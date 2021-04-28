Economy & Politics
Insecurity: US should consider re-locating the AFRICOM HQ to Africa – Buhari
Nigeria and her security forces remain resolutely committed to containing security challenges in the nation and region and addressing their root causes.
President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the US to consider re-locating the AFRICOM HQ from Germany to Africa. This, he says, will bring the US Armed forces closer to the “theatre of operations” in the face of growing security challenges in West and Central Africa.
The President disclosed this in a statement after a virtual meeting with the US Secretary of State on Tuesday.
What the President said
“I also reiterate that Nigeria and her security forces remain resolutely committed to containing security challenges in our nation and region, and addressing their root causes. The support of important and strategic partners like the United States of course cannot be overstated.
Nigeria will continue to enhance collaboration in all forms with friends and strategic partners; all of us working together for greater security for all concerned.”
President Buhari voiced his appreciation of President Biden for repealing the restrictions on travel and visas for citizens predominantly from Muslim nations and African countries, including Nigeria, as well as re-joining the WHO and Paris Agreement on Climate Change.
What you should know
The U.S. Africa Command, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, is one of 11 U.S. Department of Defense combatant commands, each with a geographic or functional mission that provides command and control and defense approaches to negate the drivers of conflict and extremism in Africa.
Kidnappings, armed banditry and the government’s many promises
State Governors have recently called for the implementation of state police to give them more leverage in dealing with insecurity.
On Saturday the 24th of April, President Muhammadu Buhari while reacting to the news of kidnapped students of Greenfield University stated that the FG will continue the fight against banditry and urged Nigerians to show empathy and come together as a society.
“These recurring kidnappings and killings, in Kaduna State in particular, are barbaric terror attacks. We are determined to continue fighting all forms of banditry, kidnapping and criminality with maximum will and with all the resources available to our country,” he added
However, these promises sound too familiar, as Nigeria has experienced mass school kidnappings before the Greenfield incident this year alone including:
- 17th February 2021 – Kagara Kidnapping – 27 boys
- 26th February 2021 – Jangebe Government Girls’ Secondary School – 317 girls
- 11th March 2021- Afaka kidnapping, Federal College of Forestry Mechanization
After the Jangebe kidnapping, the President warned that State Governments must review their policy of rewarding bandits with money and vehicles as such a policy had the potential to backfire with disastrous consequences. “States and Local Governments must also play their part by being proactive in improving security in and around school,” he stated.
After the release of the girls was confirmed, Buhari stated that the federal government is “working hard to bring an end to these grim and heartbreaking incidents of kidnapping. The Military and the Police will continue to go after kidnappers. They need the support of local communities in terms of human intelligence that can help nip criminal plans in the bud.”
Possible solutions
The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, stated that schools should be built near Military facilities to prevent further kidnapping incident, citing that the state government has studied patterns of abduction in Kaduna and Zamfara, and come to the conclusion along with the armed forces that if the army, air force and navy special forces can get to the location of the schools within 30 minutes, bandit operations can be foiled.
“In our view in Kaduna, first (way to address the situation) is to ensure that schools are fenced, because, unless we fence schools, we will give easy access to criminals. So, fencing schools is very important, and that’s a budgetary item; you need money to build fences,” he said.
The second is to have enough (security operatives) on ground. We must have more civil defence (officers), more private security guards, more vigilante people in the schools, and watchtowers so that any threat of abduction can be seen in good time so that you can call for help.
The third is to look at schools and to ensure that they are located no farther than 30 minutes from military installations because what we are facing with the bandits is beyond the capacity of civil defence and police. We need the army, the air force and navy special forces,” he added.
Bottom line
The State Governors have recently called for the implementation of state police to give them more leverage in dealing with insecurity. Doing this requires reforms and these reforms are impossible without the National Assembly pushing for and implementing a constitutional amendment.
Chad: Protests start over French support for military takeover
Thousands of young Chadians took to the streets of the capital city N’Djamena to protest against the military takeover and the French Government’s support for it.
Thousands of young Chadians took to the streets of the capital city N’Djamena to protest against the military takeover and the French Government support for it.
This was disclosed in a report by NAN on Tuesday morning, the report revealed the protests started on Tuesday Morning, citing local media reports. Locals are said to have been banging pots and burning French flags around the city, in protest of the military takeover and the French government’s support for it.
Opposition members themed the protests “Wakit Tama” or “The hour has come” as police launched tear gas to disperse the crowd of angry protesters.
What you should know about Chad’s military takeover
Recall Nairametrics reported that the French Government disclosed its support for the military takeover in Chad after the son of Chad’s ex-President Mahamat Deby Itno took over as president following the death of his father, former President Idriss Deby.
The Nigerian government also revealed that it is beefing up security at its borders with Chad to prepare for any possible outfall of the military takeover after the death of President Idriss Deby.
