled that he had to squat with a friend at Oshodi, and trek from Marina to Iddo to join the overcrowded trains back from his daily trips to Lagos Island in search of a chamber to practice his law profession.
He secured a chance with Nwizugbo & Co. Chambers and paved his way in by winning a case that had been labelled ‘a bad case’ in 1990. Within the next two years, he rose to become the Head of Chambers, but had to resign in 1992 to avoid a clash of interest with his real estate deals.
READ: Air Peace ramps up fleet size with Boeing deal
Discovering Allen the entrepreneur
As part of his ways to make ends meet, Onyema earned some commissions from referring and connecting some buyers to get land in Alagbado, and this gradually ushered him into the world of business. In an interview with Late Ubong King on Thinkation, he recounted the story;
“When I was squatting in Oshodi, I had these garage boys that were my friends and one happened to belong to a family that had this large expanse of land in Alagbado. He took me there, showed me their properties and I helped them to bring some buyers. A week later, after I got the employment, the entire family sent for me, and gave me about 400 plots of land in Alagbado to sell on their behalf at N5000 per plot.”
As against the previous arrangement, there would be no commission but Onyema was at liberty to sell the plots at whatever price he desired and keep the extra. He had some survey and valuations done, and decided to sell the plots at N10,000 each, giving him 100% profit. For someone on a monthly salary of N500, every plot of land sold would fetch him his 10-months’ salary. It was easy for Onyema to recognise this opportunity as his ticket to riches.
READ: FG moves to curb leasing challenge faced by airlines
He sold the first 6 plots, ran series of adverts on National Concord Newspaper after which the sales went wild. He took a friend’s advice and bought over 87 plots for himself which he sold for more than N30,000 per plot, years later when the value had appreciated. He also bought other plots of land at Lekki axis, as he progressed.
From squatting in Oshodi, Onyema moved to Airport Hotel Ikeja with the intention of staying for a couple of weeks till he got a suitable house, but ended up staying for two years before he moved out. It was one of those acts he described as “stupidity” resulting from youthful exuberance.
The real estate business progressed so fast that he then decided to float Allen Onyema & Company to handle his real estate concerns. When he resigned from the chambers in 1992, he also went ahead to float Onyema & Co. to continue his law practice. “I was making a lot of money but I was also working really hard,” he said.
READ: Local Airlines tell staff to forget April salary
Import and Trades
Another business which Onyema floated at the same time was the Continental Business Links Limited, an import trade outfit. He recalls that he set up the business to play the middleman role between traders in Nigeria who wished to import goods, and foreign manufacturers looking to get their goods into the Nigerian market.
He started with a trade exhibition where the Korean manufacturers met with local traders and established business connections. With both parties paying commissions to Continental Business Links for their trades and transactions, it did not take long to get the business off the ground.
Later again, he started Every Tide limited, an imports and trade business that imported electronics and sold in wholesale containers to traders. Since many traders were eager to avoid the hassles and risks of importing themselves, Onyema had a ready market waiting to lunge at his goods.
READ: Air Peace’s Onyema saga: EFCC seizes passport, as Northern Youths plan rally at US embassy
Starting Air Peace
For Onyema, starting an indigenous airline was not about making profit, but about creating jobs. A friend told him that one commercial Boeing 737 could give jobs to a thousand persons and he decided that commercial aviation was a much nobler venture than leaving his money to seat idle in the banks.
As he noted in an interview, “If it was about profit, I would have kept the money in the banks and be getting double digit interests on my investments. My businesses were making millions but they were not creating the kind of jobs I wanted them to create. There were people I gave money to start some business but they come back some months later with stories, so somebody suggested aviation to me.”
He first purchased three Domier jets in 2013, before realising that they could only be used for charters and even though they could fetch him a lot of money, only a few staff were needed.
“I had to go back to get Boeing 737 for commercial aviation, and that was how I started with 7 planes, the first time ever that a Nigerian airline would be starting with more than 2 airplanes.”
