How to thrive as a small business in today’s era of globalization
Small businesses play a critical role in developing the entire economy of any country, hence the need to activate the interests of potential clients.
The globalization of the world economy is a reality in which companies in all countries have been living for two decades. According to statistics, more than 50% of all innovative developments appear precisely in small businesses, and globalization, in this case, involves the investment in small businesses and their development by larger entrepreneurs and investors.
Small business and globalization
Today, small business development is based on the following factors:
- Availability of a state support program
- Venture investment
- Business incubators
Emphasis is on the formation of substantial assistance and support for the development of small businesses in the first place. At the same time, a significant emphasis is also placed on providing honourable working conditions. In some zones, even very loyal conditions have been created for the normalized work of entrepreneurs since there is a definite need to improve the economic performance of this or that region.
Thus, globalization is the process of implementing a variety of assistance, which is aimed directly at creating standardized conditions for the work of entrepreneurs. Naturally, at the moment, the sphere of activity of small businesses in the field of innovative developments is actively developing. In this case, individual private investors take an active part in globalization, offering various programs for investing money.
Enhancing small business development
Since small business plays a critical role in developing the entire economy of any country, there is a dire need to activate the interests of potential clients. Business development is provoked by the fact that all conditions have been created for it, and large companies are ready to invest their funds in its development.
In recent years, there has been an intensification of interest in developing small businesses all over the world. It is becoming clear that this business can bring the state to a new level in the global economy. It is in small businesses that many exciting and truly original ideas are born. But, due to lack of funding, such ideas have no prospects for active development. For this reason, in Europe and America, this business is at the peak of development, and it receives assistance not only from the state but also from private investors and large entrepreneurs.
How to help your businesses thrive?
It is a question that only successful entrepreneurs have. An entrepreneur cannot be successful without the desire to constantly develop his business, conquer new business heights and achieve new goals. A company cannot go on a knurled one. Sooner or later, such a business will be at the bottom. Technologies change, competitors change, customers change with their needs, and if your business stands still, it will not meet new requirements. Therefore, it is imperative to grow and develop a business constantly:
- Expand the range of products and services;
- Improve the quality of goods and services and raise the price, as well as take customers away from competitors;
- Attract new customers with marketing and advertising. Use translation equipment in your business to attract clients from all over the world. For example, simultaneous translation equipment will allow you to overcome the language barrier.
- Expand your business – open new points of sale and branches;
- Expand the market through related activities;
- Sell Better – Train Your Sellers;
- Combine different methods;
Risk management system
Even the smallest business depends on changes in the global economy. No doubt, this does not mean that every entrepreneur has to watch Bloomberg all day and become an expert in different fields to predict which direction oil prices will go. There are specially trained people for this. You have to go about your business. To do this, you need to have a well-structured risk management system that will allow you to effectively monitor all types of risks, including global ones.
Remember that the modern economy is just as global as small business needs. Suppose an entrepreneur wants his goods to sell equally well in New York and Milan. In that case, he will strive to enter the Italian market, and, therefore, he will carefully study those peculiarities of doing business inherent in Italy.
In the modern world, the presence of a risk management system is not just a tool for preventing the dangers and threats of a particular enterprise in a specific country. It is a mechanism for promoting a company to its own country and the markets of other countries.
Final word
Simultaneously, it is obvious that to enter the markets of other countries, which means that the organization becomes a player in the global economy, the management system as a whole and the risk management system must change depending on the situation and show flexibility and adaptability. Only if these conditions are met can we say that your company is ready to enter the global market and will be able to withstand the impact of the worldwide economy.
About author
Rachel Eleza, Growth Marketing Director at UpSuite and a part-time writer.
Financial Literacy
How to curb Ponzi schemes in Nigeria – TGIC Founder
The economic situation and the high incidence of these fraudulent schemes show an urgent need for financial education.
The activities of Ponzi schemes operators have been on the increase in Nigeria, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the nation. Several young people have fallen victim to these scams.
To curb this menace, commercial banks and other financial institutions have been tasked to support investment clubs. Tomie Balogun, Founder, The Green Investment Club (TGIC) is one of the investment experts who has called for more support to curb Ponzi schemes in the country.
She disclosed this at TGIC’s event tagged “The money movements of the young Nigerian of today.” According to her, the economic fallout from events such as the global market crash, economic recession and COVID-19 pandemic has pushed young Nigerians into the Ponzi camp.
She said, “The economic situation and the high incidence of these fraudulent schemes show an urgent need for financial education. TGIC is working to bridge the financial literacy gap among young people in Nigeria through its products and services. The club, from 35 members at its inception to over 1,700 members in three years, is targeting 10,000 members over the next five years.
“Our five-year vision is to help at least 10,000 people acquire financial education and provide them with investment advisory services. We expect this to increase savings deposits at financial institutions. The deposits will be mobilized to invest in small businesses in the economy. When these companies are supported, they will provide jobs for more people and reduce unemployment figures by at least 20%.”
She disclosed that the club found direct investment opportunities in the capital market, agribusiness, consumer lending, logistics, FinTech and real estate development sectors in Nigeria, United Kingdom and the United States.
