Maya Horgan Famodu is giving African portfolio companies access to global funding through Ingressive
Ingressive Capital has seeded some of Africa’s fastest-growing businesses including Paystack, which sold for over $200 million to Stripe.
The Nigerian tech sector has often found creative solutions to support a population that is financially excluded by helping them gain access to mobile technology.
While there are challenges confronting startups in the Nigerian ecosystem, there remains an abundance of opportunities and increased venture capital inflow as more investors support the growing startups through funding.
One of such investors is Maya Horgan Famodu, the Managing Director of Ingressive Capital, a $10 million venture capital firm targeting early-stage startups across Sub-Saharan Africa’s key tech markets.
Half-Nigerian and half-American, Maya grew up in Minnesota. She completed her undergrad at Pomona Colleg and went on to Cornell University’s Prelaw Program. After that, she worked in private equity research at J.P. Morgan.
In 2014, she moved to Lagos and attempted to launch her first fund because she wanted to raise a $50M VC fund but with barely a year of work experience, investors swiftly declined. She forged a different path into deal-making by first launching Ingressive Advisory, providing “market entry services and tech research for corporates and investors.”
Since its launch, Ingressive Advisory has recruited top global investors and tech companies to expand into or invest in Nigeria, further developing the country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Ingressive Advisory eventually expanded its services to providing one- to two-year subscriptions for outsourced services in Africa, for its billion-dollar+ tech company clients. Nigeria became one of its clients’ highest-growth markets.
Maya later co-founded (with her Ingressive colleague, Sean Burrowes) Ingressive for Good, a nonprofit providing scholarships, technical training and talent placement for African youths.
According to Maya, she is building a pipeline from the time a student thinks ‘I want to be in tech’ all the way to the time they IPO. Ingressive’s family of businesses grow and sustain the African ecosystem from the beginning till the end of a techie’s journey.
Ingressive Capital has seeded some of Africa’s fastest-growing businesses including Paystack, which sold for over $200 million to Stripe. Some companies in their portfolio include Bamboo, evolve credit, mono, 54gene, Onepipe, Tizeti etc.
Segun Agbaje: GTBank CEO gets ready to take a bow
Banking was my calling…I knew from early on that this was the kind of thing I wanted to do.
Among the executives of Nigeria’s tier one banks, the calm-spoken Chief Executive of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Mr Segun Agbaje has earned a reputation as a truly accomplished and highly respected professional in West Africa, not just in banking but in the financial services industry.
For one, his signature smile is hardly missing from any of his images, and even though he mostly stays away from the news, the bank’s financial statement year on year continues to show that it’s just work and perhaps, more work, that keeps him away from the public radar. As the top banking executive prepares to take a bow from the bank where he has spent the last three decades, let us take a look at his 57-year journey.
Olusegun was born to Chief Julius Kosebinu Agbaje, a banker, and Mrs Margaret Olabisi Agbaje, a teacher, in 1964 in Lagos State, Nigeria. After his primary education, he attended St Gregory’s College, Obalende, Lagos State for a while and travelled to England where he finished his secondary education at St Augustine Academy, Kent. The next stop was the University of San Francisco, California, where he earned Bachelor of Accounting and Master of Business Administration degrees.
Agbaje recalls in several interviews that he always wanted to be a banker like his father, but for some reason, decided to take the accounting route.
“Banking was my calling. My father worked for the Bank of British West Africa back in the 1950s. He thrived in the environment. I knew from early on that this was the kind of thing I wanted to do,” Agbaje told Euromoney.
After school, he started his accounting career as an auditor with Ernst & Young LLP in San Francisco in 1988. He soon tired of accounting and was ready to take the full dive into banking, in his father’s footsteps, so he returned home to Nigeria in 1991 and joined the startup Guaranty Trust Bank, less than a year after it was founded.
It is with this new generation bank that Agbaje spent his three decades as a banking executive, and is now set to retire in a couple of months. He rose through the ranks attaining the Executive Director rank in January 2000, and Deputy Managing Director in August 2002. When GT Bank founder, Tayo Aderinokun took a medical leave in the terminal stages of lung cancer, Agbaje was appointed Acting Managing Director in April 2011 and was confirmed into the position when Aderinokun died two months later.