Despite a two-year delay resulting from the absence of an operating license, Air Peace has grown to become the largest indigenous airline in whole of West and Central Africa with competitive fares on both passenger and charter services.
READ: Air Peace to recall some sacked pilots after Minister’s intervention
Other activities
Onyema’s choice of the name ‘Air Peace’ stemmed from his interest in peace-engendering activities even back in his university days; and so it naturally adds up that most of his non-business activities are directly connected with this interest.
He initiated, organised and held the “1st Nigeria forever project” in 2005 – a project geared towards the promotion of broad nationalism as against ethnic nationalism.
In April 2007, Allen Onyema became the second African ever to be appointed to the Executive Board of The Global Nonviolence Conference Series Inc. USA, alongside notable world leaders like Hon. Dr. Andrew Young and Suarez Ramos. As a member of this board, he won for Nigeria, the hosting rights for Global Conference on Nonviolence and Peace in Abuja from December 3-5, 2007.
READ: NADDC moves to unveil Nigeria’s first electric vehicle
Exclusives
Odds in play for premium returns on 11 Plc delisting
Minority shareholders are growing wary of getting a good return on their investment as the current value of the stock trades at N228.
In 2017, NIPCO Investments Limited took over the 60% majority equity stake of ExxonMobil Oil Corporation in Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc, in a deal estimated to be valued at $301 million.
Barely three years later, the board of directors of 11 Plc. (formerly referred to as Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc) approved the voluntary delisting of 11 Plc. from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
Minority shareholders are growing wary of getting a good return on their investment in the leading oil company as the current value of the stock trades at N228.
READ: Total Nigeria Plc records 0.7% increase in 2020 FY pre-tax profits
Khalil Woli an Oil & Gas analyst at CardinalStone Partners in an exclusive interview with Nairametrics shared insights on the exit price minority holders are anticipating after shareholders approved the delisting of the stock from the NSE at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on October 19, 2020,
Woli said, “According to SEC rules, the company has to offer a price not lower than its highest in the last six months to minority shareholders in the event of a ticker delisting. MOBIL’s highest trading price in the last six months is N249.95, a 9.6%% premium to its last closing price of N228.00.”
READ: Unilever Overseas Holdings acquires N352 million worth of shares of Nigerian subsidiary
Although as a growing amount of investors become nervy about whether the delisting process would ever see the light of day, Olamide Adeboboye an investment analyst at an investment outfit based in Lagos, dampened such anxiety on the bias that the margins of the company under review has improved significantly amid an era of no subsidy;
“I think they will go ahead with the delisting. I guess the delay is just to buy some time for some pick up in the share price given the margin between six-month high and current price.
“Since margins are expected to improve for the downstream players this year, following an end to the subsidy regime. I think we might see them conclude the process towards the later part of the year,” Adeboboye said.
However, Olamide explained in detail that 11 Plc’s business model wasn’t so rock solid, as its core business failed to hit stock experts’ expectations. She said, “Though its core business has not reported a solid performance so far, it’s gotten a bit of support from the real estate and hospitality business, making the company record one of the highest margins in the industry.”
READ: The Peace Mass Transit deal explained – C&I Leasing boss
Corroborating Olamide’s bias, Woli broke down the leading downstream company’s balance sheet as he stated;
“Across the domestic downstream landscape, MOBIL is the least susceptible to earnings volatility due to support from its real estate business. However, earnings took a massive hit in 9M’20 on weaknesses from the core downstream business. For context, rental income contributed about 92.5% of operating profit at the end of 9M’20, compared to its five-year average of 61.2%.
“In FY’21, we expect a turnaround in fortunes in its core operations, as businesses and travels resume on a commercial scale. Recent improvements in lubricant demand are also likely to be supportive in the near term. Our positive outlook also considers income stability from its real estate business, which has defied frailties in the broad economy.”
READ: How to own your home in 5 years without a mortgage
Bottom line
Minority shareholders are banking on the NSE delisting rules in earning at least a premium on their investment irrespective of the company’s recent performance and current share value in play.
