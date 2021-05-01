Hospitality & Travel
Anambra International Airport inaugurated by Governor Obiano, flights land on facility
Governor Obiano has inaugurated the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport in Umueri community, Anambra State.
The Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, on Friday, inaugurated the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport in Umueri community, Anambra East local government area of the state as the first set of flights landed at the airport.
The first 2 aircraft that landed on the facility were owned by Air Peace Airlines, which had its Chairman/Chief Executive, Allen Onyema, as the first passenger, while the third aircraft that landed at the new airport is a private jet owned by the Chairman of Nestoil, Ernest Obiejesi.
The airport has a four-story terminal building with shops, a ten-floor control tower and a car pack that can accommodate 750 vehicles. It has 3.7 kilometres runway which is the biggest in the country.
Governor Willie Obiano, who has been commended for achieving this great feat was delighted at the legacy project executed by his administration in record time, describing it as a dream come true.
He recalled that the journey by Anambra people to own an airport started 30 years ago by the administration in the state at that time, adding that the airport would expand the economic frontiers of the state and improve the socio-economic wellbeing of its people.
What the Anambra State Governor is saying
Obiano in his statement said, “The most interesting thing about this airport is that we did not borrow a Kobo to build it. This, in itself, is a record in leadership.
“Our dream for an airport started almost 30 years ago when the government of Anambra State acquired 530 hectares of land in Oba, Idemili South LGA with the intention of building an airport but that never materialised. That dream is fulfilled today.
We began the airport to expand the frontiers of excellence in Anambra State seven years ago. We announced that our mission was to make Anambra State the first choice in investment destination and a hub for economic and commercial activities.
And we also said that our mission was to create a socialist table where indigenes and non-indigenes alike will have opportunities for wealth creation. This airport is the fulfilment of our vision and mission statement.
It is difficult to create a new economic corridor without a functional international airport that will serve as a direct bridge between us and the world.”
The CEO of Air Peace, Chief Onyema, while expressing his delight at having his planes be the first to land at the airport which has the longest runway in the country, said that this is one of the fastest airports to be approved by the federal government and it is due to the quality of work done.
He was also confident that President Muhammadu Buhari will surely approve it as an international cargo and passenger airport, with the facility offering job opportunities to millions of people and also energizing the economy of Anambra in particular and Nigeria in general.
“The 3.7 kilometres runway is bigger than any other in the country and the wonderful thing was that it was built in a record time. I really shed tears of joy when I landed and may God bless Governor Obiano for this wonderful achievement.”
What you should know
It can be recalled that on April 11 2017, the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, launched the Umueri Cargo Airport project, saying the development, costing over $2 billion, would be an ‘Airport City’, a new airport with two runways, aviation fuel and aircraft maintenance facilities, airport hotel, business park and international convention centre.
Nigeria’s ban on over 22-year-old aircraft is premature – Mish Aviation Chair
An Aviation stakeholder has stated that It’s not scientifically correct to restrict aircraft importation based on age.
The Federal Government’s ban on over 22-year-old aircraft from operating in Nigeria is outdated and premature.
This was disclosed by Captain Ibrahim Mshelia, Chairman, West Link Airlines, and owner of Mish Aviation, the foremost privately-owned aviation training school located in Ghana, in an interview.
He explained that the airworthiness of an aircraft should not be based on age, but on whether it meets the certification requirements for Certificate of Airworthiness (C of A).
He said, “It’s not scientifically correct to restrict importation on age and we have said this times without number. Today a professional colleague is a minister; we hope these are some of the things he will reverse before he leaves. The initial 22 years ban were best left as politically motivated for reasons that no longer exist, so why is it still there?
To give a 22-year life sentence for Nigerian registration is premature. I call on the federal government to please remove that from the laws so NCAA can do their job. That’s for NCAA actually to determine and not the ministry and/or National Assembly.”
How to curb airfare hike
Mshelia attributed the recent hike in airfare across Nigeria to three factors: general aviation, ease of doing business processes, and lack of more competition in the sector.
He said, “That’s the most civil solution. If I have an airline flying for less, I will choose that cheaper one. But when there seem to be a gang-up between the few available, then they can do what they want. You also cannot stop them.
It’s a matter of choice and when a provider chooses to exploit or take advantage, then the client can choose to use alternatives available or cancel.
More airlines are coming on stream; this will mitigate this problem. In defence of the airlines, there are many factors that affect ticket pricing in Nigeria. Aviation does not enjoy oil money anymore.”
FG says flight resumption date for Emirates Airline to be known in 48 hours
The Federal Government has said that Emirates Airline will soon resume its flight operations in and out of Nigeria.
The Federal Government has said that Emirates Airline will soon resume its flight operations in and out of Nigeria as the outcome of its ongoing discussion with the government will be made public within the next 48 hours.
This is coming after a report emerged a few days ago saying that the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had refused to approve the resumption of flight operations to Lagos and Abuja for Emirates Airline due to the insistence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that only the Middle East airline would be allowed to operate to Dubai from Nigeria.
This disclosure was made by the Director-General of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Nuhu, while speaking at the national briefing of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on Covid-19 in Abuja.
Nuhu said, “As regards the issue of Emirates Airline’s resumption of flights to Nigeria, the PSC deliberated extensively on this matter and the gap has been significantly closed between the position of Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).”
What you should know about Emirates Airline flight suspension in Nigeria
It can be recalled that the Federal Government had directed the immediate suspension of outbound flights of Emirates Airline for 72 hours with effect from February 4, until when the needed infrastructure and logistics were put in place for the Rapid Antigen Test (RDT) test by the Nigerian Government.
This followed accusations against the airline, that it was airlifting passengers from Nigeria using RDT done in laboratories that were not approved by regulatory authorities.
The Federal Government had, in March 2021, banned the airline from operating in the country over its continuous refusal to fly passengers without a pre-boarding rapid diagnostic test (RDTs).
