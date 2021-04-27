Content Partners
CryptoLocally acquires Finance Bridge Trading Academy
The world’s first truly decentralized P2P trading platform, CryptoLocally, has recently revealed its acquisition of Finance Bridge Academy, Africa’s fastest-growing online trading school. With this acquisition, CryptoLocally is looking to launch the CryptoLocally African Academy free online training courses specialized for users in Africa. Their main goal is to achieve financial inclusion by allowing their users to learn more about cryptocurrencies and crypto trading.
CryptoLocally is one of the leading P2P trading platforms in the industry. They support many of the popular cryptocurrencies in the market as well as many high-performance blockchains in the industry. In fact, they support over 50 coins. They are the first true decentralized P2P exchange powered by their native GIV tokens and the first to integrate DeFi functionality into their ecosystem with its Finance Wallet.
Finance Bridge Academy is a strategic trading and investment education company with over six years of experience trading in the financial markets. It has been providing paid trading courses for Africans, mostly in Nigeria and Ghana, educating them on how to get more out of trading this new asset class. Now integrated into CryptoLocally’s ecosystem, these paid online courses are available for free for all registered users on their P2P platform.
The launch of the CryptoLocally African Academy highlights its continuous effort for cryptocurrency’s mass adoption and to promote free cryptocurrency literacy in Africa. This acquisition opens the door to more courses in the future for other African jurisdictions and other regions globally, especially in Asia. It is the first step to a larger international crypto academy.
CryptoLocally is starting their education program with a focus on Africa because traditional financial institutions have failed to provide financial services to the masses. Their antiquated and often unfair banking practices are designed to protect the interest of the privileged few.
“Africa is home to millions of tech-savvy youth who are very eager and receptive to technological innovations, especially for innovations that may give them the opportunity to achieve financial freedom and stability,” says Hugo Campanella, co-founder of CryptoLocally. “Needing and eager to learn, they are the perfect demographic to introduce this burgeoning asset class that will revolutionize financial services in the near future and step towards a more equitable financial system in the region,” Hugo Campanella added.
CryptoLocally’s acquisition is expected to bolster the impressive crypto flow involved in Africa. In the last five years, Nigeria traded $566 million worth of Bitcoin which is the second largest volume in the world. Nigeria’s Bitcoin trade traffic increased at least 19% annually since 2017. As for Africa as a whole, the monthly crypto transfers to and from Africa under $10,000 increased by 55% the past year (Edward-Ekpu). This gives evidence that cryptocurrency is being increasingly relied on as a financial asset, and potentially, a store of value (DW).
Previously, CryptoLocally announced their first incubation project with GemsLab, a game studio based in Africa, Ghana. The game studio specializes in developing simple, exciting, and easy-to-learn blockchain-based games with the purpose of introducing crypto and blockchain to the masses via its games.
CryptoLocally is strengthening its position in Africa which has been identified by many pundits and industry leaders as one of the regions that will benefit most from revolutionary technologies like crypto and blockchain. It also represents one of the highest potential growth for cryptocurrency usage in light of its ongoing digital revolution and less than Ideal traditional financial landscape.
AXA Mansard Pensions Limited announces change of name to Tangerine Pensions Limited
The organization, which has undergone a rebranding and name change process, will now be referred to as Tangerine Pensions Limited.
Upon receipt of all necessary approvals from the National Pension Commission (PenCom), AXA Mansard Pensions Limited has announced a rebrand and change of name to Tangerine Pensions Limited. This follows completion of the acquisition of 100% of AXA Mansard Pensions Limited’s equity by Eustacia Limited, a company controlled by Verod Capital Management Limited.
Verod is a leading West African private equity firm, focused on creating economic value across Africa. The firm is active across various sectors, including, life and general insurance, other financial services, light manufacturing, consumer goods, business services, agriculture, education, and healthcare. Verod is backed by a rich blend of mainly foreign and local institutional investors, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, asset management firms, fund of funds, family offices and development finance institutions.
AXA Mansard Pensions was incorporated as Penman Pensions Limited in 2006 and AXA Mansard Insurance Plc became the majority shareholder of the company from 2014 until 2020. As of today, 26th April, 2021, the organization, which has undergone a rebranding and name change process, will now be referred to as Tangerine Pensions Limited.
