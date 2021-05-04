Cryptocurrency
Breaking: Dogecoin breaks new high, far more valuable than Nigerian Stock Market
Dogecoin is currently the fourth most valuable crypto asset by a market value of $71 billion.
Dogecoin often referred to as DOGE has just posted a new all-time high and established its name around the top 5 most valuable crypto assets by market value. The crypto is now more valuable than Nigerian Stock market $55 billion (N20.8 trillion) amid strong buying pressures prevalent in the crypto market.
Dogecoin is currently the fourth most valuable crypto asset by a market value of $71 billion. It has a circulating supply of 129,461,434,269 DOGE coins and the maximum supply is not available.
The altcoin has posted massive returns of over 100% in the past one week and just recently, a major sports brand, Oakland Athletics announced it will be offering its fans the option of purchasing some special seats with dogecoin.
Join us at the ballpark as the Blue Jays roll into town!
Two-seat pods in the Plaza Infield are available for 100 Dogecoin for the series.
🔗: https://t.co/RizI8lp46i pic.twitter.com/wdDROnpLJc
— Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 3, 2021
At the time of writing this report, the fast-rising crypto asset traded at $0.548572 and with a daily trading volume of $26 billion, Dogecoin is up 37.50% for the day.
When Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer created Dogecoin in 2013, it was simply meant to be a joke to mock the cryptocurrency mania at that time. The token quickly faded into oblivion, with its value at almost next to nothing.
After being in oblivion for so long with a value close to nothing, Dogecoin shot back to the limelight in January 2021, soon after the Gamestop saga due to a tweet. Since then, it has been one euphoric rise over another with billionaires like Mark Cuban, celebrities like Mia Khalifa, and Snoop Dogg, among many others, all tweeting about it.
The most influential support has come from the world’s second-richest man and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, whose continuous tweets about Dogecoin made it increase in value significantly.
Recall Dallas Mavericks, and Sacramento Kings have also become sports brands using crypto assets for ticket sales and online merchandise.
Dogecoin is a type of digital coin that is decentralized and facilitates peer-to-peer digital transactions. This means you can send money online with much ease. It is usually referred to as “the internet currency.”
It is different from BTC’s proof-of-work protocol in many ways, one of which is the Scrypt technology. The fast-growing altcoin also has a block period of 1 minute, and the total supply is unlimited, meaning that there is no limit to the amount of Dogecoin that can be mined.
Top Nigerian-based crypto exchanges for buying and selling cryptocurrency
Nigeria’s predominantly young tech-savvy population is also the reason cryptos have found widespread acceptance in the country.
Cryptocurrency has become very popular among millennials since it became mainstream. Unlike a few years ago when the acceptability of the digital currency was still doubtful, it has now gained sufficient acclaim to qualify for use in making or receiving payments and also as an investment vehicle to hedge against inflation.
Cryptocurrency adoption in Nigeria
Cryptocurrencies are completely decentralized, meaning that they are not governed by any central bank or monetary authority. This has spurred their wide acceptance in many countries including Nigeria.
Nigeria’s predominantly young tech-savvy population is also the reason cryptos have found widespread acceptance in the country. According to Statista, 32% of Nigerians are users of cryptocurrencies, the highest in the world. Estimates show that of the top 10 countries for trading volumes, Nigeria ranked third after the US and Russia in 2020, generating more than US$400 million worth of transactions.
This wide adoption comes on the back of heavy regulations from the nation’s apex bank. However, a number of platforms are aiding the seamless adoption of cryptocurrency and this article highlights five of the most prominent ones in no particular order.
Patricia
Patricia harnesses the power of cryptocurrency to create alternative solutions to financial infrastructure, digital payments and global E-commerce. The platform allows you to securely buy or sell Giftcards and Bitcoin of any value, store them in a BTC or Local Currency Wallet and smoothly switch between the two for everyday transactions like airtime, data and cable subscriptions. Patricia has over 100,000+ downloads on playstore.
Features
- Receive funds through your Patricia Bitcoin wallet
- Multiple assets support
- Fiat and Bitcoin wallets available
- Buy/Sell Gift Cards
- Instant transactions
- Virtual and physical debit cards available
Buycoins Africa
BuyCoins is a service that enables users to trade cryptocurrency instantly with no wait time. Users can buy/sell cryptocurrency directly via the app without the hassle of looking for traders to buy from or sell to. BuyCoins’ goal is to provide a platform that serves users’ needs – whether it is buying, selling, storing, or transferring Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and USD Coin – as conveniently and quickly as possible.
Features
- Fund your account with Naira and easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT and other cryptocurrencies.
- Excellent customer service.
- Earn up to 12% interest by locking your crypto savings for a specified period of time.
- Zero transaction fees.
Quidax
Quidax is an African-focused cryptocurrency exchange that makes it easy for you to buy, sell and store Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple’s XRP Litecoin & other cryptocurrencies. At Quidax, one of the long-term goals is to power the next generation of remittances.
The team is a firm believer in leveraging the internet to make the world unshakable when it comes to financing and Blockchain technology. Quidax has 100,000+ downloads on Playstore.
Features
- Naira deposits, withdrawals, and trading pairs available in Nigeria.
- Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and XRP with Naira on Quidax using market and limit order.
- Quidax provides secure cryptocurrency wallets for the most popular digital assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP, Dash, and USDT.
- Instant withdrawal.
- 0% Maker trading fee.
- Quidax has its own API that supports third-party integration for automated trading.
