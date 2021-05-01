Corporate Press Releases
Abbey Mortgage Bank records N76 million in profit for Q1 2021
The Bank is repositioned for growth with the recently concluded right issue exercise which will increase the capital of the bank by circa N3 Billion.
The mortgage industry is recording exciting news as one of the oldest Abbey Mortgage Bank recorded a Profit-Before-Tax of N76 million in Q1 2021, which is a positive deviation from the loss position of N4billion as at December 2020 and also grew its deposit from N14.6 billion to N23.5 billion between 31st December 2020 and 31st March 2020, representing a Q-o-Q increase of 60.6%. Within the same period, the bank grew its asset from N18.5 billion to N27.5 billion, representing a 48.49% growth.
In the last few months, the bank grew its deposit liability to N14 Billion from N6 Billion in 2020 through aggressive sales drive and increased brand visibility. To attain the next phase of growth, the management has identified key areas to drive revenue which includes mortgage/construction finance, treasury related activities and aggressive customer acquisition through the launch of its digital channels.
This result reveals the success of some of strategic initiatives in the year 2020 which included, change in senior management/executives, hiring of strategic talents and strengthening of the workforce, write-off of non-performing loans and enhanced credit risk management system
With the new top management team led by MD/CEO Mr. Madu Hamman, and the new process and frameworks implemented in the bank, there seems to be a pattern of growth emerging.
Nairametrics to host fintech webinar on synergy between players and regulators
Nairametrics is hosting its maiden fintech webinar “Fintech Rising: Creating synergy between fintech players and regulators.”
Fintech is rising and the challenge has been the creation of synergy between Fintech players and regulators.
Fintech has transformed how many services operate. From loans to providing seamless payment services, to buying stocks, fintech has taken center stage by making itself indispensable to customer-facing processes.
Most of this transformation comes on the back of heavy regulations from the government that may seem to hinder the progress of these fast-rising startups.
Given the role that fintech startups play in the economic transformation of a country, it is vital for the government and other key regulators to support the growth of these companies.
Speaking as panelists are, Kola Aina, Founding Partner at Ventures Platform, Joshua Chibueze, Co-Founder at PiggyVest, Tosin Osibodu, CEO Chaka, Okey Umeano, Chief Economist at the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria and Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, Founder Nairametrics and moderator of this esteemed session.
Click here to register for the webinar
First Bank confirms it has obeyed CBN directive, Adeduntan resumes as CEO
FBN Holdings has issued a press release confirming it has accepted the Central Bank of Nigeria’s directive.
FBN Holdings has issued a press release confirming it has accepted the Central Bank of Nigeria’s directive to reinstate Dr. Adesola Adeduntan as MD/CEO.
See statement below;
We refer to the Central Bank of Nigeria Limited (CBN) pronouncement on the reconstitution of the Board of Directors of First Bank of Nigeria Limited.
Further to the press conference held by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele CON on Thursday, 29 April 2021, the Boards of FBN Holdings Plc and First Bank of Nigeria Limited were dissolved and reconstituted, pursuant to its power under Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020.
The Board of Directors of First Bank of Nigeria Limited is now comprised as follows:
- Mr. Tunde Hassan-Odukale – Chairman
- Mrs. Tokunbo Martins
- Mr. Uche Nwokedi
- Mr. Adekunle Sonola
- Ms. Isioma Ogodazi
- Mr. Ebenezer Olufowose
- Mr. Ishaya Elijah B. Dodo
- Dr. Adesola Adeduntan FCA – Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer
- Mr. Gbenga Shobo – Deputy Managing Director
- Dr. Remi Oni – Executive Director
- Mr. Abdullahi Ibrahim – Executive Director
Dr. Adesola Adeduntan has since resumed work as CEO in line with the directives of the CBN.
We can confirm that the Bank is cooperating with the Central Bank of Nigeria and other regulators while the operations of the Bank are not hampered or hindered in any way and are in fact running smoothly.
We further wish to reassure the public, our esteemed customers and stakeholders in the words of the Governor of the Central Bank in concluding his press conference, “The CBN hereby reassures the depositors, creditors and other stakeholders of the bank of its commitment to ensuring the stability of the financial system. There is therefore no cause for panic amongst the banking public, given that the actions being taken are meant to strengthen the Bank and position it as a banking industry giant.”
Signed
Management
