Corporate Press Releases
Corporate strategy key to grow financial service sector – FITC
An agile strategic planning supported with agile systems, processes, and structures is now more important than ever.
As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, organisations are facing new challenges that demand strategic positioning to gain a competitive edge.
This has become necessary because for organizations to be more resilient and successful in the post-covid era, they would be required to adopt and implement game-changing initiatives, using the right tools and information, and setting strategic priorities for improved output and sustainable market dominance.
As governments ease restrictions, Chizor Malize, Chief Executive Officer, FITC, explained that business leaders around the world are asking critical questions pertinent to their market leadership and control.
Such questions, according to her, include what is going to happen when the pandemic is finally over? What are the short- and long-term implications of the crisis in their business operations and which is the best way to reposition the company for market growth, leadership, and dominance?
She explained that organizational strategy must be resilient to external shocks and adaptable to changing circumstances. For her, agile strategic planning supported with agile systems, processes, and structures is now more important than ever.
She said, “The key trends dominating the insurance industry include the rise of Insurtech, hybrid distribution channels, compliance, and regulatory reforms as well as talent and demographic shifts.
Also in the list are remote working, mergers, and acquisitions, accelerated technology application, digital innovation and digitization, skills and talent shifts, innovative product development, changing customer preferences, virtual customer engagement, artificial intelligence, automation for claims processing as well as management.”
To ensure the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) sustains its leadership and regulatory role in the insurance industry, FITC, during the NAICOM Departmental Retreat, provided tailored, strategy advisory support in revising and rethinking the organization’s strategic initiatives to align with new business realities and expectation.
Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Olorundare Sunday Thomas, said, “The strategy retreat reflected the transformational aspiration of the Management of the Commission and the need to proactively respond to the evolving socio-economic and cultural milieu, which has reinforced the need to refocus our collective efforts towards the attainment of the Commission’s mandate.
With every crisis comes opportunities for competitive innovation and differentiation. This retreat and strategic rethink provide the catalyst for accelerating operational transformation, developing new business models, and connecting more closely with customers.’’
The Commissioner reiterated that the strategic plans of the commission are anchored on effective and efficient service delivery, safe, sound, and stable insurance sector, adequate protection of policyholders and public interest, trust, and confidence in the insurance sector as well as an innovative and developed insurance market.
Corporate Press Releases
Maiden edition of Doing Business in Nigeria Conference records a huge success
The event attracted a diverse set of audience ranging from Business Leaders, Senior Executives, Investors, Potential Entrepreneurs and Nation Builders.
At the just concluded Doing Business in Nigeria Conference hosted by Linda Uneze the Co-Founder of Maurice Xandra Solutions, insights on ensuring business survival in the midst of plentiful or lack was shared by diverse speakers who are business leaders in various fields. The conversation on Transforming Economic Threats into Business Success was led by the Keynote speaker, Valentine Ozigbo, Immediate Past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Group and Chairman Valentine Chineto Ozigbo (VCO) Foundation, who believes that Nigeria and businesses have to utilize every resource within its purview including maximizing the power of women and youth in order to gain the values this category of people can bring to any business. However, in as much as the government has a role to play, businesses have to learn to instill a DNA of success, productivity and endurance. And this was further emphasized by Dr Ted Ngu, the Executive Director of GB Foods, Africa who stated with practical examples of how threats have opened up business opportunities, and Eyong Ebai, the Zone General Manager GE Healthcare Europe, Middle East & Africa who mentioned that significant investment in healthcare is increasing as a consequence of the pandemic and this is stimulating investment in skill developments in both the public and private sectors.
Lanre Da-Silva Ajayi of Lanre Da-Silva advises taking calculated risks and Isreal Koledowo, Head Finance, Flutterwave supports this by saying that once you solve people’s issues, benefits tend to follow and Amaka Nsofor, Executive Director, Debt Market, Standard Chartered give credence to this when she highlighted ways her current firm is enabling small businesses through partnerships which Eyong mentioned is key to survival.
While discussing how talents can be engaged for business survival, the keynote speaker, Mofoluwaso Ilevbare, the HR Director of P & G Australia and New Zealand, highlighted key strategies to keep talents engaged one of which is employee led leadership engagement which has increased talent involvement as well as reduced fear which Marilyn Maduka, People Director West Africa Ab Inbev, further highlighted saying you cannot do good business if you do not have a sense of responsibility towards those that you work with as they are the heart of the business. The convener of the conference and Co-Founder of Maurice Xandra Solutions, Linda Uneze, highlighted the need for businesses to recognize the power shift as small and medium firms now have to compete with global firms for talents so increased engagement is important and Lara Yeku, HR Head, Food Division Flourmills believes this can be achieved if we embrace change, be more intentional with how we relate and empower people beyond policies and trainings. Yemi Faseun, HR Head Globacom, in concurrence mentioned that the change starts with transformational leadership which is nearly impossible without inspirational leaders.
