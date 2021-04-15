Business News
Power Minister explains why power outages have risen
The Minister cited a breakdown of some National Integrated Power Plants supplying electricity to the national grid as being behind the recent power outages.
The Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman explained why power outages have increased in Nigeria citing a breakdown of some National Integrated Power Plants supplying electricity to the national grid.
The Minister disclosed this in a statement on Thursday morning, assuring Nigerians that the FG is working assiduously to restore the National grid to its previous historical levels and exceed that.
What the Minister is saying
- I sincerely regret the recent power outages across the Nation and the difficulties it has brought with it.
- The problem is caused by the breakdown of some National Integrated Power Plants supplying electricity to the national grid. The plants are namely, Sapele, Afam, Olonrunsogo, Omotosho, Ibom, Egbin, Alaoji and Ihovbor. The Jebba Power Plant was shut down for annual maintenance.
The Minister added that seven power plants are currently experiencing gas constraints including Geregu, Sepele, Omotosho, Gbarain, Omuku, Paras and Alaoji while Shiroro hydroelectric power plant has water management issues.
NPA suspends Electronic Call-up for trucks at APM terminal, Apapa
This follows a fallout of the dispute between members of the Maritime Workers Union and the management of AP Moller Terminals.
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has announced the suspension of the Electronic Call-up for trucks (ETO) for cargoes bound for the AP Moller Terminal (APMT) in Apapa.
This follows the disruption of operations at the terminal which is a fallout of the dispute between members of the Maritime Workers Union and the management of AP Moller Terminals.
This disclosure is contained in a series of tweet posts by NPA on its official Twitter handle on Thursday, April 15, 2021.
The NPA said that while it is working towards resolving the dispute between both parties, APMT will not receive or exit cargoes for the next 24 hours.
The tweet from NPA reads, ”Following a dispute with the management of AP Moller Terminals at the Lagos Ports Complex, Apapa, members of the Maritime Workers Union have today, April 15, disrupted operations at the terminal.
While the NPA is working toward resolving the dispute between the two parties, APMT will not be able to receive or exit cargoes for the next 24 hours.
The authority hereby urges stakeholders to please take note, as ETO tickets will not be issued to APMT bound cargoes.’’
What you should know
- There were earlier reports that the Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN) on April 15 shut down AP Moller Terminal (APMT) in Apapa.
- The President-General of MWUN, Mr Adewale Adeyanju, disclosed that the grounding of activities at the terminal is due to the expiration of the one week plus notice given to the management of the terminal to adhere to the laws of the land.
Following a dispute with the management of AP Moller Terminals at the Lagos Ports Complex, Apapa, members of the Maritime Workers Union have today, Thursday April 15, 2021, disrupted operations at the terminal.
NCC issues NIN enrollment guideline for foreigners living in Nigeria
All legally resident foreigners are required to obtain a NIN just like Nigerian citizens.
Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has issued NIN enrollment guidelines for foreigners living in Nigeria.
According to NCC, all persons in Nigeria who use mobile networks are required to register their SIM cards and link them with the NIN database.
This was disclosed by the commission via its Twitter handle on Thursday.
It tweeted, “All persons in Nigeria who use mobile networks are required to register their SIM cards and link them with the NIN database.
All legally resident foreigners (i.e. non-Nigerians living and working in Nigeria) are to obtain a NIN just like Nigerian citizens. They can do this by submitting valid resident/work permits at NIMC enrolment centres.
However, foreigners on tourist or visiting visa are to tender their international passports to acquire a SIM. But where such a visiting foreigner or tourist’s immigration status changes to residency or work permit, he/she will be required to obtain NIN and link the registered SIM.”
It added that the NIN does not confer citizenship on foreigners but only serves to identify a person (citizens and legal residents).
