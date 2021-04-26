Business News
Fintechs compete with traditional banks, introduce free services
In recent times, fintech startups have raised the bar, offering customers easier, faster, and cheaper financial services.
As technology evolves, customer demands continue to affect how businesses operate especially in the banking sector. In recent times, fintech startups have raised the bar, offering customers easier, faster, and cheaper financial services particularly in areas such as zero transfer fees, more attractive interest rates on savings, full online banking experience, speed and simplicity.
These competitive advantages are endearing them to an increasing number of customers and strengthening their position in the industry.
In this article, we examine some fintechs currently offering free banking services.
Aladdin
Aladdin Finance App is powered by PurpleMoney Microfinance Bank. The app offers its customers zero charges on transfers and transactions with other banks. Traditional banks charge N25 per transfer, but Aladdin bears the transfer cost and offers the service for free.
Aladdin seamlessly combines banking and eCommerce by giving you the tools you need to save, borrow and make payments while selling your products and services to other members on the platform. The app currently has over 10,000+ installs.
Chipper cash
Chippercash is a pan-African online transfer service that offers instant no-fee local and cross-border money transfers, discounted airtime purchases, and zero charges on bill payments. With over one million users, the company is focused on bringing Africa together, one transaction at a time. The app currently has 1,000,000+ installs and currently operates in the following countries: Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, UK, and Uganda.
Opay
OPay is a Mobile Payment platform in Nigeria that helps you make convenient payments anywhere you are. The platform provides a seamless banking experience. It also offers free and discounted services. With Opay, you can enjoy 90 free bank transfers monthly.
Newly registered users get up to an 80% discount when they purchase airtime on the OPay app.
OPay attaches great importance to protecting its user’s information as all details inputted on the platform are encrypted in the background. The platform has over 5,000,000+ installs on Playstore.
VFD
V bank is a leading online banking app and platform in Nigeria that operates as a digital bank, allowing users to set up a bank account in 2 minutes.
Nigerians can save money with V bank using their phones and earn bigger interests than those offered by commercial banks.
One amazing feature of V is that it is free. You are not charged for transferring money to another V account or transferring money to another bank. Also, you do not need an ATM card to withdraw money at ATMs, which means you also will not be charged card maintenance fees. Their value offerings include zero transaction charges, competitive interest rates on savings, flexible fixed deposit, and cardless withdrawal. The platform has 500,000+ installs.
Kuda
Kuda is Nigeria’s first mobile-only bank licensed by the Central Bank. The platform offers a checking account with no monthly fees and a free debit card. Kuda customers get 25 free transfers to other banks every month, unlike commercial banks. They also offer free withdrawals at over 3,000 ATMs across Nigeria. The app currently has 1,000,000+ installs.
What this means for banking services in Nigeria
Since fintech startups are using technology to disrupt the traditional banking model. More banks need to respond to these disruptions by also offering similar services to retain their customers.
Business News
Kamaru Usman’s $1.5 million payout can buy him 29 Bitcoins and 2.8 million Dangote Cement shares
The Nigerian born UFC fighter is set to pocket a whopping N615 million match payout from his fight against American Jorge Masvidal.
The reigning UFC Welterweight champion of the world, Kamaru Usman, “the Nigerian Nightmare” defended and retained his UFC Championship belt against Jorge Masvidal, after scoring a fatal knockout in the second-round of the UFC championship bout on Sunday.
The well-executed power punch which the Nigerian born champion delivered to the American mixed martial artist in the second round of the clash, secured him a performance of the Night bonus worth $50,000 and a sponsorship bonus put at $60,000.
This in addition to a pay of $750,000 and a Pay-Per-View of $640,000 extended his total earnings from the UFC261 main event to a whopping $1.5 million match pay-out, according to a report by Sport Bible.
How much cryptos can Kamaru Usman’s total payout buy?