A look at the GTBank’s score sheet under Segun Agbaje
He played a major role in putting together Guaranty Trust Bank’s landmark US$350million Eurobond offering in 2006 and later in the same year, the listing of its US$750 million Global Depository Receipts (GDR) in an unprecedented concurrent global offering in the domestic and international capital markets – which made Guaranty Trust Bank the first Nigerian company and first African bank to be listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.
Shortly after becoming CEO, he led the bank to launch the first Sub-Saharan Africa financial sector benchmark Eurobond when the Bank launched its US$500million Eurobond without a sovereign guarantee or credit enhancement from any international financial institution.
Agbaje no doubt possesses a deep sense of loyalty and is driven by values of hard work, integrity, and discipline. He is probably one of few banking executives who stayed with one bank for thirty years, attaining the peak of his career there. This is not because of a lack of better options, but because of Agbaje’s commitment to the bank he had seen and groomed from its infancy days.
Segun Agbaje helped in developing the Interbank Derivatives market amongst dealers in the Nigerian banking industry and introduced the Balance Sheet Management Efficiency System.
His deep understanding of the Nigerian business environment has seen him initiate and execute large, innovative and complex transactions in financial advisory, structured and project finance, balance sheet restructuring and debt and equity capital raising in different sectors like Oil and Gas, Energy, Telecommunications, Financial Services and Manufacturing industries.
According to Agbaje’s recount, the several responsibilities he handled in the bank over the years exposed him to the international ﬁnancial markets and the people who worked in them – merchant banks, investment bankers, lawyers, and investors. It also gave him a deeper understanding of what people wanted from a first-class bank.
Under his leadership, GT Bank Plc won several awards including Best Bank in Nigeria by Euromoney; African Bank of the Year by African Banker Award; Best Bank in Nigeria by World Finance UK; Most Innovative Bank by EMEA Finance; Best Banking Group by World Business Leader Magazine and Best Bank in Nigeria award by the Banker Awards; Best Mobile Banking and Mobile Money awards, Best Digital Bank awards and, Digital Wallet of the Year award.
Ahead of the disruption in the banking sector, Agbaje gave GT Bank a headstart when he launched the Habari mobile platform in November 2018 for customers to carry out a wide range of services including “pay for tickets, book holidays, stream music, buy online, watch videos, and then, because we are a bank, we can provide the payment engine.” He predicted even then that any bank that does not transform itself into a trusted single, integrated platform will get smaller and smaller as the fintechs and telcos grow larger and take over.
Agbaje won for himself the African Banker of the Year award in 2012. He serves on the boards of other business concerns including Guaranty Trust Bank in Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Ghana and the United Kingdom. Agbaje has other commitments as well, but none of them run parallel to that of GT Bank. He is a member of the board of directors and audit committee of PepsiCo, a position he resumed on 15 July 2020. He is also a member of the Mastercard Advisory Board, Middle East and Africa.
What Segun Agbaje will be doing after retiring from GT Bank
As early as 2019, the Harvard Business School alumnus had already started making plans for what he might venture into after he retires from banking. There is an interest, he says, in mentoring young people with small businesses and helping them to think about organisational structure and governance.
“Maybe I will get another platform to do something in the private sector. It could be in a completely diﬀerent sector to banking. My ﬁrst choice would be an Africa-focused organisation. A second option would be something, if not solely focused on Africa, with an emerging market emphasis.”
Meet Adebayo Ogunlesi, Nigeria’s investment banker shaking up Wall Street
Though his name does not ring a bell like Aliko Dangote, Otedola and Mike Adenuga, Ogunlesi is equally a “billionaire” in his own right.
Some refer to him as a “silent billionaire”, and this is not a wrong statement about the man who has stakes in a number of airports around the world, including Gatwick Airport, the second-busiest airport by total passenger traffic in the UK and the ninth-busiest in Europe.
Adebayo Ogunlesi, a Nigerian who started out as a lawyer and later an investment banker, has spread his wings around the globe and is now currently the Chairman and Managing Partner at the private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP). Though his name does not ring a bell like Aliko Dangote, Otedola and Mike Adenuga, Ogunlesi is equally a billionaire in his own right.