Oladunni Olawuyi, Chief Operating Officer, Apel Asset Limited explained that investment platforms need the support of financial institutions to boost investment education.
She said, “The investment clubs help to clean up the economy of Ponzi schemes, promote financial education and diversification of investments in different economies.”
Unify exchange rate to cut production cost
Balogun tasked the Federal Government to unify the country’s exchange rate to reduce production costs. To her, multiple exchange rates lead to arbitrary fees, production costs, and higher prices for goods and services.
“The government should help SMEs and the manufacturing sector to increase their production in order to boost gross domestic product. The COVID-19 pandemic, despite the challenges, came with many investment opportunities for savvy investors,” she added.
Dividends
Nigerian stocks you can buy today and still qualify to earn dividends
The conditions given by a number of companies on NGX provide new investors with the opportunities to benefit from their dividends.
Listed entities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange “NGX” have taken active steps to make their shareholders happy and this is evident in the juicy dividends which these companies have announced so far in 2021 from the profit which they made through their operations in 2020.
Since the companies will be paying shareholders from the profit which they made last year, one would think those qualified to earn these dividends are investors who bought some ownership stakes in the company last year or those that bought the shares of the company early in 2021.
Interestingly, this is not so as the conditions given by a number of these companies provide new investors with the opportunities to benefit from these dividends.
These conditions are flexible enough to permit anyone who buys stakes in these companies today the 27th of April, to receive dividends payment as stated in the companies’ initial dividend disclosure.
Conditions for qualifying shareholders
To qualify for this payment there are some key important rules to abide by as a qualifying shareholder.
- Shares of the listed company must be bought at least 3 working days before the dividend qualification date.
- Shareholders must have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.
Nestle Nigeria Plc (NESTLE)
The company in its guidelines revealed that only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members on May 21 2021, will be paid a final dividend of N35.50 per share.
Hence, to qualify for this dividend, new shareholders must purchase shares of this company not later than three working days before the 21st of May 2021.
The dividend yield of the company’s shares is put at 2.50%, as Nestle shares are valued at N1,450 per share at the open of market this morning.
By June 23, 2021, the dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names were entered into the Register of Members before the deadline date.
Lafarge Africa Plc (WAPCO)
Lafarge recently announced that a final dividend of N1.00 per share will be paid to shareholders of the company whose names appear in the Register of Members as at 30th April 2021.
This means to qualify for the dividend payment, shares of the cement manufacturer must be purchased today, the 27th of April.
With the shares of Lafarge Africa Plc valued at N22.3 price on the exchange this morning, the company’s dividend yield is put at 4.48%.
The proposed dividend, if approved at the company’s Annual General Meeting will be paid on Tuesday, 25th May 2021 to the qualified shareholders.
MTN Nigeria Communication Plc
MTN has also set-out clear instructions in an announcement for investors to qualify to receive the proposed dividend payment of N5.9.
In line with the disclosure only shareholders of the company whose names appear in the Register of Members as at 4th of May 2021 will qualify to receive the dividend.
The dividend yield of the company’s shares is put at 3.58%, going with MTN’s market open price of N165 per share.
On May 26, 2021 the dividends declared by MTN will be paid to shareholders of the company whose names appear on the Register of Members as at May 4, 2021.
BUA Cement Plc (BUACEMENT)
The cement company in a recent disclosure informed the investing public that a dividend of N2.067 kobo has been proposed by the company’s board.
BUA Cement added that the dividend will be paid on July 23, 2021, to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on July 9, 2021.
This means that to qualify for this dividend, the shares of the company must be purchased not later than three working days before the dividend qualification date.
With the N72.7 price of BUA Cement shares as of today’s open, the dividend yield of the company is put at 2.84%.
UAC of Nigeria Plc
The company in its guidelines revealed that only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members on June 14 2021, will be paid an ordinary dividend of 65 kobo per ordinary share; and a special dividend of 55 kobo per ordinary share, bringing the total dividend payout to N1.20 per share.
Hence, to qualify for this dividend, new shareholders must purchase shares of this company not later than three working days before the 14th of June 2021.
The dividend yield of the company’s shares is put at 10.95%, as its shares are valued at N10.95 per share at the open of market this morning.
By July 1, 2021, the dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names were entered into the Register of Members before the deadline date.
What you should know
- It is standard practice that companies with strong financial performance pay shareholders dividends from profits, this practice allows shareholders to reap economic gains from the companies in which they own shares.
- On the dividend qualification date, the shares of these companies will be marked down on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, to reflect the total amount of dividend per share that shareholders will receive.
- After the approval of the dividends at their Annual General Meetings, companies maintain the culture of paying shareholders their dividends on the next business day after the AGM.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- AIICO Insurance Plc posts N1.51 billion profit in Q1 2021.
- Guinea Insurance Plc reports a loss after tax of N61.2 million in Q1 2021.
- NPF Microfinance posts profit of N236.1 million in Q1 2020, up by 66.8% YoY.
- 2021 Q1 Results: Unity Bank records a 43% surge in profit to N721.5 million
- MTN Nigeria Plc grows profit by 43% to N73.7 billion in Q1 2021.