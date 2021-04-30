Business
FG announces implementation of increased payment for pensioners from May
This follows the Presidential approval for the implementation of the consequential adjustment to the pension benefits occasioned by the 2019 new minimum wage.
The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has announced that the consequential adjustment of the new pension payment will commence from May 2021 payroll with the arrears taking effect from April 2019.
This disclosure was made by the Executive Secretary of PTAD, Dr Chioma Ejikeme, in a statement at the press conference on the consequential adjustment to pension benefits from the implementation of the new minimum wage.
The Executive Secretary in her statement said that with this approval, PTAD is now empowered to start the upward adjustment of all pensioners’ benefits according to the approved template.
The statement partly reads, “It is my immense pleasure to interact with you and brief you this morning. The Presidential approval for the implementation of the consequential adjustment to the pension benefits occasioned by the new minimum wage of 2019 has been granted and the circular released. With this approval, PTAD is now empowered to start the upward adjustment of all pensioners’ benefits according to the approved template.
The consequential adjustment of the new pension payment will start from the May 2021 payroll. The arrears will take effect from April 2019. PTAD will also commence payment of the arrears from May 2021.’’
It can be recalled that on April 22, 2021, the Executive Secretary of PTAD, issued a press statement to inform the general public of the sincerity of President Muhammadu Buhari to implement the consequential adjustment on the pension benefits.
She emphasized that the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) have no reason to go on any protest because the matter was at the conclusive stage.
She pointed out that as an agency of government saddled with the mandate of overseeing the payment of pension benefits to pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme and taking care of their welfare, they are encouraged to do more for the pensioners and will continue to strive to improve the quality of their lives.
While telling the pensioners not to give their account details to anybody, the Executive Secretary also caution the senior citizens once again, that PTAD will not request any gratification from anybody before the money will be paid into their account.
She asked them to report any scammer or anyone requesting gratification before their benefits would be paid to PTAD.
US gives priority to student visa applicants from Nigeria, others
The US States Government has announced plans to prioritise the issuance of student visa to applicants.
The United States Government has announced plans to prioritise the issuance of student visa to applicants.
According to a statement issued by the US mission in Nigeria, this was to ensure that Nigerian students resuming in the fall of 2021 got visa interview appointments in advance of their programme start date.
The US Mission Country Consular Coordinator, Susan Tuller, said that the Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos would make efforts to help student visa applicants by attending to them on time while keeping personnel and customers safe.
What the US mission Country Consular Coordinator is saying
Tuller, in her statement, said, “As we continue to prioritise the health and safety of our staff and customers, processing student visas remain a high priority for the U.S. mission in Nigeria.
We will increase the number of student visa appointments in May and June to ensure that we can offer appointments to as many students as possible.
If your U.S. studies are scheduled to begin this fall, we encourage you to schedule your appointment as quickly as possible.’’
She added that all student visa appointments must be booked through the U.S. Travel Docs website at www.ustraveldocs.com/ng/.
Tuller also warned applicants against the use of agents or third-party services, including touts, and fixers who broker visa appointments as they usually seek to benefit by charging a fee for their services and may not always provide the correct information.
This, she said could harm an applicant’s chances of qualifying for a visa.
She said, “Both Nigeria and the United States benefit when Nigerian students study at one of our world-class educational institutions.
To prepare for your U.S. educational opportunity, we encourage you to check out EducationUSA Advising Centers at our American Spaces in Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, and Calabar, or at educationUSA.state.gov.’’
According to the mission, over the last 21 years, EducationUSA Advising Centers in Nigeria have directly contributed to an increase in the number of highly qualified Nigerian applicants to U.S. institutions.
The mission added that in the 2019/2020 academic year, nearly 14,000 Nigerians pursued graduate and undergraduate degrees in the U.S.
FG declares Monday, May 3, 2021 public holiday
The Federal Government has declared Monday, 3rd May 2021, a public holiday to mark the 2021 International Workers’ Day.
The Federal Government has declared Monday, 3rd May 2021, a public holiday to mark the 2021 International Workers’ Day.
The movement of the public holiday to Monday is because the actual day for workers’ day which is May 1, is on a Saturday which is on a weekend.
According to a press statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore, on Thursday in Abuja, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerian Workers for witnessing 2021 Workers’ Day Celebration.
He commended them for their patience, understanding and support in driving the policies and programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in its determination to move the country to the next level of socio-economic development.
The statement also pointed out that the minister called for more dedication and patriotism from all Nigerian Workers and the labour unions.
According to him, the challenges of the moment will soon be over as the government is committed to the security of lives and property of all Nigerians.
The Minister said, “Government is putting all strategies in place to curb the challenges of insecurity in the country.
I, therefore, call on the labour force and all patriotic citizens to be fully committed to the task of putting insecurity to a permanent end as much as possible.’’
Aregbesola, however, wished all Nigerian Workers a peaceful celebration.