As of the time of drafting this report, Bitcoin and Ethereum were trading at about $52,480 and $2,430 respectively. At these prices, Usman can opt to buy about 29 units of Bitcoin and 617 units of Ethereum respectively with his total match pay-out.
…What about Dangote shares?
On the flip side, Usman’s total match pay-out is worth a staggering N615 million when converted to naira, going with the official NAFEX rate of N410 to a dollar.
This huge cash will get him an ownership stake of about 2,795,454 ordinary shares in Dangote Cement Plc at the price of N220 per share as of market open this morning.
Shares of other Nigerian companies that Usman can acquire
Kamaru Usman can opt to acquire shares of the following companies:
- About 661,290 units of the issued ordinary shares of Airtel Africa Plc.
- About 3.73 million units of the issued ordinary shares of MTN Nigeria Plc.
- About 8.46 million units of the issued shares of BUA Cement Plc.
- About 433,098 units of the issued ordinary shares of Nestle Nigeria Plc.
In case you missed it
Recall that the Board of Dangote Cement Plc resolved to pay a dividend of N16 per share for all the 17,000,307,404-residual issued and fully paid outstanding shares of Dangote Cement Plc. for the period ended December 31, 2020.
This dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on Friday, 28th April 2021, on the 27th May 2021.
In line with this, Usman’s total match payout can qualify him to earn a dividend of N44.73 million.
Business News
Total suspends Mozambique $20 billion LNG project indefinitely, declares force majeure
The suspension follows an escalation of violence in the area, which includes jihadist attack by Islamic State-linked militants.
French energy giant Total SE has announced the indefinite suspension of its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique due to an escalation of violence in the area, which includes jihadist attack by Islamic State-linked militants.
The oil firm also said that the fresh outbreak of violence in the north of the Cabo Delgado province has led Total to declare a force majeure, a legal concept meaning that it can suspend fulfilling its contractual obligation, as that is the only way to best protect the interest of the project until work resumes.
According to a report from Bloomberg, this disclosure is contained in a statement issued by Total on Monday, April 26, 2021.
The decision is a blow to Total, which bought a 26.5% stake in the project for $3.9 billion in 2019 with the hope of starting the export of super-chilled fuel by the end of 2024 just as the increasing violence is also a setback for Mozambique, which is now losing out on jobs and revenue from the gas sales.
Last week, the Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique (CTA) said Total had suspended contracts with a series of businesses indirectly involved in the gas project as the association’s president, Agostinho Vuma, said that Total had assured that the gas project would resume once it is safe.
Security threat
On March 24, some hours after Total said it was resuming work on the project, stalled since January because of security threats, over 100 rebels raided the town of Palma with dozens of people killed, millions of dollars of property damaged and the company immediately suspending plans to resume the project.
The project had been gaining momentum as Total acquired the operator stake from Anadarko Petroleum Corp. in 2019. The company was making progress on early construction, including an airport along with accommodations for workers. Just at the same time, an insurgency was rising in Cabo Delgado province.
According to reports, the violence has left at least 2,780 people dead and also displaced over 700,000 people. While the government has pledged to restore peace, attacks have grown closer to the site, resulting in the evacuation of workers.
This has raised serious doubts over the viability of the project which is the biggest single investment in Africa even before the latest raid.
What you should know
Mozambique LNG had completed nearly $16 billion in funding by July last year, involving several banks, despite a slowdown in energy investment as the coronavirus hammered the global economy.
The LNG project includes the development of the Golfinho and Atum offshore natural gas fields and the construction of a two-train liquefaction plant with a capacity of 13.12 million tonnes per annum.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Transcorp Plc profit surges exponentially by over 2,000% to N2.04 billion in Q1 2021.
- Transcorp Group Plc announces appointment of 4 executives across the group.
- Daar Communications Plc reports a loss of N144.6 million in Q1 2021.
- Glaxo SmithKline proposes dividend worth N478.4 million for shareholders.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank grows profit after tax by over 260% to N100.6 million in Q1 2021.