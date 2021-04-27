Billionaire Watch
Elon Musk set to host American comedy show with Miley Cyrus
Elon Musk will be appearing on the show on May 8 and he will be joined by Miley Cyrus as a musical guest.
The second richest man in the world is set to appear as a host on America’s most popular late-night TV show “Saturday Night Live.”
Saturday Night Live was created by NBC as an edgy comedy series that has hosted a lot of interesting characters including former US President Donald Trump.
Elon Musk has actually stepped into the shoes of an actor before. This is not his first time.
According to CNN, he has appeared in “Iron Man 2,” in a 2015 episode of “The Simpsons” and in several episodes of “South Park.”
When will Musk be on the Saturday Night Live comedy show?
Elon Musk will be appearing on the show on May 8 and he will be joined by Miley Cyrus as a musical guest.
The whole world anticipates what the eccentric billionaire sitting on an electric car and Space Transport empire will look like cracking jokes on live TV.
Billionaire Watch
What Bill Gates, Warren Buffet and Mark Zuckerberg think about investing in crypto
A recent drop in cryptocurrency prices jolted its believers into the reality of investing in an unregulated and volatile market.
Cryptocurrency is, without doubt, the rave of the moment and every money savvy individual out there is hopping into the crypto train. The digital currency has dominated the headlines for many years now and a lot has been said by analysts and smart investors.
Today we want to look at what top business leaders and billionaires have said about investing in cryptocurrency. For this, we will look at the opinions of Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Warren Buffet. These men represent the 4th, 5th, and 7th richest men in the world respectively.
What Bill Gates thinks about investing in cryptocurrency
Bill gates is the CEO of Microsoft and was once the richest man in the world. He is currently the 4th richest man in the world and he is surprisingly not a big fan of cryptocurrency.
According to CNN in a recent live chat interview on Clubhouse, he revealed that he does not own any Bitcoin and won’t be investing in it. He said he preferred to invest in companies “that make products,” citing malaria and measles vaccines as examples.
He also advised people not to emulate the likes of Elon Musk who is a multi-billionaire when it comes to investing in crypto as he has lots of money and can afford to lose some. He revealed this in a Bloomberg interview.
READ: Bill Gates holds far more cash than Nigeria’s foreign reserve
What Mark Zukerberg thinks about investing in cryptocurrency
Mark Zuckerberg is the founder of the biggest social media platform in the world. He is the 5th richest man in the world and so far, he has made positive remarks on cryptocurrency. Facebook initially tried to launch its own cryptocurrency called Libra. Not much has been heard from the company with regards to that. The latest news is a rebranding attempt on Libra which is now known as Diem.
Mark Zuckerberg in 2018, stated that the technology powering Bitcoin could be used to make Facebook better.
READ: Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, worth $104 billion keeps $2.3 billion in cash
What Warren Buffet thinks about investing in cryptocurrency
What does the Oracle of Omaha think about cryptocurrency? Warren Buffet is, without doubt, the world’s most sophisticated investor. The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has etched his name in the sands of time as an avid reader of market trends and has made a fortune by making smart trading bets.
Warren Buffet in a CNBC interview made his opinion clear on cryptocurrency. He said it has no real value and can’t reproduce. The crypto investor buys the crypto and hopes someone will buy it in the future at a higher value. He stressed that cryptocurrency has zero value.
READ: Why Warren Buffet’s $4.6m lunch with Bitcoin entrepreneur is experiencing delay
On whether he owns cryptocurrency, he replied that he doesn’t own one and will never own one.
Warren Buffet’s position on cryptocurrency is very clear here. Not buying, not investing!
READ: Three things Nigerians can learn from Warren Buffet’s latest letter
What you should know about recent trends in the cryptoverse
A recent drop in cryptocurrency prices jolted its believers into the reality of investing in an unregulated and volatile market. Warren Buffet seems to have the best explanation for this when he stressed that cryptocurrency has no real value.
Analyst speaking on a Saturday Twitter space meeting hosted by Nairametrics Founder also stressed the volatile nature of cryptocurrency and how it has defied analysts’ predictions repeatedly.
Billionaire Watch
Thiery Henry, Patric Viera & Dennis Bergkamp join Spotify CEO quest to buy Arsenal FC
Arsenal old boys Patrick Viera, Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp are strongly supporting Ek’s bid to buy the club from Stanley Kroenke.
Early last week we reported that a Swedish billionaire who is also the founder of popular music streaming app Spotify has declared his interest to buy Arsenal from its current owner.
Today it has been confirmed that Arsenal old boys Patrick Viera, Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp are strongly supporting his bid to buy the club from Stanley Kroenke.
As we have earlier reported, the relationship between Arsenal fans and the club’s owner has always been a strained one. His recent attempt to join the European Super League added salt to injury and increased the calls for him to step down and sell the club.
READ: This is why Dangote may drop plans to buy Arsenal FC
Thierry Henry Speaks on Arsenal’s management
Thierry Henry, Arsenal cult hero has weighed in on the trending issue at his darling football club. Speaking to a British tabloid, the Telegraph he voiced his concerns about how the club has been run by Stanley Kroenke.
“I do not recognize my club and what happened just now, with them trying to join a league that would have been closed, makes no sense to me,” Henry told the Telegraph.
READ: Sacramento Kings becomes first sports team to offer salary option in Bitcoin
They have been running the club like a company, not a football club, and they showed their hand. Maybe it’s a lack of understanding of the core football values and maybe the money was too big of a temptation. But whatever it was, they got it wrong. Badly wrong.
I was genuinely shocked like most people and couldn’t believe what was unfolding. I have never talked before, but what happened recently made me realize fans, this is your club. It is your club and I’m an Arsenal fan too.
I’m proud of what the fans achieved. Not just Arsenal fans, all the fans. The result was a victory for football.”
READ: Football: Southampton announces £76.1m loss for 2019/20 financial results
What you should know about Spotify CEO, Daniel Ek
Daniel Ek is worth $4.7bn and he has not disclosed his initial bidding price for Arsenal.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Wema Bank Plc posts N4.6 billion profit in FY 2020.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank proposes final dividend worth N50 million for shareholders.
- Interlinked Technologies Plc posts a loss of N6.3 million in Q1 2021.
- 2020 FY Results: Smart Products Nigeria Plc posts profit after tax of N7.38 million.
- Cadbury Nigeria Plc records a 62% decline in profit to N60.2 million in Q1 2021.