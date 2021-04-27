Business Half Hour
Safeboda: The mission to professionalize ‘okada riding’ in Nigeria
In one year of being in Nigeria, Safeboda has conducted several trainings for okada riders on its database and rolled out several products to improve the quality of their lives.
Bike riders are not anyone’s idea of a professional and in Nigeria, the reason for this is no secret. Among other things, the absence of a database of bike riders, unavailability of training centres or facilities, and their often unbecoming road-use attitude leave no one in doubt that bike riding is anything but professional.
However, Safeboda is out to rewrite the narrative.
Babajide Duroshola, Country Head of Safeboda Nigeria, explained during the Nairametrics Business Half Hour show that within a year of being in Nigeria, Safeboda has conducted several trainings for okada riders on its database and rolled out several products to improve the quality of their lives.
Safeboda’s mode of operation starts from training and on-boarding the bike-riders, connecting them into the Safeboda app where they can pick rides, and then offering them other financial and lifestyle products to make their life much better than the regular informal sector workers who grapple with a lot of challenges outside their control.
Duroshola’s experience spans banking, management strategy, and business operations. He has worked with notable firms including Andela (where he worked as the first Community Manager in Nigeria), Philips Consulting and Access Bank.
He left Andela in 2019 and joined Safeboda to help scale the business from East Africa where it had existed for 5 years, to West Africa. The move into West Africa brought Safeboda to Nigeria in 2019.
Why Ibadan and not Lagos?
For many businesses coming into Nigeria from other countries, a first-stop is usually to be made in the commercial city of Lagos state. A people-centred business like Safeboda was thus expected to first berth in Lagos state, where its services are obviously needed given the high human traffic and narrow roads. But Safeboda instead chose to go to Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.
According to Duroshola, the Safeboda team had conversations with the Lagos state government and it was clear to them that the government did not favour the thought of having bike-riders on the roads, whether professional or informal. The master plan of Lagos as a megacity was one that had more buses being used for commercial transportation, not bikes.
“They didn’t seem too interested in the conversation and as a business, we then took a decision to move instead to Ibadan, which was very insane at the time. Many people did not think it would be successful. It was not easy convincing the board on why we were leaving a commercial city like Lagos for a city like Ibadan,” Duroshola recounted.
It took five months for Duroshola and his team to convince the board to let them test the waters in Oyo state. The Oyo state government on the other hand had already assured that they had no intention to ban commercial bikes, and were instead interested in professionalising the group. They started operations in Ibadan in March 2020, at about the same time the Lagos state government banned commercial bikes from plying several routes.
Only then could one begin to appreciate the decision which the Safeboda team had made. Things quickly picked up in Ibadan and in a year, Safeboda has recorded over a million rides and conducted several trainings for the riders. The company is looking to spread into other states one at a time.
What riders can expect from Safeboda
Safeboda is an on-demand services platform for anything that can be done on a motorcycle, moving people from place to place, goods from place to place, doing food delivery, and a bit of payments, airtimes, bill payments and P2P transfers.
Bike riders can pick up passengers, handle goods delivery and logistics via the Safeboda app and get paid for it. The riders are also trained regularly to comply with road regulations with safety as the watchword.
The business model Safeboda operates means that they do not need to have the bikes, but instead train, test and onboard those who already have bikes, and give them the rules of engagement. In addition, the riders are also kitted up with high-quality helmets for their protection, and reflector jackets so that even while riding in the dark, they can be seen by other road users. These tools have indeed helped ensure safer roads, and in its 1 million rides milestone, only 14 road accidents have been recorded.
There is a wallet service to help them build their savings, and credit partners to help them with productivity loans in cases where they have issues with their motorcycles. Safeboda also has insurance partners that provide the riders with accident covers and protects them from other reckless road users. The fintech feature on the app allows the riders to make transfers from their wallets on the app, recharge their phones and pay bills when they need to.
“We are building an ecosystem around the riders to improve the quality of life of the riders. The joy for me is working with the informal sector and professionalising them and making them into people who are respected,” Duroshola said.
Boosting the business of medicine with medical tourism – Chito Nwana
The practice of medical tourism may be a thing of pride for the elite class who can afford it, but it is costing countries like Nigeria billions of dollars.