Early years
Adebayo hails from Makun, Sagamu, Ogun State, and was born on the 20th of December 1953 to the family of Dr Theophilus O. Ogunlesi, who later became Nigeria’s first Professor of Medicine in Ibadan.
He had his primary education there in Sagamu and then attended the prestigious King’s College, Lagos before travelling to England where he bagged a B.A. with first-class honours in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from Oxford University.
He went on to pursue two degrees concurrently at Harvard, and in 1979, received a J.D. magna cum laude from Harvard Law School and an M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School.
He worked as a law clerk to Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall of the United States Supreme Court from 1980 to 1981, and as an attorney at Cravath, Swaine & Moore – a law firm in New York City till 1983.
Armed with his MBA, Adebayo made the switch to investment banking when he joined First Boston Investment Bank as an advisor on a Nigerian gas project in 1983. He also worked with the Project Finance Group, as a financial advisor to several clients on the transactions of North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.
Other places Adebayo worked include the Credit Suisse First Boston (CSFB) (earlier known as Global Energy Group) where he advised clients on strategic transactions and financing for some years, before becoming the Global Head of CSFB’s Investment Banking Division. He was appointed member of the Credit Suisse Executive Board and Management Committee in 2002, and became the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Client Officer of CSFB between 2004 and 2006.
While at the CSFB, he was also lecturing at Harvard Law School and Yale School of Management.
He was appointed a member of the Board of Directors of Goldman Sachs in October 2012 and became Lead Director on the 24th of July, 2014.
Ogunlesi, the investor
In July 2006, he founded a private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) in New York City, with CSFB and General Electric as the first investors; and assumed the role of Chairman and Managing Partner. In the same year, GIP bought London City Airport an international airport located in the Royal Docks in the London Borough of Newham in the City of London. GIP later sold off the airport after a decade.
Three years later in 2009, GIP invested £1.455 billion to acquire the majority share in London Gatwick Airport, a major international airport near Crawley, Sussex, England. Another three years after in 2012, GIP bought Edinburgh Airport, said to be the busiest airport in Scotland in 2019, handling over 14.7 million passengers.
GIP also bought Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori in February 2018.
Some other GIP Investments In the Transport Sector include Terminal Investment Limited, Port of Melbourne; Pacific National; Italo; Access Midstream Partners; Biffa Group Limited; Port of Brisbane; Great Yarmouth Port Company.
GIP also had stakes in infrastructure assets around the world, with selected equity and debt investments in several sectors. The company manages a portfolio of combined annual revenue greater than $46 billion, and investments of over $51 billion for its investors.
The company is an infrastructure investment fund that makes both equity and selected debt investments. It has investments in high-quality infrastructure assets in the energy, transport, water and waste sectors.
In the energy sector, Gip has investments in Guacolda Energia, Freeport LNG, CPV, Saeta Yield/Bow Power, Hess Infrastructure Partners, Vena Energy, Naturgy Energy Group and several others.
Other interests
Ogunlesi is now a Member, Board of Dean’s Advisors at the Harvard Business School; Member, Leadership Council of New York at Harvard Law School; and Member, Global Advisory Council at Harvard University.
He is also a Member, Board of Directors of the Partnership for New York City Fund; National Board of Directors NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund; Board of Trustees NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital; and the King’s College Old Boys Association.
He is a member of the District of Columbia Bar Association. He taught a course on transnational investment projects in emerging countries, as a lecturer at Harvard Law School and the Yale School of Management, while also working at Credit Suisse First Boston.
In October 2012, Ogunlesi was appointed to the Board of Directors at Goldman Sachs and became Lead Director in 2014. There is no confirmed source of his net worth, but Wallmine estimates that Ogunlesi is worth at least $22.5 million dollars and owns at least 66,677 units of Goldman Sachs stock as of 7 May 2020.
In December 2016, Ogunlesi was named among business leaders that would be part of Donald Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum, but the forum was disbanded 8 months later.
Ogunlesi was given The Award of Excellence by The International Center in New York, and in 2019 was cited as one of the Top 100 most influential Africans by New African magazine. He is still actively engaged in several volunteer works across Africa.