Luno
Founded in 2013, Luno has been in cryptocurrency for almost as long as Bitcoin with over 21+ billion dollars in processed transactions.
Whether you’re new to Bitcoin or an advanced cryptocurrency trader, Lunos crypto wallet and trading exchange provides a safe and secure platform to buy Bitcoin and other digital currencies like Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin and more. With over 7M customers in 40+ countries, Luno has a global team of over 350 dedicated professionals that are always on hand to simplify your crypto journey. The app has over 5M+ downloads on Playstore.
Features
- Save and earn up to 7.6% APY Interest on your Crypto.
- Instant Payment & Withdrawal.
- Available on web, iOS or Android.
- Luno charges a 0% Maker trading fee.
Bundle Africa
Bundle Africa is a social payments app for cash and cryptocurrency. Founded in 2020 by Yele Bademosi, a former Director at Binance Labs, the app was specially built to serve the need of the typical native African user who prefers “financial services delivered digitally via mobile apps as opposed to visiting brick and mortar bank branches.
The bundle makes it easy and fun to make payments with cash as well as for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ether, BUSD, and BNB. The bundle has over 100,000+ downloads on Playstore
Features
- Make free transfers to your contacts.
- Enjoy the benefits of saving in dollars with Bundle Vault and earn up to 5.7% returns.
- Change one crypto to another with CoinSwap.
- Zero Transaction Charges.
- Buy crypto including Bitcoin, Ether, BUSD, BNB, Chainlink, and TRON on Bundle with your debit card, a bank transfer or another crypto.
Bottom line
Cryptocurrency exchange platforms facilitate the trading of cryptocurrencies meaning that users are able to send and receive payments from anyone on the network or around the world without requiring approval from any external authority.
Apart from the exchanges mentioned above, there are other peer-to-peer crypto exchange platforms that are suitable for buying and selling cryptocurrency. The volume of crypto transactions in the country and the world has been growing steadily in recent times, so we can expect an equivalent increase in the number of exchange platforms.
The Ethereum derivatives market is evolving fast as its price crosses $3000 dollars
The Ether derivatives market seems to be growing fairly rapidly, with an increasing number of investors now dabbling into ETH futures.
Ethereum has been gaining an amazing amount of traction in recent weeks, with the second-largest cryptocurrency by total market capitalization, showcasing gains of 50+% over the last 30-odd days. Furthermore, even the Ether derivatives market seems to be growing fairly rapidly, with an increasing number of investors now dabbling into ETH futures.
However, before proceeding any further, it would be best to understand what exactly a futures contract is.
Simply put, it is a ‘derivative product’ that establishes an agreement between two individual entities to buy or sell an asset at a future date, for a set price. As a result of this agreement, traders are afforded the ability to speculate on the future valuation of any asset.
READ: Why this unknown crypto with over 600% gain in 3 months, might still explode
The ETH futures market is soaring
To put things into perspective as to how big the Ether Futures market has really become, we can see that volume and open interest for Ethereum futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), one of the world’s largest derivatives marketplaces, recently hit all-time high figures.
To be a bit more specific, Ethereum futures volume on CME scaled up to a whopping 5,469 contracts (273.5k ETH approx.) while open interest reached 2,462 contracts (123.1k ETH approx.) on April 24. The data seems to hint at the fact that an increasing number of institutions are becoming bullish on Ethereum’s short-to-mid term monetary prospects, which bodes well for the currency’s financial future in general as well.
Also, from a historical standpoint, it is pertinent to mention that over the course of the past 12 months, ETH’s value has soared by more than 1200%. For example, around the onset of the COVID 19 pandemic last year, Ether was trading for roughly $135, however, after the CME announced its decision to list ETH futures in November, the altcoin started surging, closing out the year at a price point of roughly $735.
READ: No retreat no surrender, Ethereum explodes
Expounding his views in regard to the future of the Ethereum derivatives market, Ben Zhou, CEO of cryptocurrency derivatives exchange Bybit, opined that ETHs short term prospects are extremely bright, especially as it seems that the project is being looked at by an increasing number of retail and institutional investors as one of the core transaction/development layers of the global crypto ecosystem. He further added:
“I have to admit that Ethereum futures are really gaining a lot of mainstream traction right now. Not only that, I think that the crypto derivatives market, in general, is also fast catching the eye of many investors across the globe, especially as institutional players continue to enter this burgeoning space, allowing it to mature faster.”
The numbers speak for themselves
As Ether continues to soar to new all-time high (ATH) values seemingly every other day, a lot of experts believe that a price target of $10,000 could be a legitimate target in the medium term. Furthermore, it bears mentioning that this growth comes amidst rising criticism regarding Ethereum’s high transaction fee costs and network congestion issues.
That said, it should be noted that since the recent ‘Berlin hardfork’, the average price of facilitating a transaction on the Ether network has dropped from around $18 to $10. This is especially impressive when one takes into account the fact that a vast majority of all decentralized finance (DeFi) products have been built atop Ethereum.
READ: $945 million worth of BTCs options expiring this week
From a monetary standpoint, data available online suggests that the total value locked (TVL) in the DeFi space is currently $124 billion. When one considers that a vast majority of these products have been devised using Solidity, the programming language that powers the Ether ecosystem, it stands to reason that Ether — as well as its various derivatives offerings such as futures, options — can grow quite tremendously in the coming months and years.
For example, as a result of Ether’s recent explosive monetary inflow, the currency’s open interest reached a record high of $8 billion. It is worth mentioning that this number represents 50% of Bitcoin’s derivatives market from just two months ago.
