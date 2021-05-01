Electricity: FG to inject 700MW to grid through Zungeru Hydroelectric – Minister

The Federal Government has announced that 700 MW will be injected into the national grid by December 2021, stating that the status of the project is 89% completed so far.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Minister of Power, Engineer Sale Mamman, on Friday.

What Sale Mamman said about Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project

“I am excited to announce that we will be injecting about 700MW of electricity into the national grid by December 2021 from the Zungeru Plant barring any unforeseen developments.

Unfortunately, we were unable to deliver this project in December 2020 as planned due to the global pandemic which meant workers on site had to be away for the better part of last year.

President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to completing all inherited and initiated projects.”

The World Bank recently reported that about 62% of Nigerian consumers do not believe that the power sector is being managed efficiently, and 66% of electricity consumers in Nigeria are willing to pay more for power if supply improves. Also, a total of 74% of power users in the country are dissatisfied with the supply of electricity.