The practice of medical tourism might be a thing of pride for the elite class who can afford it, but it is costing countries like Nigeria billions of dollars which goes out of the economy every year. If these monies will be rechanneled into the economy, then patients’ trust has to be reignited in the Nigerian medical professional and system.
Founder and Consultant Gynaecologist of Tabitha Medical Centre, Dr Chito Nwana was discussing challenges of the business of medicine in Nigeria, during the Nairametrics Business Half Hour Show on radio.
Even though people are free to spend their hard-earned money the way they want to, Nwana noted that the money had been earned within the Nigerian economy, but would subsequently be sent into the economy of countries like the United States, India, United Arab Emirates, where these people hoped to get better medical services.
Introducing patient-centric models
Previous experiences have caused people to be wary of hospitals and health centres in the country, so that once they feel they can afford it, they would rather travel abroad.
“Tabitha is built on a patient-centred care system where we regard our patients as clients and pay attention to customer service. Before now, the medical practitioners did not pay attention to this because the thought was that patients cannot do without the services, and would nevertheless, come for it. However, I think patients want to be treated like they matter because this is critical in generating traffic.
Without them, we don’t have a business, and without us, they may not have the best health. It is important that we build patient trust in us again so that we can reverse medical tourism in a way that is beneficial to us and to the country. We need them to know and believe that we can do those things they travel out for, here in the country and safely according to international standards,” Nwana stated.
Eliminating quacks from the system is also another red sea that the Nigerian medical professionals will have to cross if they ever hope to restore trust in the system.
Nwana, who is a fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology pointed that Nigerian professionals were being engaged in other countries of the world, a clear indication that the country is not lacking in expertise. However, most of these professionals in the country have plans of migrating to other countries in search of greener pastures, resulting in a brain drain and instability in the system.
“For the past 12 years I have interviewed doctors and nurses, one thing common to most of them is the ultimate plan to leave the country. It is a serious problem but we cannot fault them since they want to go to countries where they think they will get better reward for their labour,” Nwana explained.
As part of the patient-centric model, Tabitha Medical Centre also operates a system where 10% of the profit is plugged back into providing pro-bono surgical services for emergency cases where the patients clearly cannot afford the entire cost.
“In this way, we are balanced because we don’t ignore that there are people that might need our services but would not be able to afford it. So, we try to help them without affecting our net profit,” he stated.
A fragmented system in need of funding
Like every other sector, the medical services sector needs funding but does not seem to be attracting any investor. Nwana explained in the show that this could be attributed to the low returns on investment in the medical sector.
“The reality is that being a good medical practitioner does not make you a good business person, and for the most part, these hospitals and medical centres are solely owned by medical professionals who are not necessarily business-savvy. After taking care of running expenses and salaries, most of them have to struggle with the profit margin,” he said.
Hospital owners should allow business management and financial experts handle the finances, and focus on delivering premium medical services, the way they know how to. Multiple taxation and illegal levies is also another clip on the wings of the medical sector, hampering their ability to scale and grow.
The fact that the businesses are mostly solely owned constrains the leaps that can be made, especially since the owners want to retain full ownership and so do not want to source funds to scale up the services. The proprietors on their part are also wary of reaching out to investors or venture capitalists, for fear of losing control over their business when these perceived ‘sharks’ step in.
This fragmented system and absence of collaboration in the sector also makes the business of medicine even more ‘unattractive’ to investors. The recent pandemic has also brought attention to the absence of data in Nigeria, and how this could be a critical problem in the system.
Even in cases of government interventions like was seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, the processes are cumbersome and these funds are not easy to access. With better network and collaboration in the sector, a lot more can be achieved in opening the sector up to more funding and working against those policies inhibiting growth.
Healthcare for corporate Nigeria
As a move to introduce corporate healthcare programs into corporate Nigeria, Nwana and two other partners started the Innovacare Health Systems, a physician-guided health and wellness promotion organization that creates programs for private and public institutions to promote and maintain the highest degree of physical, mental and social wellbeing of workers, and improve productivity.
Their programs take the form of health education seminars/workshops, health screenings, stress management, and personalized wellness programs.
Founded in 2014, Innovacare is keen on breaking into the corporate environment with its team of experts, but has not had a rosy journey since most corporate bodies are yet to incorporate such healthcare programs into their plans.
