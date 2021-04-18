Bloody Sunday: Over 1 million investors liquidated, altcoins crash by 20%

A significant number of investors in the crypto market have had their accounts liquidated amid the sudden drop seen in a number of altcoin assets.

For the day, about 1,018,638 investors had their account worth about $10 billion liquidated. The largest single liquidation order happened on Binance-BTC valued at $68.73 million.

The flagship altcoin is under high selling pressure with Ethereum trading at $1,952 at the time of writing this report, down 21.46% for the day. It is the biggest daily drop since March 12, 2020.

Such a fall pushed Ethereum’s market value to $247.15 billion, or 12.16% of the total cryptocurrency market value. At its highest, Ethereum’s market value was close to $300 billion.

On the altcoins side, the sudden crash at the time of writing this report could not be fully assessed, but market sentiments point to rumours that the U.S. Treasury is planning to charge several financial institutions for money laundering using crypto.

Top cryptos such as XRP lost as much as 21.17%, Polkadot and Litecoin were down by 20%, bitcoin cash down 20% for the day, while dogecoin has lost about 15% in value.

Many weeks ago, leading United Kingdom financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, issued a piece of stern advice on crypto investments. The statement highlighted the risks associated with investing in Bitcoin and other crypto assets and warned the public that there were high chances that all their funds could be lost.

“The FCA is aware that some firms are offering investments in crypto assets or lending or investments linked to crypto assets, that promise high returns.

“Investing in crypto assets, or investments and lending linked to them generally involves taking very high risks with investors’ money. If consumers invest in these types of products, they should be prepared to lose all their money,” said the FCA.

That said, a significant number of crypto investors appear to be shrugging off the huge fall as another typical bump on the crypto path, and one which, no doubt, will likely see crypto trading volume return as crypto investors look to buy what many are viewing as a bargain, to buy into what is still very much a bullish run.