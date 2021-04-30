Connect with us
Business

US gives priority to student visa applicants from Nigeria, others

The US States Government has announced plans to prioritise the issuance of student visa to applicants.

Published

1 hour ago

on

US Government removes visa reciprocity fees for Nigerians

The United States Government has announced plans to prioritise the issuance of student visa to applicants.

According to a statement issued by the US mission in Nigeria, this was to ensure that Nigerian students resuming in the fall of 2021 got visa interview appointments in advance of their programme start date.

The US Mission Country Consular Coordinator, Susan Tuller, said that the Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos would make efforts to help student visa applicants by attending to them on time while keeping personnel and customers safe.

What the US mission Country Consular Coordinator is saying

Tuller, in her statement, said, “As we continue to prioritise the health and safety of our staff and customers, processing student visas remain a high priority for the U.S. mission in Nigeria.

We will increase the number of student visa appointments in May and June to ensure that we can offer appointments to as many students as possible.

If your U.S. studies are scheduled to begin this fall, we encourage you to schedule your appointment as quickly as possible.’’

She added that all student visa appointments must be booked through the U.S. Travel Docs website at www.ustraveldocs.com/ng/.

Tuller also warned applicants against the use of agents or third-party services, including touts, and fixers who broker visa appointments as they usually seek to benefit by charging a fee for their services and may not always provide the correct information.

This, she said could harm an applicant’s chances of qualifying for a visa.

SSKOHN

She said, “Both Nigeria and the United States benefit when Nigerian students study at one of our world-class educational institutions.

To prepare for your U.S. educational opportunity, we encourage you to check out EducationUSA Advising Centers at our American Spaces in Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, and Calabar, or at educationUSA.state.gov.’

According to the mission, over the last 21 years, EducationUSA Advising Centers in Nigeria have directly contributed to an increase in the number of highly qualified Nigerian applicants to U.S. institutions.

The mission added that in the 2019/2020 academic year, nearly 14,000 Nigerians pursued graduate and undergraduate degrees in the U.S.

Chike Olisah is a graduate of accountancy with over 15 years working experience in the financial service sector. He has worked in research and marketing departments of three top commercial banks. Chike is a senior member of the Nairametrics Editorial Team. You may contact him via his email- [email protected]

Business

FG declares Monday, May 3, 2021 public holiday

The Federal Government has declared Monday, 3rd May 2021, a public holiday to mark the 2021 International Workers’ Day.

Published

1 day ago

on

April 29, 2021

By

The Federal Government has declared Monday, 3rd May 2021, a public holiday to mark the 2021 International Workers’ Day.

The movement of the public holiday to Monday is because the actual day for workers’ day which is May 1, is on a Saturday which is on a weekend.

According to a press statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore, on Thursday in Abuja, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerian Workers for witnessing 2021 Workers’ Day Celebration.

He commended them for their patience, understanding and support in driving the policies and programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in its determination to move the country to the next level of socio-economic development.

The statement also pointed out that the minister called for more dedication and patriotism from all Nigerian Workers and the labour unions.

According to him, the challenges of the moment will soon be over as the government is committed to the security of lives and property of all Nigerians.

The Minister said, “Government is putting all strategies in place to curb the challenges of insecurity in the country.

I, therefore, call on the labour force and all patriotic citizens to be fully committed to the task of putting insecurity to a permanent end as much as possible.’’

Aregbesola, however, wished all Nigerian Workers a peaceful celebration.

SSKOHN

 

Business

FG grants N22.3 billion tax credit to Dangote Cement

The FIRS has announced the issuance of tax credit certificates valued at N22.321 billion to Dangote Cement Plc.

Published

1 day ago

on

April 29, 2021

By

Dangote Cement Plc. appoints Ms. Berlina Moroole as non-Executive Director

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has announced the issuance of tax credit certificates valued at N22.321 billion to Dangote Cement Plc.

The tax credit certificates were for the construction of Apapa-Oworonshoki-Ojota road in Lagos and the Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba road that goes through Kogi and Kwara States.

This disclosure was made by the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Muhammad Nami, who was represented by the Coordinating Director, Tax Operations Group, FIRS, Femi Oluwaniyi, at the certificates presentation event to Dangote Cement.

READ: Aliko Dangote’s net worth falls by $1.4 billion in Q1 2021 amid stock market sell-off

The tax credit certificates for the Apapa-Oworoshoki-Ojota expressway is valued at N21.6 billion while that of the Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba expressway is valued at N721 million. Dangote Cement is receiving the second tax credit certificate from FIRS for the Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba road project.

Yesterday was the second time that FIRS will be issuing a tax credit certificate to Dangote Cement for the Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba road because, in 2019, a N9.5 billion tax credit certificate was issued to Dangote Cement for the same expressway.

READ: Dangote Sugar Refinery denies collusion with Flour Mills to create sugar scarcity

Dangote Cement Plc is providing funds for the reconstruction of the 2 federal roads which are sub-contracted to Hi-Tech and Julius Berger construction companies.

According to FIRS’ Executive Chairman Muhammad Nami, the gesture was to compensate the cement manufacturer with a tax payment waiver.

SSKOHN

What the FIRS Chairman is saying

Nami said: “Government came to that reasoning that if we could encourage local investors to do the needful and of course under an agreement with some due monitoring and approvals, then some of the monies they would have accrued back to government as taxes, they would have paid.

It will be in the interest of the government that other investors, business entrepreneurs, companies take advantage of this key initiative such that Nigeria can develop faster than the government would have done alone.

We are hoping that this arrangement will be taken to another level, we are also believing that this will spur other business players out there to come and take advantage of it.

READ: Dangote Cement joins MTN in the trillion-naira club, as 2020 revenue surpassed N1 trillion

What you should know

  • The issuance of tax credit certificates followed the signing of Executive Order 07 of 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari, which is on road infrastructure tax credit.
  • The order encourages companies to develop infrastructure around their operational area as long as it will enhance their delivery and their businesses.
  • Although it is the responsibility of the government to provide public services and public facilities like roads and electricity, among others, the prevailing economic realities has made that difficult to achieve, thus the involvement of the private sector in the provision of infrastructure.

Continue Reading

  





