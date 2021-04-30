Appointments
Union Bank announces confirmation of Hamza Bassey as Board Chairman
Mrs Beatrice Hamza Bassey has been confirmed as the Chairman, Board of Directors of Union Bank.
Union Bank of Nigeria (Plc) has announced the confirmation of Mrs Beatrice Hamza Bassey as the Chairman Board of Directors of the bank.
This follows her initial appointment by the board as the acting Chairman after the death of the former Chairman of the Bank, Cyril Odu, in September 2019.
This disclosure is contained in a notice sent by Union Bank to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), their shareholders and other stakeholders on April 29, 2021, and signed by its Company Secretary, Somuyiwa Sonubi.
The statement from Union Bank reads, “This is to inform the Nigerian Exchange Limited, esteemed shareholders and other stakeholders that following the appointment of Mrs Beatrice Hamza Bassey as the Acting Chairman, Board of Directors (‘the Board’) of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc (‘the Bank’), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has confirmed the appointment of Mrs Beatrice Hamza Bassey as the substantive Chair of the Board of Directors and the Bank.”
Mrs Beatrice Hamza Bassey joined the Board of Union Bank as a Non-Executive Director in 2015. She is currently the General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Atlas Mara Limited, a publicly listed financial services company that operates banks in various parts of Africa.
She is a lawyer of great repute with extensive experience in corporate governance and financial institutions, she is an authority in compliance and represents clients globally in compliance and anti-corruption matters.
In addition to overseeing Compliance, Corporate Governance and Legal Affair across all its subsidiaries, Mrs Hamza Bassey has led Atlas Mara’s acquisition and integration of the nine banks it has acquired to date as well as several strategic initiatives. Through her current service on the boards and board committees of public companies, Mrs Hamza Bassey has garnered in-depth knowledge of corporate governance best practices and trends.
Prior to the aforementioned, she was a Senior Partner in the New York offices of Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP, a premier Wall Street law firm where she was a member of the Executive Committee. During her almost two decades at Hughes Hubbard, Mrs Hamza Bassey represented a roster of US and international financial institutions and other corporations in a wide range of industries on issues along the full spectrum of compliance.
Hamza Bassey holds an LLB in Law from the University of Maiduguri, a BL from the Nigerian Law School and an LLM from Harvard Law School. She was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1995 and the New York Bar in 1999. She is a fellow of the prestigious David Rockefeller Fellows Programme of the Partnership for New York City.
Airtel Africa appoints Segun Ogunsanya as Chief Executive Officer
Olusegun Ogunsanya has been announced as the new Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa Plc
Airtel Africa Plc, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria and 13 other countries, has announced the appointment of Mr Olusegun Ogunsanya as the new Chief Executive Officer.
This follows the notice of retirement given by the current Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Raghunath Mandava, to the Board of the telecoms firm.
This disclosure is contained in a statement sent by Airtel Africa to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and signed by its Group Company Secretary, Simon O’Hara. The statement said that Ogunsanya who is presently the Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria would join the Board of Airtel Africa with effect from Oct. 1, 2021.
What Airtel Africa is saying in its statement
The statement from Airtel Africa reads, “Segun Ogunsanya joined Airtel Africa in 2012 as the Managing Director and CEO Nigeria and has been responsible for the overall management of its operations in Nigeria, the largest market in Africa.
‘Segun has more than 25 years of business management experience in banking, consumer goods and telecoms. Before joining Airtel in 2012, Segun held leadership roles at Coca-Cola in Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya (as the Managing Director and the Chief Executive Officer) before joining Airtel.
He has also been the Managing Director of Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd (Coca-Cola Hellenic owned) and Group Head of retail banking operations at Ecobank Transnational Inc, covering 28 countries in Africa. He is an Electronics Engineer and also a chartered accountant.
Raghu Mandava will be retiring as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, as a Director of Airtel Africa and as a member of the Market Disclosure Committee on Sept. 30, 2021.”
After his retirement, Mandava is expected to be available to advise the Chairman of Airtel Africa, Mr Bharti Mittal, and the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer for a period of 9 months.
Mr Bharti Mittal, Chairman Airtel Africa was quoted by the statement as saying that the company was delighted to appoint Ogunsanya as the next Group Chief Executive Officer.
Mittal said Ogunsanya had displayed significant drive and energy in turning around the Nigeria business by focusing on network modernisation, distribution, and operational efficiency.
He said, “It is this commitment, together with his industry experience, strategic vision, constant customer focus and proven record of delivery that will enable him to continue to deliver our strategic objectives and to lead the Group in the next stages of its development.’’
Mittal also commended Mandava for being instrumental in successfully leading and transforming Airtel Africa into a powerhouse telecommunications and mobile money company.
First Bank appoints Gbenga Shobo as new MD/CEO
First Bank has appointed Shobo to take the position MD/CEO, as Adeduntan retires.
The Board of Directors of First Bank of Nigeria Limited has appointed Gbenga Shobo as its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
The appointment was disclosed in a statement made by the bank’s Chairman, Ibukun Awosika on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Shobo will succeed Sola Adeduntan, who will be leaving the bank in accordance with the term limit for chief executives, after leading the bank since January 2016.
What they are saying
In her statement, Awosika said; “We are proud to announce Gbenga Shobo as our new MD/CEO. His appointment has proven the resilience of our succession planning mechanisms and the value we place on our long-standing corporate governance practices, which underpin the institution’s enduring sustainability and 127-year legacy.
The board is confident that Gbenga has the experience and understanding of the bank and the know-how to lead the bank through this next phase of growth, which is focused on positioning First Bank as the pre-eminent bank in our chosen markets, delivering value to our stakeholders.
I would like to thank Sola for his dedication and efforts during his helm at the Bank, and before as CFO. The board and I are grateful for his leadership of the bank over the last 5 and a half years and believe that the strong foundations created during his term will provide an excellent basis for our continued success.”
What you should know about Gbenga Shobo
- Shobo has over 30 years’ work experience from reputable organizations out of which he has garnered more than 26 years in the Banking Industry in Credit & Relationship Management; Products Development & Improvement; Treasury; Product Sales and Banking Operations, amongst others.
- He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and an alumnus of Kellogg School of Management and Harvard Business School.
- Shobo was appointed as the bank’s Deputy Managing Director (DMD) in 2016.
- He also formerly served as executive director overseeing the retail banking/public sector businesses in the Lagos and West directorate and was hitherto the Executive Director overseeing the retail business in the South directorate.
Shobo’s appointment, according to the statement from the lender, is subject to regulatory approval.
