Insecurity: FG approves National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the establishment of a National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons(NCCSALW), which is part of the ongoing restructuring of Nigeria’s security architecture to address rising threats and strengthen regional mechanism for the control, prevention and regulation of Small Arms and Light Weapons.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Presidency on Monday. They added that the agency would be domiciled in the Office of the National Security Adviser.

What the Presidency is saying about the Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons

The NCCSALW replaces the defunct Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons and shall serve as the institutional mechanism for policy guidance, research and monitoring of all aspects of Small Arms and Light Weapons.

This decision is part of the ongoing restructuring of Nigeria’s security architecture to address emerging threats and strengthen regional mechanisms for the control, prevention and regulation of SALW.

The impact of the proliferation of SALW across national borders in Africa and the Sahel region has resulted in terrorism, human trafficking, organized crime, and insurrections in West Africa and Nigeria.

the new Centre will be fulfilling the requirements of the ECOWAS Moratorium on Import, Export, and Manufacture of Light Weapons as well as the UN Plan of Action to prevent, combat, and eradicate the illicit trade in SALW.

The FG added that the centre would be led by a National Coordinator, Rtd Major General AM Dikko, who has served in various capacities in and outside Nigeria. He was a Course Director at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Centre and Chief Instructor of the Nigerian Army Peacekeeping Centre.

What you should know

Socioeconomic research firm, SBM Intel reported earlier this year that the proliferation of small arms and light weapons has driven the rise in violence in Nigeria. This violence has led to mass displacement and has resulted in Nigeria having a number of internally displaced people that rivals countries that are officially at war.

“Southern Nigeria has an established local arms manufacturing sector and there is also significant importation/smuggling from international sources.” the report stated.