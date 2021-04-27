Gulf of Guinea Piracy: FG and Inter-Regional Coordination Centre launch counter initiative

The Nigerian Government and the Inter-Regional Coordination Centre (ICC), Yaoundé announced the launch of a counter initiative policy to fight the growing piracy that has made the region the new global hotspot for international piracy.

This was disclosed in a joint statement by NIMASA, the Nigerian Navy, and ICC Yaoundé on Monday at the Gulf of Guinea Maritime Collaboration Forum (GOG-MCF/SHADE) between NIMASA boss, Dr Bashir Jamoh and Executive Director of ICC Yaoundé, Admiral Narciso Fastudo Jr.

The statement disclosed all parties will be open to join on a voluntary basis sharing ideas on reducing conflict in the gulf of guinea region.

“GOG-MCF/SHADE will focus on counter-piracy and armed robbery by bringing together regional, international, industry and NGO partners.

“This is to advance and coordinate near term maritime activities with a view to working toward a set of common operational objectives in order to protect seafarers and ships operating off the coast of West and Central Africa,” the statement said.

The NIMASA boss added that the new maritime security framework speaks to Nigeria’s integrated approach to security in the country’s waters and the Gulf of Guinea.

“I am confident that cooperative efforts and shared capabilities are the best approach to success in our collective quest for maritime security.

“GOG-MCF/SHADE is coming as a powerful new force for security in the Gulf of Guinea,” he said.