Speaking on the rebrand Dapo Akisanya, CEO, Tangerine Pensions Limited (formerly AXA Mansard Pensions Limited), said: “The conclusion of this acquisition after receiving all regulatory approvals, has put the company in a position to build an even more successful organization, with our future growth anchored on delivering impeccable customer service and driven by best practices. Our change of ownership and rebranding give us an opportunity to do so much more for our customers, whilst focusing on being the premier pension provider, availing customers multi-channel access to superior retirement solutions. We are committed now, more than ever, to building life-long financial partnerships with our clients, giving them access to an assured future”
Tangerine Pensions Limited is a leading Pension Fund Administrator managing a number of approved employee schemes including the traditional RSA and Retiree portfolios. The company has a dedicated team of professionals serving over 89,000 customers with Assets under Management of over ₦74 billion
Companies are now accepting Bitcoin payments – How does it affect Bitcoin exchange and trading?
The main reason for it being able to touch new heights is probably because it has the strong support of many major companies and investors.
Bitcoin has emerged as a formidable force in the financial market. Last year’s coronavirus pandemic has brought an immense spotlight to this cryptocurrency. Its emerging popularity has prompted many companies to start accepting it as a proper currency.
Tesla announced this February that they are mulling over accepting bitcoin payments for their vehicles. Even its chief, Elon Musk, has voted for bitcoin repeatedly. And Tesla isn’t the sole player here.
Big conglomerates and corporations such as Microsoft, Home Depot, Etsy, Starbucks, Twitch, KFC-backer Yum brands, PayPal, Namecheap, Whole Foods, have agreed to break the status quo and start welcoming the decentralized digital currency. This strong foothold has given markets the confidence to indulge in crypto trading.
Let’s first know about bitcoins
Before going any further, let’s learn about the basics. What is bitcoin and how did it become such a favorite for entrepreneurs like Musk or even Bill Gates.
For starters, it’s a digital asset or currency and has no central bank or single administrator. Though the real value of bitcoins is highly volatile, it is still preferred because of certain reasons:
- Ideologies such as anarchism, decentralization and libertarianism
- For the sake of convenience
- For investing in currency
- The privacy of the transactions.
The growing importance of bitcoins
Many analysts are of the opinion that bitcoins are here to stay and this widespread acceptance will have ramifications for the upcoming decade.
The main reason for it being able to touch new heights is probably because it has the strong support of many major companies and investors.
To recall, it was earlier slammed for being illegal, but nowadays, bitcoins are gaining prominence in the business world. Many are indulging in crypto trading or buying bitcoins worth millions.
Noted rapper Jay-Z and Twitter founder-CEO Jack Dorsey have bought 500 Bitcoins to create a Bitcoin Development fund, which will be a “blind irrevocable trust” keeping in mind Africa and India. Even Musk’s Tesla invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin. All these are pushing its prices north and upwards, solidifying its reputation.
Bitcoin and currency trading
As mentioned earlier, the popularity and increasing legitimacy of bitcoins has given traders the confidence to rope in bitcoins in currency trading. In recent times, many forex traders are going for crypto trading and have also started accepting bitcoins.
So if you want to engage in forex trade with bitcoins, you must keep certain things in mind:
- Look for a broker who accepts bitcoins and open a forex account
- From your digital wallet, transfer 2 bitcoins to the broker’s
- Choose a forex brokerage that is locally regulated
- Till the time you are aware of what you are doing, do not use leverage
So now what is crypto trading?
As the name suggests, crypto trading is the investing and buy-n-sell of cryptocurrencies. Do note that bitcoin is not the sole cryptocurrency in the market. There are others such as Ethereum, XRP and Tether. But since bitcoin is the original one, it is the most famous, trustworthy and significant.
Crypto trading may be scary at first because people have lost a lot of money via scams or otherwise. Also, it is highly unstable in comparison with any other traditional currency. But if you want to indulge in crypto trading, the time is now.
Leaving doubts aside, crypto trading has its benefits as well:
Volatility: It may sound like a disadvantage. But, experts mark out that it is this factor that makes trading in cryptocurrencies so much more exciting. Yes, you can suffer losses, but the profit earning can be huge as well. But, do good research before diving.
Market hours: Since this has no central bank or administrator controlling it, the crypto trading market is open all the time, the entire week and for 24 hours.
Deposit amount: You can start with as low as $25, but make sure the broker is registered.
Safety and security: There is no need for you to reveal your card details or even the tidbits of your bank account. So this is a big bonus in terms of financial security.
The way ahead for cryptocurrencies
In some countries, bitcoin-type currency comes as a saving grace and a messiah. Venezuela, for example, is reeling under economic downfall, with its domestic currency witnessing a sharp decline. In that case, it’s considered as a protection against rising prices and inflation.
However, experts are also of the opinion that a crash in cryptocurrencies may have a severe impact on the market. This can spark a massive financial crisis across the world. However, it needs to be noted that the size of the market is still not that huge to spark the systematic risk.
So, investors think cryptocurrencies are a hedge against inflation or a medium for speculation. But the market capitalization of all the digital currencies is much less than companies. So, the world is still not at that much risk.
