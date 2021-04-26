Energy
FG says World Bank report on Nigeria’s daily electricity supply is inaccurate
The data from NERC is that 55% of citizens connected to the grid are in tariff bands D and E which are less than 12 hours supply.
The Federal Government has dismissed the World Bank’s recent report that says over 78% of Nigerian electricity consumers access less than 12 hours of supply as inaccurate.
This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President on Infrastructure, Mr. Ahmad Zakari via a statement.
As far as the President’s aide is concerned, the global bank’s empirical evidence used to arrive at the figure was unclear.
Though the government revealed last week that 17 out of the 25 generation power plants were down, which led to a drop in supply across the nation, it insisted that power distribution to consumers had been steadily improving.
He stated, “It was inaccurate to make a blanket statement on the country’s power sector. The empirical evidence from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) showed that only 55% of citizens connected to the grid are in tariff bands D and E which is less than 12 hours supply.
It is inaccurate to make a blanket statement that 78% of Nigerians have less than 12 hours daily access. The data from NERC is that 55% of citizens connected to the grid are in tariff bands D and E which are less than 12 hours supply.
Those citizens are being fully subsidised to pre-September 2020 tariffs until Discos are able to improve supply. There is a N120 billion CAPEX fund from CBN for Discos to improve infrastructure for these tariff classes similar to the metering programme that is ongoing.”
What you should know about the World Bank report
Nairametrics had reported on Sunday that the World Bank revealed that about 62% of Nigerian consumers do not believe that the power sector is being managed efficiently.
It said 66% of electricity consumers in Nigeria are willing to pay more for power if supply improves. Also, a total of 74% of power users in the country are dissatisfied with the supply of electricity.
It further disclosed that while 93% of metered power users paid their bills regularly, 78% of electricity consumers in Nigeria received less than 12 hours of supply daily, stressing that the findings were done after a thorough survey conducted by the global financial institution.
Business News
Total suspends Mozambique $20 billion LNG project indefinitely, declares force majeure
The suspension follows an escalation of violence in the area, which includes jihadist attack by Islamic State-linked militants.
French energy giant Total SE has announced the indefinite suspension of its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique due to an escalation of violence in the area, which includes jihadist attack by Islamic State-linked militants.
The oil firm also said that the fresh outbreak of violence in the north of the Cabo Delgado province has led Total to declare a force majeure, a legal concept meaning that it can suspend fulfilling its contractual obligation, as that is the only way to best protect the interest of the project until work resumes.
According to a report from Bloomberg, this disclosure is contained in a statement issued by Total on Monday, April 26, 2021.
READ: Train 7 project: NLNG reacts after NNPC, others delay decision
The decision is a blow to Total, which bought a 26.5% stake in the project for $3.9 billion in 2019 with the hope of starting the export of super-chilled fuel by the end of 2024 just as the increasing violence is also a setback for Mozambique, which is now losing out on jobs and revenue from the gas sales.
Last week, the Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique (CTA) said Total had suspended contracts with a series of businesses indirectly involved in the gas project as the association’s president, Agostinho Vuma, said that Total had assured that the gas project would resume once it is safe.
READ: What the ANOH deal means for Nigeria’s energy market
Security threat
On March 24, some hours after Total said it was resuming work on the project, stalled since January because of security threats, over 100 rebels raided the town of Palma with dozens of people killed, millions of dollars of property damaged and the company immediately suspending plans to resume the project.
The project had been gaining momentum as Total acquired the operator stake from Anadarko Petroleum Corp. in 2019. The company was making progress on early construction, including an airport along with accommodations for workers. Just at the same time, an insurgency was rising in Cabo Delgado province.
READ: FLNGs as the future: Too soon to call?
According to reports, the violence has left at least 2,780 people dead and also displaced over 700,000 people. While the government has pledged to restore peace, attacks have grown closer to the site, resulting in the evacuation of workers.
This has raised serious doubts over the viability of the project which is the biggest single investment in Africa even before the latest raid.
What you should know
Mozambique LNG had completed nearly $16 billion in funding by July last year, involving several banks, despite a slowdown in energy investment as the coronavirus hammered the global economy.
The LNG project includes the development of the Golfinho and Atum offshore natural gas fields and the construction of a two-train liquefaction plant with a capacity of 13.12 million tonnes per annum.
Energy
World Bank: 62% of Nigerian power consumers believe sector is inefficiently managed
About 82% of consumers are unaware of tariff band classifications.
About 62% of Nigerian consumers do not believe that the power sector is being managed efficiently. 66% of electricity consumers in Nigeria are willing to pay more for power if supply improves. Also, a total of 74% of power users in the country are dissatisfied with the supply of electricity.
These were disclosed by the World Bank via its Power Sector Recovery Programme Opinion Research Fact Sheet.
According to the global institution, 67% agree that electricity theft is a big issue and affects the quality of supply.
READ: Shell, NNPC lament over Nigeria’s electricity deficit
Highlights of the report
- 93% of metered power users paid their bills regularly
- 78% of electricity consumers in Nigeria received less than 12 hours of supply daily.
- 93% of consumers paid their electricity bills regularly whenever their units were exhausted.
- 58% do not have a meter to measure electricity use.
- 74% are dissatisfied with electricity supply and 87% are unaware of ongoing reforms (PSRP) in the power sector.
- 53% do not receive adequate customer service from Discos (distribution companies) while 82% are unaware of tariff band classifications.
READ: Senate to probe GenCos, DisCos as Nigerian companies relocate to Ghana over power supply
READ:
It stated, “Metering is a key concern nationwide– respondents were generally dissatisfied with the metering system. Electricity tariff is a nationwide concern.
There should be a significant improvement in service delivery before the increase in tariff. The majority of respondents are unaware of the key policies and activities of government and operators. Electricity theft and vandalism are major issues and impact significantly on the quality access to power supply.”
What you should know
The survey respondents consisted of Nigerians of broad demographics such as age, sex, education and economic status.
It explained that data and information from the nationwide survey and focus group discussions would provide key insight about public opinion in relation to Nigeria’s Electricity Supply Industry.
It said focus group discussions were conducted in Abuja, Lagos and Abia to obtain qualitative insight into electricity consumer behaviour, perceptions and beliefs.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Ecobank Transnational Inc. Profit after tax increases by 23% in Q1 2021.
- Transcorp Plc profit surges exponentially by over 2,000% to N2.04 billion in Q1 2021.
- Transcorp Group Plc announces appointment of 4 executives across the group.
- Daar Communications Plc reports a loss of N144.6 million in Q1 2021.
- Glaxo SmithKline proposes dividend worth N478.4 million for shareholders.