‘Investing in everything else but the right people, will not get your business off the ground’- Val Ozigbo and “Hope is not a Strategy”-Mofoluwaso ilevbare. This is why our headline sponsor, Flutterwave, a global Fintech company, invests in its people and small businesses through its Grow to Business webinar where industry and business experts give practical steps on how small businesses can scale up.
The importance of the DBNC platform is hinged on magnifying such experience in order to reach a larger audience both individuals and businesses who will gain from experience sharing in order to foster collaborations and partnerships.
Through the support of our sponsors, Flutterwave, and GB Foods, Africa, this maiden event attracted a diverse set of audience ranging from Business Leaders, Senior Executives, Investors, Potential Entrepreneurs and Nation Builders and was a major success. Subsequent editions might be physical to enable businesses showcase their products and services and encourage networking.
DBNC is a business initiative by Linda Uneze in partnership with Maurice Xandra Solutions, an HR advisory firm specializing in recruitment, HR advisory, trainings and team building for varied clients.
To get additional information on our services and DBNC 2022, please reach us on [email protected] and [email protected] or call 09049313488. You can also watch the recorded webinar here:
Corporate Press Releases
Polaris Bank sustains profit growth with N28.9bn (PBT) in 2020 financial year
…Records 4% increase in Profit Before Tax (PBT) Year-on-Year despite challenging business environment.
- Assets hit N1.2tr and ROA of 2.4%
- Performance indicates management depth and sustainability
Polaris Bank Limited has released its full-year audited financial results for the year ended December 2020 posting a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N28.9billion. The results which show the Bank’s second year performance scorecard after two years of operation, have further consolidated the Bank’s position as focused on the path of profitability, growth, and value creation.
Details of the results show that its year 2020 performance reflects a 4% Year on Year (YoY) increase in Profit before Tax (PBT). The performance according to the financial statements is driven by the combination of the significant reduction in interest expense due to the Bank’s pursuit of low interest-bearing deposits as well as lowering impairment charges on loans and other financial assets. The Bank recorded Return on Asset (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) of 2.4% and 29.4% respectively which favorably place the Bank as a key player in the industry. The Bank’s Total Assets stood at N1.18trillion, a 3% growth on the previous year while Shareholders Funds grew by N14billion (17%), largely attributable to internally generated profits. The Bank increased its Customer Deposits by N56billion, predominantly low-cost deposits in spite of difficult economic and industry conditions, and increased its gross loan book by N38biilion reflecting the Bank’s modest and prudent risk strategy to grow its Portfolio of Quality loans for optimal interest income generation.
Commenting on the Bank’s performance, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of Polaris Bank Limited, Mr. Innocent C. Ike who took over in the course of the year from Mr. (now Senator) Tokunbo Abiru explained that “Polaris Bank has achieved significant milestones since its inception in September 21, 2018 when we started this journey. We have since grown to earn the confidence of the banking publics, offering quality banking services at the cutting edge of technology”. Continuing, he noted, “2020 was arguably the most challenging year that the world has faced in decades owing to the negative impact of COVID-19 on businesses and the economy. Yet, the current result demonstrates the importance of the deployment of appropriate strategies, and effectively validates our recent investment in technology solutions and digitization of our products and processes,” he added.
He explained that the Bank’s subsisting three-year Corporate Transformation Plan has recently been reviewed in line with the changing operating environment and trend dynamism for sustainable value creation. Digital transformation remains one of the potent strategies to strengthen the Bank’s balance sheet, control costs, and improve processes while providing clients with wider self-service offerings.
In the view of some financial analysts, Polaris Bank’s remarkable achievements in 2020 are a testament of her consolidation of its 2019 performance, relevance of the Bank’s new Corporate Strategy, management depth and good Corporate Governance.
The Board and Management of Polaris Bank have demonstrated strong commitment towards professionalism and business ethics by upholding sound risk management practices and proactively taking measures to ensure the Bank is on the path of value creation and sustainability. Polaris Bank’s performance in FY’20 reflects commendable improvements in key performance indicators, assuring a strong positive outlook for earnings, margins and profitability, a cautious pursuit of loan growth, a sustained strategy for operational efficiency, funding cost optimization, and efficient deposit mix. The headroom for loan creation no doubt presents an opportunity for improved margins.
Going into the year 2021 and despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, the Bank is poised to reap the benefits of its investment in both digitization and the capacity of its employees to improve service experience.
Polaris Bank is a future-determining bank committed to delivering industry-defining products, services, and digital platforms across all the sectors of the Nigerian economy. The Bank is a member of the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI), which seeks to engage the private sector and the global financial sector to help create a financial sector that serves people and the planet while delivering positive impact.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- NEM Insurance Plc appoints Idowu Semowo as new Chief Financial Officer
- Valentine Ozigbo and Saratu Umar retire as Directors of Transcorp Hotels Plc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc reports a loss of N238.07 million in Q1 2021.
- Livestock Feeds Plc Profit after tax surge by over 300% to N176.54 million in Q1 2021.
- Pharma Deko Plc records a loss of N6.5 million in Q1 2021.